Member Login
Home » Investing » This 5.2% Monthly Dividend Stock Has So Much Room to Grow

This 5.2% Monthly Dividend Stock Has So Much Room to Grow

This monthly dividend stock is a clear winner, and it’s one that offers more than just dividend growth, but substantial returns as well.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Income and growth financial chart

Source: Getty Images

Looking for a strong stock with plenty of room to grow? Look no further than Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN). The monthly dividend stock is currently in a strong position, showing not only resilience in its core markets but also significant room for growth. As a monthly dividend payer on the TSX, this industrial-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) has been gaining momentum, and now could be a smart time for you to jump aboard.

Earnings potential

Recent financial results for Q2 2024 revealed continued progress and expansion, laying the groundwork for future returns. In Q2 2024, Dream Industrial’s leasing activity reached an impressive milestone, with over 500,000 square feet leased, including a fully leased 209,000 square foot redevelopment in Mississauga. These figures reflect the trust’s strategic focus on high-quality assets in key markets like Ontario and Alberta. The strong demand for industrial space is clear, as Dream Industrial also made significant progress in its development projects near Calgary, capturing rent increases that will drive future income.

Dream Industrial’s net rental income also increased by 5.6% year-over-year, totalling $87.7 million for Q2 2024. This underscores the strong performance of its existing portfolio. The Canadian market, particularly in Ontario and Québec, has been a key driver of this growth, with increases of 9.5% and 7.2%, respectively. The REIT also continues to enjoy healthy occupancy rates of around 95%, ensuring steady rental income and stability.

Operating growth

One of the most appealing aspects of Dream Industrial REIT is its ability to grow its net operating income (NOI) by 5% year-over-year. With industrial real estate demand continuing to rise, particularly in urban centers, the REIT has plenty of room to benefit from rent escalations and increased leasing activity. Dream’s 2024 developments, including a project in Balzac, Alberta, are poised to further enhance NOI and cash flow, offering long-term value to investors.

Plus, the dividend stock’s balance sheet is also well-positioned for growth. It holds $596 million in available liquidity and a debt-to-total-assets ratio of only 35.9%.Therefore the REIT has plenty of financial flexibility to pursue acquisitions and fund development projects. This makes it well-prepared to capitalize on future opportunities in the industrial real estate market, both in Canada and Europe.

Using funds well

The trust’s strategic decision to focus on capital recycling, or disposing of non-strategic assets while investing in higher-quality properties, has also paid off. This disciplined approach allows the dividend stock to enhance its portfolio quality while maintaining a solid cash flow profile. Investors can feel confident that management is dedicated to enhancing returns while minimizing risk.

And as of June 2024 earnings, Dream Industrial’s net asset value (NAV) per unit stood at $16.73, slightly up from $16.61 in December 2023. With the current stock price around $13.65, the REIT trades at a discount to its NAV. Thus presenting a valuable opportunity for investors seeking to lock in future growth at a lower cost. Plus, the REIT’s monthly distribution yields over 5%, making it an attractive option for income-focused investors.

Foolish takeaway

All together, Dream Industrial REIT offers a strong growth trajectory and solid financial foundation. The dividend stock’s expanding portfolio, disciplined capital strategy, and ability to capture higher rents make it a compelling option for investors seeking both growth and monthly income. With industrial real estate demand on the rise, now may be the perfect time to invest in this REIT, especially as it continues to develop and thrive.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks to Buy in October

| Adam Othman

Choosing the right dividend stocks for your TFSA portfolio should be a discerning process. You should consider multiple factors, not…

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Is Intact Financial Stock a Buy for its 1.8% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Intact Financial is a TSX dividend stock that has delivered stellar returns to shareholders in the last 15 years.

Read more »

Sliced pumpkin pie
Dividend Stocks

2 Delicious Dividend Stocks I Plan to Add to My TFSA in October

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dreamy dividend stocks can provide you with endless dividends in your TFSA. And it's why I'm considering them right…

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Pension: How Couples Can Earn $9,500 per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

This investing strategy can reduce risk and boost returns.

Read more »

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

9.9% Dividend Yield? I’ll Be Buying This TSX Passive-Income Stock in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Why make investing complicated? This ETF makes earning monthly income easy.

Read more »

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

3 Solid Investments to Bring in Monthly Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can begin a stable and recurring passive stream by buying quality monthly-paying dividend stocks.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Can Provide Big Income in Retirement

| Aditya Raghunath

Top TSX dividend stocks such as Enbridge and TC Energy are positioned to provide big income for retirees in the…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Financial Stocks to Buy Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Unlock hidden gems in Canada's booming stock market! Discover two top financial stocks poised to skyrocket your portfolio.

Read more »