Member Login
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 1 Stock That’s Just as Hot as NVIDIA (Without All the Hype)

1 Stock That’s Just as Hot as NVIDIA (Without All the Hype)

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) is doing big things in computer chips. Canadian companies like POET Technologies (TSXV:POET) are too.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
AI microchip

Source: Getty Images

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is one of the hottest things on the stock market today. Up 2,600% in just a few short years, it has really got people talking. If you check out financial publications any day of the week, you’ll likely see several articles about NVIDIA on the front page. And the hype is mostly deserved: the company has a near-monopoly on AI graphics cards, and AI is the hottest industry on the planet right now.

However, there comes a point where ‘hot’ gets a little too hot – when a company is so popular it gets overhyped. When this happens to a stock, it often has to take a breather for a little while before regaining its footing. While I can’t say for sure that NVIDIA is overhyped just yet, I can say it’s getting there. In this article, I will explore an AI chip stock that’s just as hot as NVIDIA, but without the hype.

TSMC

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), otherwise known as ‘TSMC,’ is a Taiwanese semiconductor company that – you guessed it – manufactures semiconductors. “Semiconductors” are metals used in the manufacture of computer chips. The term has become a shorthand way of referring to the computer chips themselves.

TSMC is, among other things, NVIDIA’s contract manufacturer. It shares in that company’s success. At the same time, it works with other companies. For example, TSMC manufactures Apple’s CPUs, which are being used in that company’s on-device AI processing. NVIDIA largely missed out on that part of the AI market.

TSMC has seen its revenue growth accelerate this year due to increased demand from customers like NVIDIA and Apple. In its most recent quarter, TSM’s revenue growth rate was 36%. TSMC’s growth rate has been rising in recent months, too, and the company is planning to increase production next year. So the growth looks likely to continue in 2025. Despite this, TSM stock trades at 26 times earnings, which is low by the standards of AI stocks.

A Canadian company that’s doing big things in semiconductors

You don’t need to look abroad to Taiwan to find companies doing exciting things in semiconductors. To the contrary, we have some right here in Canada!

Take Poet Technologies (TSXV:POET) for example. It’s a semiconductor/computer chip component company whose products are mainly used in photonics and image processing. It won the 2024 Global Tech Award for “Best in Artificial Intelligence.” Its products are used in AI accelerator and chip-to-chip applications.

Poet Technologies is not profitable yet, and its stock remains a very speculative one. Nevertheless, the company is doing work that’s getting noticed far beyond Canada. That alone merits giving POET a mention in this article as one of Canada’s AI chip success stories.

Foolish takeaway

When a stock gets hot, it’s hard not to take notice. NVIDIA is one such stock. At times, it can seem like everybody and their dog is talking about it. It risks getting overhyped. This makes looking for cheaper alternatives to it a worthwhile exercise. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is one such company. Maybe someday POET Technologies will be one, too.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Apple, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Ready to Explode in Value

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These stocks in rate-sensitive sectors could seriously break out after the rate cut.

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks That are Screaming Buys in October

| Daniel Da Costa

As interest rates continue to decline, these two undervalued growth stocks are some of the best investments you can buy…

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Planning: 2 RRSP Stocks for a Bigger Nest Egg

| Adam Othman

Choosing the right buy-and-forget stocks for your RRSP can enormously impact the growth rate and final size of your final…

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Tech Stocks

2 Incredibly Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Kraken Robotics and Vecima Networks are two undervalued TSX tech stocks that should be part of your equity watchlist in…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Tech Stocks

TFSA: 3 Top Stocks for Your $7,000 Contribution

| Aditya Raghunath

The Tax-Free Savings Account can be used to hold a diversified portfolio of quality TSX stocks such as Shopify and…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why growth stocks such as Lumine and MDA Group are positioned to deliver outsized gains to shareholders in 2024…

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy With $1,000 and Hold for Decades

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can gain exposure to AI with minimal capital by investing in three domestic stocks.

Read more »

Silhouette of bull in front of setting sun
Tech Stocks

Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bullish Market?

| Chris MacDonald

Investors looking to put $10,000 to work in this market certainly have plenty of options to choose from. That’s not…

Read more »