Member Login
Home » Investing » Here’s the Average RESP Balance and How to Boost it Big Time

Here’s the Average RESP Balance and How to Boost it Big Time

The RESP can be an excellent tool for saving for a child’s future. But is the average enough? And where do you fall?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
grow money, wealth build

Image source: Getty Images

In 2024, the average Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) balance for Canadian families is around $30,000. However, this can vary depending on how early the plan was started and contributions made. Even so, with government grants and investment growth, many families aim for that sweet spot to cover a chunk of their kids’ future education costs. Yet some balances can be higher depending on saving habits and market performance. Depending on where you fall, is it really enough?

A good start

While $30,000 in an RESP is a great start, it may not be enough to fully cover your child’s post-secondary education, especially if they plan on attending a four-year university program. Tuition alone can range from $6,000 to $10,000 per year, depending on the program and province. And that doesn’t even include books, supplies, or living expenses. If your kid is staying at home, it’ll stretch further, but if they’re moving away, costs like rent and food add up quickly.

That being said, any amount helps. Having an RESP in place means you’re giving your child a solid financial boost. Plus, with the government adding grants to your contributions, the money grows faster than it would in a regular savings account. While you might need to supplement with other savings or scholarships, you’re already ahead of the game by planning for your child’s future education. Every little bit counts!

Bump it up

To bump up that RESP savings even more, consider making small, consistent contributions over time. You don’t need to drop big chunks of cash all at once. Just set up an automatic transfer every month and let it grow. Plus, don’t forget about those sweet government grants! The Canada Education Savings Grant (CESG) matches 20% of your annual contributions up to $500 a year. So, be sure to contribute at least $2,500 annually to max out that free money. Over the years, those grants really add up and can give your savings a nice little boost.

Another trick to grow that RESP balance is to invest wisely within the account. RESPs allow for a variety of investment options like mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETF), or bonds, depending on your risk tolerance and timeline. Starting early gives you more time to take advantage of compound interest and market growth. Even small investment gains over the years can lead to a bigger balance when it’s time to pay those tuition bills. Just remember to review your investments regularly and adjust as needed, especially as your child gets closer to heading off to school!

Consider this ETF

Investing in an ETF like BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX:ZCN) can be a smart move for growing your RESP. It gives you instant exposure to a wide range of Canadian companies across different sectors. Instead of picking individual stocks, you get a little piece of everything. From banking and energy to technology and healthcare, spreading out your risk. Over time, as these companies grow and the Canadian economy strengthens, your investment in ZCN can grow right along with it — all thanks to that built-in diversification.

Another reason ZCN is a solid choice is its low cost. With ETFs, the management fees are much lower compared to mutual funds. This means more of your money stays invested and working for you. Plus, ZCN mirrors the S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index, which historically has shown long-term growth. So, by holding ZCN in your RESP, you’re setting yourself up to take advantage of the steady growth of the Canadian market. And this can really help boost that balance — all by the time your kid heads to college or university!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Manulife vs. CIBC?

| Andrew Walker

These stock have enjoyed massive rallies in the past year. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $12,000 Per Year in Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA can act like a part-time job when invested properly, using your funds to turn your investments into the…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Down 60% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Northwest Healthcare Properties is an overlooked TSX stock that's yielding more than 6% with solid fundamentals.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Alert! 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Perfect Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

High yield dividends aren't always filled with risk. And these high yielders could certainly be well worth it.

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Dividend Stocks

Is Brookfield Asset Management Stock a Buy for its 3.2% Dividend Yield?

| Kay Ng

While the stock appears to be fully valued, Brookfield Asset Management is a solid dividend stock for long-term wealth creation.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

2 TFSA Stocks to Buy Immediately With Your $7,000 Room

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks provide stability and reliable dividends to grow your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

7.53% Dividend Yield? I’m Buying This Passive-Income Stock Powerhouse in Bulk!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock offers a huge opportunity for dividends that will pay you each month you hold them!

Read more »

energy industry
Dividend Stocks

Is Canadian Natural Resources Stock a Good Buy?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Discover why Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) stock is a powerhouse of dividends and your portfolio's energy boost for decades to…

Read more »