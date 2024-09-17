2 Passive-Income Stocks Offering Value on Value

These two miners are the perfect options for those seeking value and dividends for life. Pick up these passive-income stocks right away!

Passive-income stocks can be a game changer for Canadians looking to build long-term financial security. These stocks, typically from dividend-paying companies, offer regular payouts that can help grow wealth steadily over time. In fact, according to historical data, many dividend stocks on the TSX have averaged annual returns of around 8%, including dividends.

By reinvesting these dividends, investors can take advantage of compounding, which leads to even higher growth in their portfolios. This strategy can provide both stability and a reliable income stream in retirement. So, let’s look at some options.

Parex

Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) is a strong and safe investment choice for those seeking passive income. And its performance metrics support this claim. With a market cap of $1.33B and a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 5.06, Parex stands out as an undervalued stock with substantial potential. Its enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) ratio of 1.29 also suggests that it generates significant earnings relative to its overall value. Furthermore, Parex offers an attractive dividend yield of 11.73%, providing a consistent income stream for investors.

According to the company’s second-quarter (Q2) 2024 results, Parex generated $181 million in funds flow from operations, reflecting a 17% increase from the previous year. As Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Imad Mohsen stated, “Our strong financial results were driven by our core Cabrestero and LLA-34 assets, as well as reduced capital expenditures.”

Earnings momentum further solidifies Parex’s position as a sound investment. While the company saw a dip in quarterly earnings due to a one-time foreign exchange gain, it remains on track to meet the lower end of its production guidance for 2024. The ongoing focus on high-impact exploration wells, such as those at Arantes and Hidra, bodes well for future growth. The stock also offers a solid operational performance and focuses on returning capital to shareholders. Parex stock’s repurchase and dividend programs are further strong signals of Parex’s commitment to maximizing shareholder value.

Plus, Parex benefits from excellent liquidity and low debt, with total cash reserves of $119 million and minimal debt of $55.8 million. The balance sheet strength ensures that the company is well-positioned to navigate market volatility. As a bonus, its beta of 1.45 indicates moderate market risk, thus making Parex an appealing choice for long-term investors looking for both growth and safety.

Labrador Iron Ore

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSX:LIF) is another fantastic and safe investment, particularly for those interested in the mining sector. With a market cap of $1.84B and a forward P/E ratio of 7.45, LIF demonstrates solid earnings momentum. Its profit margin of 99.70% and return on equity of 31.89% are standout indicators of its financial health. In Q2 2024, LIF reported an adjusted cash flow per share of $1.11. This was a 47% increase compared to the previous year. This strong cash flow allows the company to maintain a high dividend yield of 10.28%, making it an excellent choice for passive income.

As LIF’s management noted, “The higher pellet sales tonnages and higher iron ore prices have driven our financial success.” LIF’s focus on delivering returns through its royalty revenue model ensures stability, while its debt-free balance sheet provides additional security for long-term investors. With a strong position in the global iron ore market, LIF is poised for continued growth, making it a reliable choice for those seeking both income and value in their portfolios.

Bottom line

In summary, both Parex Resources and Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation are stellar choices for Canadians looking to grow their wealth through passive income. With strong financials, attractive dividend yields, and a solid track record of earnings, these stocks offer a safe and rewarding path to long-term success. Whether you’re into energy or iron, these two picks bring a steady stream of income and potential for growth, thereby making your portfolio a bit more exciting and secure!