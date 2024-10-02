Member Login
1 Ridiculously Undervalued Growth Stock Down 16% to Buy Hand Over Fist

Logistics and packaging companies could be some of the most undervalued gems in the market right now.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Published
jar with coins and plant

Source: Getty Images

Logistics and packaging companies could be some of the most undervalued gems in the market right now. With the rise of e-commerce and global trade, these businesses are more essential than ever. But they don’t always get the spotlight they deserve. The thing is, they play a behind-the-scenes role, helping products move smoothly from point A to B and ensuring everything arrives in good shape. Investors often overlook them, focusing instead on flashier sectors. Yet the consistent demand and potential for growth make them worth a closer look.

TFI International

TFI International (TSX:TFII) is one of those companies quietly dominating the North American logistics scene. Based in Canada, TFI is a transportation and logistics powerhouse that covers everything from package delivery to freight transportation across the continent. Whether it’s small parcels or large freight, they’ve got the network and the expertise to handle it all. Plus, with the rise of e-commerce, it’s positioned itself perfectly to benefit from increased demand for shipping and logistics services.

What makes TFI even more interesting for investors is its ability to consistently generate cash flow and expand its business through smart acquisitions. It’s not just sitting still. It’s constantly growing by snapping up smaller companies, which boosts their earnings potential. Despite all this, the stock often flies under the radar, making it an intriguing pick for those looking for a solid, undervalued company in the logistics space.

Into earnings

TFI International’s most recent earnings report had a few golden nuggets that suggest it might be undervalued. First off, it posted solid revenue growth despite a challenging economic environment, showing that demand for its services is strong and resilient. It’s also great at managing costs, which boosts profit margins. When you see a company improving efficiency while continuing to expand, it’s a sign they’ve got their business dialled in. That can often go unnoticed by the broader market.

Another key takeaway is strategic acquisitions. TFI continues to pick up smaller, complementary companies. And this is expected to enhance their earnings even more in the future. These acquisitions also broaden their reach across North America. With a strong balance sheet and growth through smart investments, TFI International is well-positioned for long-term success, thus making it look like a hidden gem that hasn’t been fully priced in yet.

Still undervalued

TFI International is starting to look undervalued for long-term investors for a few key reasons. First, its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15.53 suggests that the market is not fully appreciating its future earnings potential, especially when you consider its steady revenue growth and ability to manage costs effectively. Even though TFI operates in a challenging economic environment, the company has consistently shown resilience. Its focus on expanding through strategic acquisitions also adds to its long-term growth story. Yet, this has not been fully reflected in its current stock price.

Another key factor is its strong cash flow generation. With over $1 billion in operating cash flow, TFI has plenty of flexibility to keep growing, either by making more acquisitions or investing in expanding its services. Even its dividend looks appealing, with a payout ratio of only 28.03%. This leaves plenty of room for future increases. The market might be overlooking just how well-positioned TFI is for the long haul. Thus making this a great time for value-focused investors to take a closer look, especially with shares down 16% as of writing.

