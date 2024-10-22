Member Login
Home » Investing » This Dividend Stock is Set to Beat the TSX Again and Again

This Dividend Stock is Set to Beat the TSX Again and Again

Some people might be overlooking this sector which still has a strong future outlook. Let’s get into why.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
view of skyscapers from below

Source: Getty Images

Looking for a dividend stock, but see growth in your future? Then consider Firm Capital Property Trust (TSX:FCD.UN). This top dividend stock is a high-yield option that’s been steadily delivering income to its investors, offering a forward dividend yield of nearly 9% at writing. With the real estate sector bouncing back from pandemic challenges, FCD.UN has capitalized on its strong fundamentals, solid management, and a strategic focus on commercial real estate properties. The company has delivered impressive quarterly results, pointing toward a bright future. Let’s explore why this dividend stock has the potential to continue pouring out cash for its investors in the years to come.

Showing resilience

Firm Capital operates within the Canadian real estate sector, specifically focusing on commercial properties. This sector has been resilient in the face of rising interest rates and economic uncertainty. The dividend stock’s portfolio includes diversified income-producing properties, which gives it an edge in adapting to market fluctuations. In fact, the real estate sector in Canada saw 7.7% revenue growth year-over-year in the last quarter, thus underscoring the strong demand for commercial properties as businesses stabilize and expand post-pandemic.

Looking at Firm Capital stock’s recent earnings from Q2 2024, the numbers speak for themselves. Quarterly earnings growth skyrocketed by 59.5% year-over-year, showcasing strong profitability and efficient operations. The dividend stock’s revenue of $60 million further cements its position as a reliable income producer, especially with an operating margin of 54%. This efficiency allows Firm Capital stock to generate high levels of free cash flow. And this is crucial for maintaining its generous dividend payouts.

One of the most attractive features of Firm Capital stock is its consistent dividend payout. It holds an annual dividend rate of $0.52 per share and a yield nearing 9%. And it’s been a solid performer for income-focused investors. The payout ratio of around 83% indicates that the company distributes a significant portion of its earnings as dividends. However, it also retains enough to reinvest in growth opportunities. Plus, with a five-year average dividend yield of 8.6%, Firm Capital stock has shown a stable track record of rewarding its shareholders – even in challenging times.

Looking ahead

Firm Capital stock’s success can largely be attributed to its experienced management team. The insiders hold over 11% of the company’s shares, aligning their interests with investors. This level of insider ownership is reassuring, as it reflects confidence in the dividend stock’s future. And it suggests that the leadership is committed to long-term success. The management team has demonstrated skill in navigating a volatile real estate market, leveraging both debt and equity to maximize returns.

As the Canadian economy continues to stabilize, Firm Capital stock is well-positioned to benefit from rising demand for commercial real estate. The dividend stock’s occupancy rates have remained strong, and its focus on prime locations will likely fuel growth in rental income. Furthermore, as interest rates stabilize, the company’s debt levels, which currently sit at 111% of equity, could become more manageable, further boosting profitability. With robust cash flow and a strategic growth plan, Firm Capital stock’s future looks promising.

Meanwhile, Firm Capital stock has been actively acquiring new properties and optimizing its portfolio to improve cash flow. This strategy is evident in its growing revenue and increased efficiency. The company’s efforts to enhance its asset base while keeping costs in check demonstrate a proactive approach to maintaining strong financial health. Investors can expect more positive headlines as Firm Capital stock continues to capitalize on opportunities in the recovering commercial real estate market.

Bottom line

Firm Capital stock is not only a reliable dividend payer but also a stock with solid growth potential. The dividend stock’s strong position in the commercial real estate sector, robust earnings performance, consistent dividend history, and smart management all point to continued success. With its attractive yield and solid fundamentals, Firm Capital stock is poised to keep pouring out cash for investors in the coming years, making it an excellent choice for those seeking steady passive income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

customer uses bank ATM
Dividend Stocks

CPP Benefits: Here’s How to Avoid the OAS Clawback

| Andrew Button

Making RRSP contributions and investing in ETFs like the BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV) can lower your taxable income.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

1 High-Yield Dividend ETF to Buy to Generate Passive Income

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This iShares ETF pays on a monthly basis and targets the Canadian financial sector.

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

This 7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Sneha Nahata

Top Canadian dividend stocks are a reliable source of passive income. For instance, leading utility companies like Fortis and Canadian Utilities…

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Dividend Stocks

Income Stocks: Take This Once-in-a-Decade Chance to Get Rich

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock could certainly be a once in a lifetime chance to get rich, and here's why.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Top TSX Stocks to Buy Now for Real Wealth Later

| Kay Ng

Investors should consider investing in top TSX stocks that offer decent income to help support their financial future.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

This 9.44% Dividend Stock Pays Out Consistent Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for some income? This high-yielder could be your ticket.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

4 Top Canadian Stocks With Safe 4% Dividends

| Robin Brown

Looking for ultra safe income? These four Canadian stocks with +4% dividend yields should be on your radar now.

Read more »

profit rises over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks With the Chops to Beat the Market

| Chris MacDonald

These three dividend stocks have posted excellent performance over the long run, and that performance could continue for some time.

Read more »