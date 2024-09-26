The Only Canadian Mining Stock Investors Need Now

Mining stocks can be risky. That is, unless you invest in a mining stock like this one, that offers safety, security, and dividends!

Mining streaming companies are like the savvy investors of the mining world. These provide upfront capital to mining operations in exchange for a share of the output, often at a reduced cost. This unique business model allows them to reap the rewards without the heavy expenses and risks associated with traditional mining. As a result, these companies can offer investors attractive margins, stable cash flow, and the potential for significant returns. Today, let’s look at one of the best buys out there.

Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM), founded in 2004, is a Canadian company specializing in buying precious metal streams from mining companies. Wheaton provides upfront capital to these miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of their future metal production, usually at a significantly lower price. This clever strategy not only mitigates risks but also allows Wheaton to enjoy a steady stream of revenue, thus making it a favourite among savvy investors looking for stable returns.

What really sets Wheaton apart is its focus on precious metals like gold and silver. These are in high demand for everything from jewelry to tech gadgets. As the world shifts toward greener technologies and increased digitalization, the need for these metals is only expected to rise. Wheaton has established a diverse portfolio of mining partners across the globe. This helps spread the risk while maximizing opportunities.

Into earnings

WPM has certainly hit a home run in its second quarter of 2024, showcasing some impressive financials that investors will be excited about! The company reported a whopping $299 million in revenue, with $234 million in operating cash flow. Resulting in record cash flows exceeding $450 million for the first half of the year. With approximately 305,000 gold equivalent ounces produced year to date, WPM is right on track to meet its production guidance of 550,000 to 620,000 gold equivalent ounces for 2024. To top it all off, the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.155 per share, thereby reflecting its strong earnings and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

But that’s not all. With a robust balance sheet featuring a cash balance of $540 million and no debt, Wheaton has positioned itself as a leader in both precious metals exposure and responsible mining practices. Its high-quality asset base, backed by streaming agreements on 18 operating mines and 27 development projects, ensures that it’s well-prepared for future growth. As construction progresses on various projects, Wheaton’s forecasted growth profile looks even more promising. It is now aiming for over 800,000 gold equivalent ounces by 2028.

Still valuable

WPM continues to be a valuable player in the precious metals space. With a market cap of around $38 billion, WPM boasts impressive financial metrics. This includes a profit margin of over 50% and a staggering quarterly revenue growth rate of nearly 13%. The company’s strategic positioning allows it to benefit from favourable commodity price trends as well, thereby contributing to its impressive cash flows. Over $450 million for the first half of 2024 alone! This solid financial foundation, combined with its commitment to long-term growth, highlights WPM’s attractiveness as an investment.

What’s particularly exciting is Wheaton’s strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) expectations. It maintains its production guidance of 550,000 to 620,000 gold equivalent ounces for 2024. And as it projects a leap to over 800,000 ounces by 2028, the future looks bright. With its operating cash flow and healthy balance sheet of $540 million in cash and no debt, Wheaton is well-positioned to capitalize on market opportunities. Its focus on high-quality assets, including streaming agreements on 18 operating mines, ensures that they remain resilient in changing market conditions. So, whether you’re a seasoned investor or just dipping your toes in the precious metals pool, Wheaton Precious Metals is definitely one to keep on your radar!