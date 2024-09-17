Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Passive-Income Stocks Offering Value on Value

2 Passive-Income Stocks Offering Value on Value

These two miners are the perfect options for those seeking value and dividends for life. Pick up these passive-income stocks right away!

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Value for money

Image source: Getty Images

Passive-income stocks can be a game changer for Canadians looking to build long-term financial security. These stocks, typically from dividend-paying companies, offer regular payouts that can help grow wealth steadily over time. In fact, according to historical data, many dividend stocks on the TSX have averaged annual returns of around 8%, including dividends.

By reinvesting these dividends, investors can take advantage of compounding, which leads to even higher growth in their portfolios. This strategy can provide both stability and a reliable income stream in retirement. So, let’s look at some options.

Parex

Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) is a strong and safe investment choice for those seeking passive income. And its performance metrics support this claim. With a market cap of $1.33B and a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 5.06, Parex stands out as an undervalued stock with substantial potential. Its enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) ratio of 1.29 also suggests that it generates significant earnings relative to its overall value. Furthermore, Parex offers an attractive dividend yield of 11.73%, providing a consistent income stream for investors.

According to the company’s second-quarter (Q2) 2024 results, Parex generated $181 million in funds flow from operations, reflecting a 17% increase from the previous year. As Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Imad Mohsen stated, “Our strong financial results were driven by our core Cabrestero and LLA-34 assets, as well as reduced capital expenditures.”

Earnings momentum further solidifies Parex’s position as a sound investment. While the company saw a dip in quarterly earnings due to a one-time foreign exchange gain, it remains on track to meet the lower end of its production guidance for 2024. The ongoing focus on high-impact exploration wells, such as those at Arantes and Hidra, bodes well for future growth. The stock also offers a solid operational performance and focuses on returning capital to shareholders. Parex stock’s repurchase and dividend programs are further strong signals of Parex’s commitment to maximizing shareholder value.

Plus, Parex benefits from excellent liquidity and low debt, with total cash reserves of $119 million and minimal debt of $55.8 million. The balance sheet strength ensures that the company is well-positioned to navigate market volatility. As a bonus, its beta of 1.45 indicates moderate market risk, thus making Parex an appealing choice for long-term investors looking for both growth and safety.

Labrador Iron Ore

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSX:LIF) is another fantastic and safe investment, particularly for those interested in the mining sector. With a market cap of $1.84B and a forward P/E ratio of 7.45, LIF demonstrates solid earnings momentum. Its profit margin of 99.70% and return on equity of 31.89% are standout indicators of its financial health. In Q2 2024, LIF reported an adjusted cash flow per share of $1.11. This was a 47% increase compared to the previous year. This strong cash flow allows the company to maintain a high dividend yield of 10.28%, making it an excellent choice for passive income.

As LIF’s management noted, “The higher pellet sales tonnages and higher iron ore prices have driven our financial success.” LIF’s focus on delivering returns through its royalty revenue model ensures stability, while its debt-free balance sheet provides additional security for long-term investors. With a strong position in the global iron ore market, LIF is poised for continued growth, making it a reliable choice for those seeking both income and value in their portfolios.

Bottom line

In summary, both Parex Resources and Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation are stellar choices for Canadians looking to grow their wealth through passive income. With strong financials, attractive dividend yields, and a solid track record of earnings, these stocks offer a safe and rewarding path to long-term success. Whether you’re into energy or iron, these two picks bring a steady stream of income and potential for growth, thereby making your portfolio a bit more exciting and secure!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Parex Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Beyond Basic: Turn That TFSA Into a Gold Mine With $7,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Basic materials are anything but basic. These are the back bone of every economy, and should be the back bone…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Stocks for Beginners

10% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding it for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sometimes it takes thinking outside the box to really get in on some strong action. And that's what we're considering…

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Stocks for Beginners

Time to Pounce: 1 TSX Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in Way Too Long

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This silver stock offers up a huge opportunity for growth, all while trading at a price that is far too…

Read more »

A worker wears a hard hat outside a mining operation.
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Canadian Mining Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Newmont is a Canada-based gold mining stock that trades at an attractive valuation in 2024.

Read more »

A miner down a mine shaft
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Canadian Mining Stock to Buy Immediately and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for an entry point to mining stocks without the risk? Consider this streaming stock that offers it…

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Orogen vs. Franco-Nevada: Choosing the Right Canadian Royalty Stock

| Adam Othman

When choosing between a time-tested industry giant and a more minor player, most people side with the giant. However, they…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Stocks Down 31% and 33% to Buy Right Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Cameco (TSX:CCO) stock is primed for a strong recovery into 2025, while analysts tip this beaten-down Canadian artificial intelligence stock…

Read more »

todder holds a gold bar
Energy Stocks

Canada’s Top Performers: 2 Soaring Stocks That Are Still Buys

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, buying light isn't ideal. But when the stock continues to climb, it's far worse to leave it by the…

Read more »