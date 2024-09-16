Member Login
Home » Investing » A Passive-Income Powerhouse: Have it All With This AI Stock

A Passive-Income Powerhouse: Have it All With This AI Stock

OpenText (TSX:OTEX) has a long history of growth and innovation through its cloud, data, and AI strategy. And it also has dividends!

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.

Source: Getty Images

If there’s one thing that many investors forget, it’s that passive income isn’t just about dividends. There are plenty of other ways to generate it, like investing in rental properties, bonds, or even peer-to-peer lending. However, the key thing to remember is that focusing solely on passive income can sometimes mean sacrificing higher returns from growth investments.

Stocks with high growth potential, for instance, often reinvest their profits into expanding the business rather than paying out dividends. So, while passive income is great for cash flow, keep in mind that you might be giving up the opportunity for larger gains in the long run. Which is exactly why today we’re considering passive income from artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.

Some strategies

Passive income can be one of the most powerful ways to grow wealth, especially when paired with strong returns. For instance, consider dividend stocks, whereby companies regularly pay shareholders a portion of their profits. If you invest $10,000 in a stock with a 4% dividend yield, you’d receive $400 annually just for holding the stock. Over time, if the company increases its dividend (as many blue-chip stocks do), your passive income grows without you having to lift a finger. Plus, reinvesting those dividends can compound your earnings even further, leading to substantial gains over the long haul.

Beyond dividends, returns from other passive income strategies like rental properties can also generate impressive results. According to a 2022 study, real estate investors typically see an average annual return of around 8-12%. If you own a property that nets $12,000 in rental income each year, and the value of the property appreciates at even 3% annually, you’re building passive wealth – both through income and asset growth. When done right, passive income through strong returns can give you financial freedom with less effort. All while continuing to grow your investment portfolio.

Get into AI

AI stocks on the TSX could be a fantastic option for investors looking to tap into long-term passive income and innovation. With AI transforming industries from healthcare to finance, investing in AI stocks positions you at the forefront of technological advancement. Companies in this space are not just about tech. They’re driving efficiency, improving customer experiences, and opening up new revenue streams across various sectors. Plus, the global AI market is expected to reach nearly $2 trillion by 2030. This shows just how much potential there is for growth.

On the TSX, AI-related stocks offer an opportunity to be part of this booming trend with the added advantage of supporting Canadian innovation. These stocks give investors exposure to this exciting field while benefiting from a stable and regulated market. With AI continuing to grow exponentially, these stocks could see impressive returns as more industries adopt AI-driven solutions, making them a solid option for both growth and future-proofing your portfolio.

Consider OpenText

OpenText (TSX:OTEX) on the TSX could be a great investment option due to its consistent positive momentum and strong financial performance. The company recently reported total revenues of $5.8 billion for fiscal 2024, marking a 28.6% year-over-year increase. With 79% of its revenue being recurring, OpenText has built a stable foundation with its cloud services and AI-driven solutions, thereby positioning itself as a key player in the information management sector. Investors can also look forward to OpenText’s strategic capital allocation. This includes a new $300 million share repurchase program and a 5% dividend increase, reflecting confidence in its long-term growth.

In addition to its solid financials, OpenText’s management team, led by CEO Mark J. Barrenechea, has demonstrated strong leadership and execution. Under their guidance, the company completed the divestiture of its AMC business for $2.3 billion. And this has significantly improved capital flexibility. The management’s focus on growth, profitability, and innovative solutions like cloud and AI ensures that OpenText remains competitive in the evolving tech landscape, making it a strong choice for investors seeking long-term value.

Bottom line

Dividend stocks are great. But don’t let that hide you from the fact that passive income includes returns as well. Yet with OpenText, you get it all – a dividend yield at 3.3% at writing, high long-term returns, and a storied history of strong growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

Prediction Time: 2 Canadian REIT Stocks Ready to Rise

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for safety in REITs? Then look into industrial and healthcare properties, which these two offer up in bulk.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

NorthWest Healthcare vs. SmartCentres REIT: Which Monthly-Paying Dividend Stock Is Better for Canadians?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Let's compare these two REITs, which offer monthly dividends at higher yields, to decide on a better buy.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average RRSP Balance at Age 65 for Canadians

| Aditya Raghunath

The average retirement savings for Canadians is close to $272,000 while the average RRSP balance stands at $129,000 in 2024.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Fabulous Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three dividend stocks are ideal for income-seeking investors, given their stable cash flows and healthy dividend yields.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

Will the CPP Still Exist When You Retire?

| Andrew Button

The CPP Will probably be there when you retire, although investing in stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) is still a…

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

Taking CPP at 70: Is it Ever Worth the Wait?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to taking out CPP, it looks like hardly any Canadians are waiting until 70. So when is…

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

Cash Kings: 3 TSX Stocks with Monthly Payouts

| Sneha Nahata

These monthly paying Canadian dividend stocks have fundamentally strong businesses and offer high yields.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

How to Use the TFSA to Earn $1,236.55 in Annual Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are quite a few ways to start creating tax-free income. Here is how to increase it even more beyond…

Read more »