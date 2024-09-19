Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Now and Hold for All Time

3 Canadian Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Now and Hold for All Time

Today, we aren’t messing around. These Canadian stocks are the best of the best for literally any portfolio.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
When it comes to investing, Canadians who buy and hold long term often enjoy the greatest rewards. Data shows that over 90% of investors who hold for 20 years or more achieve positive returns. Why? Time in the market beats trying to time the market, allowing your investments to ride out short-term volatility and benefit from compound growth. Plus, long-term holding offers more stability, fewer trading fees, and less stress. Perfect for building wealth steadily without having to monitor every market move.

So how do you get started? Consider stocks that offer that long-term growth as an option. Today, we’ll look at three investors can buy without a worry.

Fairfax

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) on the TSX is a strong and stable investment choice for long-term holders. With a market cap of $37 billion and a trailing price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.3, it’s clear that FFH is priced attractively given its impressive earnings momentum. In fact, quarterly revenue growth year-over-year is 20.8%, and quarterly earnings growth is an impressive 24.6%. A lower beta of 0.83 suggests that FFH is less volatile than the broader market, providing safety even during market turbulence.

FFH’s solid financial position only adds to its appeal. With a 42.7% increase over the past year and a strong balance sheet that includes $8.5 billion in cash, it offers both growth potential and security. The stock also boasts a trailing annual dividend rate of $15.00, with a low payout ratio of 9.2%, ensuring dividends are sustainable. As CEO Prem Watsa famously stated, “We aim to protect our capital while growing it at a reasonable rate,” reinforcing FFH’s reputation as a safe, long-term investment.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is another standout on the TSX, boasting strong earnings momentum and stability. Over the past year, CSU’s stock price has surged by about 50% at writing, reflecting its ongoing ability to capture market opportunities. With quarterly earnings growth of a jaw-dropping 71.8% year-over-year, CSU has clearly demonstrated its ability to drive long-term profitability. Its return on equity (ROE) of 15.9% underscores the company’s efficient use of shareholder funds to generate profits.

With a market cap of $89.4 billion, CSU holds significant weight, and its forward P/E ratio of 31.6 suggests that future earnings growth is expected to continue. Despite its high valuation, CSU has maintained a relatively low beta of 0.81, making it a safer investment in terms of volatility. As one analyst noted, “Constellation Software has mastered the art of acquiring companies and efficiently integrating them to maximize long-term growth potential.”

Goeasy

Goeasy (TSX:GSY) is another fantastic choice for long-term investors looking for both growth and safety. The company has seen a remarkable 47.9% increase in its stock price over the past year at the time of writing, thus showcasing strong earnings momentum. GSY’s quarterly earnings growth year-over-year is 17.7%, and it has a robust profit margin of 33.4%, demonstrating its efficiency in turning revenue into profit. With a forward P/E ratio of 8.8, it remains attractively priced for value investors.

GSY also shines with its strong dividend history. Offering a forward annual dividend rate of $4.68 and a yield of 2.6%, GSY’s dividend payout ratio of just 27.7% ensures that shareholders can expect continued returns. As one analyst put it, “goeasy is a powerhouse in the alternative lending space, consistently delivering for both its customers and shareholders.” Its solid financials and growing dividend make it a secure investment for those looking to hold long term.

Bottom line

In a nutshell, whether you’re holding FFH, CSU, or GSY, long-term investing with these solid, growth-driven Canadian stocks is a recipe for success. With strong earnings, stable dividends, and impressive momentum, these companies make it easy to sit back, relax, and watch your investments grow over time. Just like the best long-term strategies should!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

