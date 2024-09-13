Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Blue-Chip Canadian Dividend Stocks for Every Investor

3 Blue-Chip Canadian Dividend Stocks for Every Investor

These stocks are perfect for investors looking for security and steady returns over time.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
young people stare at smartphones

Source: Getty Images

Blue-chip stocks are perhaps the most solid choice for investors. These represent large, well-established companies with a history of reliable performance, even in tough times. These companies tend to have strong balance sheets and steady cash flow, and they often pay dividends, thereby making them a great mix of growth and income.

Investing in blue-chip stocks gives you the confidence that you’re buying into businesses with proven track records, providing stability and the potential for long-term growth — perfect for investors looking for security and steady returns over time. So, let’s look at the top ones to consider.

Power

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) is a strong investment for long-term, dividend-focused investors on the TSX. With a market cap of $26.41 billion and a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 9.38, it’s attractively valued compared to many of its peers. What really sets POW apart is its stable, diversified holdings in financial services. Investors enjoy a solid forward annual dividend yield of 5.46% as of writing, backed by a healthy payout ratio of 49.53%. Thus making POW a great choice for income generation.

Beyond its dividend, POW’s profitability and financial health stand out. The company reported second-quarter 2024 net earnings of $730 million, up from $550 million in the previous year, with an impressive quarterly earnings growth of 44.60%. Its revenue of $34.63 billion is bolstered by major operations across North America and Europe, adding security to its returns. With a book value per share of $33.53 and solid cash reserves, POW is positioned to continue delivering strong returns to investors.

Nutrien

Nutrien (TSX: NTR) is another solid blue-chip stock for investors on the TSX, offering a balanced mix of growth and income. With a forward P/E ratio of 11.45, it stands at an attractive valuation compared to the broader market. And this suggests potential upside. Nutrien also boasts a market capitalization of over $31 billion. Reinforcing its stability and position as a key player in the global agriculture industry. The company has a diversified business model, from potash production to retail services, thereby making it resilient to market fluctuations. This year, despite a slight dip in fertilizer prices, Nutrien has maintained strong demand and healthy cash flow, particularly from its North American and Australian operations.

One of the key attractions for dividend investors is Nutrien’s robust yield of 4.74% as of writing. Supported by an annual dividend of $2.98 per share. Sure, its payout ratio is high at 133.75%. Yet Nutrien’s substantial cash flow of $5 billion in the last year provides confidence in its ability to maintain dividends. The company’s leadership in global potash production positions it well for long-term growth as the global demand for crop nutrients remains steady. With Nutrien raising its outlook for potash sales in 2024, it’s clear the company is on a solid path to deliver shareholder value, through both dividends and growth opportunities.

Emera

Emera (TSX:EMA) is another blue-chip stock worth considering for its steady performance and attractive dividend yield of 5.61% at writing. The company operates in the regulated utility sector, providing electricity and natural gas to millions of customers in North America, thereby making it a reliable choice for risk-averse investors. The stock holds a market capitalization of $14.75 billion and strong cash flow from its utility operations. Therefore, Emera has the financial strength to continue rewarding shareholders. The company’s strategic capital investments, including its $2.9 billion capital deployment plan for 2024, position it well for long-term growth in a sector known for stability.

Emera’s recent performance has been boosted by its Florida businesses, such as Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas. These have seen robust customer growth. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) saw a slight decline to $0.53 in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024 — driven by higher corporate costs and foreign exchange losses. Yet the company remains well-positioned for a stronger second half of the year. Emera’s forward P/E ratio of 16.23 shows that it’s trading at a reasonable valuation, thereby making it an appealing option for dividend-seeking investors who value steady, long-term returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera and Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

The Best TSX Stock for Canadians to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) stock looks like a great deal after recently getting pummelled.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Must-Haves: 2 Canadian Stocks to Secure Your Savings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to secure stocks for your RRSP, keep the guess work out of it and consider these two…

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Dividend Stocks

CPP Pensioners: You’re Getting a Cost-of-Living Increase in 2025

| Andrew Button

You can supplement CPP with dividend stocks like Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM).

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Me More Than $300 Per Month

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want to earn a tasty income stream? Here are three dividend stocks that pay over $300 each month.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

Forget the Magnificent 7: Buy the Top-Notch 2!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While the Magnificent 7 look, well, pretty magnificent, there are two others investors may want to consider instead.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Gems to Buy as Bank of Canada Cuts Interest Rates

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why top TSX stocks such as Slate Grocery should benefit from a lower interest rate environment in the next…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

Earn $100 Monthly With $17,500 in These 3 TSX Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yielding, monthly-paying dividend stocks could deliver a stable monthly payout.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Million-Dollar TFSA? 1 Way to Win That Wealth!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking to get that million-dollar TFSA? It's not as hard as you might think, especially with a REIT…

Read more »