1 Stock That Has Created Millionaires and Will Continue to Make More

Canadian banks are often hailed as wealth-building powerhouses. And for good reason! With a long history of stability and robust dividend payouts, they provide a reliable foundation for long-term investors. The ability to weather economic storms, combined with consistent growth and the power of compound interest, makes them ideal for those looking to build wealth over time. So, if you’re dreaming of millionaire status, Canadian banks might just be your golden ticket. But, which is best?

Royal Bank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is often seen as the crown jewel of Canadian banking. With its vast network and comprehensive range of services, RBC is well-positioned to grow alongside its customers. The bank’s commitment to innovation means it’s not just resting on its laurels. It’s constantly enhancing its offerings to meet the evolving needs of its clients. This adaptability, combined with a strong track record of profitability, gives investors a solid foundation to build wealth over time.

But what truly sets RBC apart in the quest for millionaire status is its impressive dividend history. The bank has consistently delivered solid dividend payouts, thereby making it a favourite among income-seeking investors. Reinvesting those dividends can supercharge your returns, letting you harness the power of compounding. Plus, with a strong capital position and a focus on sustainable growth, RBC is likely to continue thriving in the ever-changing financial landscape.

And the growth continues

RBC is showing some impressive earnings momentum. This bodes well for future millionaires! In Q3 2024, RBC reported a net income of $4.5 billion, a fantastic 16% increase from the previous year, with diluted earnings per share (EPS) climbing to $3.09. Robust performances led to the surge through Personal & Commercial Banking, Capital Markets, and Wealth Management. The acquisition of HSBC Canada also played a significant role, contributing an additional $239 million to net income. With a solid capital position and CET1 ratio of 13%, RBC is not just stable. It’s primed for growth, making it an enticing option for investors looking to build their wealth.

Looking ahead, the bank holds pre-provision, pre-tax earnings of $6 billion, up 16% year-over-year. A strong focus on revenue growth driven by net interest income and fee-based revenue means the bank is well-positioned to navigate any economic landscape. Plus, RBC’s strategic capital management, including share buybacks, highlights its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Offering value

When it comes to building wealth, RBC offers a forward annual dividend rate of $5.68, with a yield of 3.4%. So investing in RBC means you’re not just banking on potential price appreciation. You’re also collecting those sweet cash payments along the way. The bank’s payout ratio of about 49% shows a healthy balance between rewarding shareholders and reinvesting for growth. With a trailing price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.8 and a forward P/E of 13, RBC is looking quite attractive in terms of value, especially when compared to its consistent earnings growth of 16% year-over-year.

Now, if you’re wondering how much you’d need to invest over time to tap into this potential millionaire-making opportunity, let’s break it down. Let’s assume an average annual return (including dividends) of around 8%. And this is reasonable for a strong dividend stock like RBC. Then you could aim for a target of $1 million. If you start investing $500 a month, compounded monthly, it would take roughly 30 years to reach that goal, thanks to the magic of compounding. Of course, investing more or reinvesting dividends can shorten that timeline. So, by consistently investing in a solid stock like RBC, you’re not just watching your money grow; you’re actively paving the way to millionaire status!

Foolish takeaway

RBC shines as a stellar investment option for future millionaires. And that’s thanks to its strong earnings growth, robust dividend payouts, and solid market valuation. With a forward annual dividend yield of 3.4% and a healthy payout ratio, RBC offers a delightful blend of income and potential price appreciation. Its impressive financial performance, highlighted by 16% year-over-year growth in earnings, along with an attractive P/E ratio, positions it well for long-term wealth creation. By consistently investing in RBC, you can harness the power of compounding to help turn your financial dreams into reality!