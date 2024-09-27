Member Login
Home » Investing » Forget Suncor Energy! This Is My Top Dividend Growth Stock for Canadian Investors!

Forget Suncor Energy! This Is My Top Dividend Growth Stock for Canadian Investors!

Here’s why income-seeking investors can consider investing in fast-food stocks such as Restaurant Brands International.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Paper Canadian currency of various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Valued at $62.5 billion by market cap, Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) is among the largest companies in Canada. The TSX energy stock has returned just 150% to shareholders in the last two decades. Even if we adjust for dividend reinvestments, cumulative returns are closer to 320%. It’s evident that Suncor Energy has failed to deliver market-beating gains to long-term shareholders primarily due to the volatility associated with oil prices.

Suncor Energy pays shareholders an annual dividend of $2.18 per share, translating to a forward yield of 4.4%. While these payouts have risen at a compound annual growth rate of 15.6% since 2004, Suncor was forced to suspend its dividends at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic when oil prices fell off a cliff, making it a high-risk investment if the economy enters a downturn.

Is Suncor stock undervalued?

Suncor Energy is an integrated energy company that focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada’s Athabasca oil sands. Its strong operational performance, disciplined cost and capital management, and a supportive macro environment allowed Suncor to generate $3.4 billion, or $2.65 per share, in adjusted funds from operations in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024. In the last six months, its adjusted funds from operations totalled $5.11 per share, while its operating expenses fell by $250 million to $3.2 billion.

In Q2, Suncor generated $1.4 billion of free funds flow or $1.05 per share, indicating a payout ratio of less than 52%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is sustainable and allows the company to reinvest in acquisitions, lower balance sheet debt, and further enhance shareholder value.

In the June quarter, it returned $1.5 billion or $1.19 per share, including a dividend payment of $698 million and $825 million in buybacks. Its capital return program has totalled $2.5 billion in the last six months. Suncor also ended Q2 with a net debt of $9.1 billion, down $500 million year over year.

Priced at 10 times forward earnings, Suncor Energy is quite cheap and trades at a 20% discount to consensus price target estimates. However, Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) is another TSX dividend stock much better than Suncor.

The bull case for QSR stock

Valued at a market cap of $44 billion, Restaurant Brands International has returned over 200% in dividend-adjusted gains since its IPO (initial public offering) in December 2014, easily outpacing the broader index. Despite its outsized returns, QSR stock offers shareholders a forward yield of 3.3%. In the last nine years, its dividends have risen by more than 19% annually.

Restaurant Brands owns a portfolio of fast-food brands, including Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes Firehouse Subs, and Carrols. In late 2021, it acquired Firehouse Subs, a sandwich chain that generates more than US$1 billion in system-wide sales annually.

In Q2 of 2024, Restaurant Brands grew comparable sales by 1.9% year over year while global system-wide sales were up by 5%. Its adjusted operating income was up 9.3%, while adjusted earnings rose over 3% year over year.

In the last 12 months, Restaurant Brands has increased its sales by 10.3% year over year to $7.47 billion. Comparatively, its free cash flow totalled $1.17 billion, indicating a healthy margin of over 15%.

Priced at 15.5 times forward earnings, QSR stock is quite cheap, given its potential to expand into several other emerging markets, such as India and China. Analysts remain bullish and expect the stock to surge roughly 60% in the next 12 months.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Dividend Stock That’s Down 36% and Trading at a Once-in-a-Decade Valuation 

| Puja Tayal

While many dividend stocks rallied after the interest rate cuts, this magnificent dividend stock continued to trade at a decade-low…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Every Month

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's how much you'll need to invest in a TFSA to earn $500 in monthly tax-free passive income via EIT.UN.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 8.5% Dividend Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly dividend payments are a fantastic way to create a steady, predictable stream of income from your investments.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Put $10,000 in This Canadian Dividend Stock for $10,000 in Annual Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

You can invest $10,000 today and get $10,000 annual passive income if you stay invested in the market and let…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Affordable Passive-Income Stocks That Pay Monthly

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for passive income that's strong and only getting stronger? These two monthly dividend stocks certainly add up.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Trading at Absurd Discounts … for Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

You can buy three TSX stocks at absurd discounts, although the recovery could take longer.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Best Dividend Stock to Buy for Passive-Income Investors: BCE vs. TELUS

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two telecom giants have long proven their Dividend Aristocrat status. But which is best given recent performance?

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Utility Stocks for October

| Sneha Nahata

Canadian utility stocks are known for consistently paying and growing their dividends, making them a low-risk option to earn passive…

Read more »