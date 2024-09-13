3 Blue-Chip Canadian Dividend Stocks for Every Investor

Blue-chip stocks are perhaps the most solid choice for investors. These represent large, well-established companies with a history of reliable performance, even in tough times. These companies tend to have strong balance sheets and steady cash flow, and they often pay dividends, thereby making them a great mix of growth and income.

Investing in blue-chip stocks gives you the confidence that you’re buying into businesses with proven track records, providing stability and the potential for long-term growth — perfect for investors looking for security and steady returns over time. So, let’s look at the top ones to consider.

Power

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) is a strong investment for long-term, dividend-focused investors on the TSX. With a market cap of $26.41 billion and a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 9.38, it’s attractively valued compared to many of its peers. What really sets POW apart is its stable, diversified holdings in financial services. Investors enjoy a solid forward annual dividend yield of 5.46% as of writing, backed by a healthy payout ratio of 49.53%. Thus making POW a great choice for income generation.

Beyond its dividend, POW’s profitability and financial health stand out. The company reported second-quarter 2024 net earnings of $730 million, up from $550 million in the previous year, with an impressive quarterly earnings growth of 44.60%. Its revenue of $34.63 billion is bolstered by major operations across North America and Europe, adding security to its returns. With a book value per share of $33.53 and solid cash reserves, POW is positioned to continue delivering strong returns to investors.

Nutrien

Nutrien (TSX: NTR) is another solid blue-chip stock for investors on the TSX, offering a balanced mix of growth and income. With a forward P/E ratio of 11.45, it stands at an attractive valuation compared to the broader market. And this suggests potential upside. Nutrien also boasts a market capitalization of over $31 billion. Reinforcing its stability and position as a key player in the global agriculture industry. The company has a diversified business model, from potash production to retail services, thereby making it resilient to market fluctuations. This year, despite a slight dip in fertilizer prices, Nutrien has maintained strong demand and healthy cash flow, particularly from its North American and Australian operations.

One of the key attractions for dividend investors is Nutrien’s robust yield of 4.74% as of writing. Supported by an annual dividend of $2.98 per share. Sure, its payout ratio is high at 133.75%. Yet Nutrien’s substantial cash flow of $5 billion in the last year provides confidence in its ability to maintain dividends. The company’s leadership in global potash production positions it well for long-term growth as the global demand for crop nutrients remains steady. With Nutrien raising its outlook for potash sales in 2024, it’s clear the company is on a solid path to deliver shareholder value, through both dividends and growth opportunities.

Emera

Emera (TSX:EMA) is another blue-chip stock worth considering for its steady performance and attractive dividend yield of 5.61% at writing. The company operates in the regulated utility sector, providing electricity and natural gas to millions of customers in North America, thereby making it a reliable choice for risk-averse investors. The stock holds a market capitalization of $14.75 billion and strong cash flow from its utility operations. Therefore, Emera has the financial strength to continue rewarding shareholders. The company’s strategic capital investments, including its $2.9 billion capital deployment plan for 2024, position it well for long-term growth in a sector known for stability.

Emera’s recent performance has been boosted by its Florida businesses, such as Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas. These have seen robust customer growth. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) saw a slight decline to $0.53 in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024 — driven by higher corporate costs and foreign exchange losses. Yet the company remains well-positioned for a stronger second half of the year. Emera’s forward P/E ratio of 16.23 shows that it’s trading at a reasonable valuation, thereby making it an appealing option for dividend-seeking investors who value steady, long-term returns.