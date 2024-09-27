Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Affordable Passive-Income Stocks That Pay Monthly

2 Affordable Passive-Income Stocks That Pay Monthly

Are you looking for passive income that’s strong and only getting stronger? These two monthly dividend stocks certainly add up.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

An affordable passive-income stock is all about balancing a low share price with a reliable dividend payout. The key is to find stocks that might be trading at a discount or have a lower price compared to their earnings potential, making them accessible without breaking the bank. Plus, these stocks should offer steady dividend payments, so you get a consistent stream of income without needing to sell shares. It’s like buying a sturdy car that doesn’t cost too much but keeps running smoothly, giving you value in the long run! Today, let’s look at two smooth options.

Northland Power

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) is a Canadian energy company known for its renewable power projects, especially in wind, solar, and natural gas. The company has positioned itself as a leader in sustainable energy, thus making it an attractive option for environmentally conscious investors. Recently, Northland Power reported solid revenue growth of 12.2% year over year for the second quarter of 2024 — great news for investors. With its forward-thinking approach and global expansion plans, it’s clear Northland is focused on long-term growth in the green energy space.

When it comes to affordability, Northland Power currently trades at around $22.84 per share at writing. Its forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.52 is a bit higher than some other energy stocks, but that’s common for companies focusing on renewables. These tend to have higher upfront costs but longer-term value. The stock has seen some fluctuation, dipping slightly from its 52-week high of $25.36. Overall, it’s not the cheapest stock out there. Yet, given the growth potential and consistent earnings, it’s reasonably priced for what it offers.

As for the dividend, Northland Power boasts a healthy 5.23% yield, thus making it a solid pick for dividend-seeking investors. It has a strong history of payouts, but the high payout ratio of 500% might raise a few eyebrows, as it suggests the company is paying out more than its earnings. That said, with its focus on expansion and renewable projects, the dividend seems sustainable for now. And Northland could still be a great addition to a long-term portfolio.

Dream Industrial

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in industrial properties, and it’s been a solid performer for investors seeking exposure to the industrial real estate market. Recently, Dream Industrial reported a slight dip in quarterly earnings, with revenue growth dropping 0.50% year over year for the second quarter of 2024. However, it maintains a strong operating margin of over 71%. This reflects its efficient management of assets. Despite a decrease in quarterly earnings growth, Dream Industrial still holds potential due to its focus on long-term value in a growing sector.

In terms of affordability, Dream Industrial currently trades at around $14.51. This is close to its 52-week high of $14.63 but still relatively accessible. Its forward P/E ratio of 14.81 suggests it’s reasonably priced for what it offers, particularly in a sector that’s been gaining momentum. With its book value per share sitting at $16.93, it appears slightly undervalued, thus adding to its appeal as a long-term investment.

As for its dividend, Dream Industrial offers a forward annual dividend yield of 4.82%. This is quite attractive for income investors. While the payout ratio is on the high side at 115.33%, the REIT’s solid cash flow and profitability suggest that the dividend remains sustainable for now. So, if you’re looking for steady passive income with exposure to industrial real estate, Dream Industrial could be worth considering.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

