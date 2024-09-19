Member Login
1 Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

Are you looking for long-term growth, with short-term gains through dividends? This stock is the ideal choice for every investor’s TFSA.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Source: Getty Images

When it comes to long-term investments, renewable energy is one of the fastest-growing areas for stock market investment. Currently, the global renewable energy market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2023 to 2030. This shift is driven by global decarbonization efforts and government policies aimed at reducing carbon emissions. Canada’s renewable energy capacity has also been growing. Thus making stocks in this sector a key player for long-term growth in portfolios. In fact, renewable energy stocks in Canada have outperformed many traditional energy sectors over the last decade, making this one the perfect choice for your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

BEP stock

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is a major player on the TSX in the renewable energy sector. Managed by Brookfield Asset Management, a firm known for its extensive experience in infrastructure and renewable energy investments, BEP stock has a proven leadership team with a track record of building long-term, sustainable value. Their portfolio includes over 23,000 megawatts of installed capacity, spread across hydro, wind, and solar power assets globally. With Chief Executive Officer Connor Teskey at the helm, the company has maintained its focus on expanding its renewable energy portfolio while ensuring operational efficiency.

In recent earnings reports, Brookfield Renewable demonstrated strong revenue growth. For the second quarter of 2024, revenue grew 23% year over year, totalling $2.468 billion. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached $2.94 billion. Thus showing the company’s ability to generate significant cash flow. Teskey highlighted the success of recent acquisitions and the strategic importance of expanding into new markets. He stated, “We are focused on growing our renewable energy portfolio and increasing our capacity to deliver sustainable energy solutions.”

What’s happened lately?

Despite short-term fluctuations, BEP stock remains a valuable long-term hold for investors. Its price-to-sales ratio of 1.30 and forward dividend yield of 5.42% at writing make it an attractive choice for those seeking reliable income in the renewable energy sector. What makes Brookfield Renewable particularly compelling is its commitment to growth and resilience. The enterprise value to EBITDA ratio of 9.20 suggests the company is well-positioned for future earnings expansion. With over $30 billion in debt, Brookfield has strategically financed its operations. Yet its solid cash flow from operations of $1.38 billion ensures the company remains stable even in a capital-intensive sector.

As a long-term investment, BEP stock is still a solid purchase, particularly for investors focused on sustainable energy solutions. With global renewable energy demand expected to rise, Brookfield Renewable stands to benefit from increased market share and investment. The company’s diversified portfolio, strong management team, and clear growth strategy make it a reliable choice for those looking to invest in the future of clean energy.

Bottom line

Investing in renewable energy, particularly with stocks like BEP stock, offers Canadians a smart long-term option for growth. With the global renewable energy market expanding at over 8% annually and Brookfield Renewable’s strong management, consistent earnings growth, and a solid dividend yield, it’s a great pick for sustainable investors. Despite short-term volatility, Brookfield’s focus on expanding its renewable energy portfolio positions it well for future success, thus making it a valuable addition to any portfolio aiming for long-term returns in the green energy sector.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

