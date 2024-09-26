Member Login
Home » Investing » The Only Canadian Mining Stock Investors Need Now

The Only Canadian Mining Stock Investors Need Now

Mining stocks can be risky. That is, unless you invest in a mining stock like this one, that offers safety, security, and dividends!

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.

Source: Getty Images

Mining streaming companies are like the savvy investors of the mining world. These provide upfront capital to mining operations in exchange for a share of the output, often at a reduced cost. This unique business model allows them to reap the rewards without the heavy expenses and risks associated with traditional mining. As a result, these companies can offer investors attractive margins, stable cash flow, and the potential for significant returns. Today, let’s look at one of the best buys out there.

Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM), founded in 2004, is a Canadian company specializing in buying precious metal streams from mining companies. Wheaton provides upfront capital to these miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of their future metal production, usually at a significantly lower price. This clever strategy not only mitigates risks but also allows Wheaton to enjoy a steady stream of revenue, thus making it a favourite among savvy investors looking for stable returns.

What really sets Wheaton apart is its focus on precious metals like gold and silver. These are in high demand for everything from jewelry to tech gadgets. As the world shifts toward greener technologies and increased digitalization, the need for these metals is only expected to rise. Wheaton has established a diverse portfolio of mining partners across the globe. This helps spread the risk while maximizing opportunities.

Into earnings

WPM has certainly hit a home run in its second quarter of 2024, showcasing some impressive financials that investors will be excited about! The company reported a whopping $299 million in revenue, with $234 million in operating cash flow. Resulting in record cash flows exceeding $450 million for the first half of the year. With approximately 305,000 gold equivalent ounces produced year to date, WPM is right on track to meet its production guidance of 550,000 to 620,000 gold equivalent ounces for 2024. To top it all off, the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.155 per share, thereby reflecting its strong earnings and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

But that’s not all. With a robust balance sheet featuring a cash balance of $540 million and no debt, Wheaton has positioned itself as a leader in both precious metals exposure and responsible mining practices. Its high-quality asset base, backed by streaming agreements on 18 operating mines and 27 development projects, ensures that it’s well-prepared for future growth. As construction progresses on various projects, Wheaton’s forecasted growth profile looks even more promising. It is now aiming for over 800,000 gold equivalent ounces by 2028.

Still valuable

WPM continues to be a valuable player in the precious metals space. With a market cap of around $38 billion, WPM boasts impressive financial metrics. This includes a profit margin of over 50% and a staggering quarterly revenue growth rate of nearly 13%. The company’s strategic positioning allows it to benefit from favourable commodity price trends as well, thereby contributing to its impressive cash flows. Over $450 million for the first half of 2024 alone! This solid financial foundation, combined with its commitment to long-term growth, highlights WPM’s attractiveness as an investment.

What’s particularly exciting is Wheaton’s strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) expectations. It maintains its production guidance of 550,000 to 620,000 gold equivalent ounces for 2024. And as it projects a leap to over 800,000 ounces by 2028, the future looks bright. With its operating cash flow and healthy balance sheet of $540 million in cash and no debt, Wheaton is well-positioned to capitalize on market opportunities. Its focus on high-quality assets, including streaming agreements on 18 operating mines, ensures that they remain resilient in changing market conditions. So, whether you’re a seasoned investor or just dipping your toes in the precious metals pool, Wheaton Precious Metals is definitely one to keep on your radar!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Canadian Mining Stock Worth a Long-Term Investment

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to mining companies, silver stocks offer a massive opportunity.

Read more »

Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)
Energy Stocks

Gold Stocks vs Oil Stocks: Where Canadians Should Invest for the Rest of 2024

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Gold's momentum looks strong for the rest of 2024, especially with economic uncertainties. But don't write off oil stocks yet…

Read more »

Value for money
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Passive-Income Stocks Offering Value on Value

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two miners are the perfect options for those seeking value and dividends for life. Pick up these passive-income stocks…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Beyond Basic: Turn That TFSA Into a Gold Mine With $7,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Basic materials are anything but basic. These are the back bone of every economy, and should be the back bone…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Stocks for Beginners

10% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding it for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sometimes it takes thinking outside the box to really get in on some strong action. And that's what we're considering…

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Stocks for Beginners

Time to Pounce: 1 TSX Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in Way Too Long

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This silver stock offers up a huge opportunity for growth, all while trading at a price that is far too…

Read more »

A worker wears a hard hat outside a mining operation.
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Canadian Mining Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Newmont is a Canada-based gold mining stock that trades at an attractive valuation in 2024.

Read more »

A miner down a mine shaft
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Canadian Mining Stock to Buy Immediately and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for an entry point to mining stocks without the risk? Consider this streaming stock that offers it…

Read more »