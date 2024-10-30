Member Login
Home » Investing » The 10 Best Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now

The 10 Best Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now

This is the only list you’re ever going to need if you want strong past performance and a stellar future outlook. Oh, and did I mention dividends?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
profit rises over time

Source: Getty Images

Canadian blue-chip stocks are like the all-stars of the TSX, providing reliable dividends, solid growth potential, and resilience in challenging markets. Whether you’re seeking income or long-term appreciation, these stocks can be cornerstone investments. But there are some that beat out the rest. Today, let’s take a look at 10 of the best to see why each is still worth considering right now.

Financial Sector

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) are the powerhouses of Canadian banking. Both have been performing solidly, with Royal Bank’s recent earnings showing 13% year-over-year revenue growth. Meanwhile, TD is continuing its strong North American expansion. Both banks have a long history of paying dividends, with yields currently at around 3.3% for RY and 5.2% for TD. The forward price/earnings (P/E) ratios of 13.3 for RY and 9.8 for TD also reflect value in the current market, making each top choices for dividend investors who want both income and growth.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) rounds out the banking trio. BNS offers a hefty dividend yield of 5.8%, which is one of the most attractive in the sector. While earnings have faced some headwinds with a slight drop in quarterly earnings growth, the bank’s global exposure, particularly in Latin America, still makes it a strong diversification play.

Infrastructure

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is an essential player in Canada’s infrastructure, facilitating the movement of goods across the continent. Recent earnings showed a slight dip in revenue, but CNR’s strong margins and a 2.2% dividend yield make it a reliable, long-term bet. This stock is perfect for investors seeking both income and exposure to a critical sector of the economy.

Meanwhile, Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a top utility stock known for stability and reliability. With 50 consecutive years of dividend increases, Fortis is a solid choice for income investors looking for defensive plays. Its current dividend yield is around 4%. The blue-chip stock’s consistent growth in regulated utility assets ensures future earnings and dividend growth.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a leader in energy infrastructure. With a forward dividend yield of 6.4%, it’s a favourite among income investors. Despite some recent headwinds in the energy sector, Enbridge’s diversified portfolio of oil and natural gas pipelines positions it for long-term growth. The blue chip stock’s focus on renewable energy projects also provides a solid foundation for future sustainability and growth.

Rounding out infrastructure, Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) continues to impress with its diversified portfolio, ranging from real estate to renewable energy and infrastructure assets. Brookfield’s ability to generate consistent returns, coupled with a dividend yield of 2.8%, makes it a great choice for growth and income. Its forward P/E of 28.8 might look steep, but its growth potential justifies the premium valuation.

Essentials

We all need to be connected, which is what makes BCE (TSX:BCE) one of Canada’s leading telecoms, one with a generous dividend yield of 8.7% that’s hard to ignore. Although BCE has faced some challenges in terms of revenue growth, its robust cash flow ensures that dividends remain secure. For investors looking for consistent income in the telecom sector, BCE is a standout pick.

Magna International (TSX:MG), one of the world’s leading automotive suppliers, offers exposure to the global auto industry’s growth and innovation. Magna’s current dividend yield sits around 4.4%, and with electric vehicles becoming a key growth area, the blue-chip stock is well-positioned for future growth. Despite a small dip in revenue, the long-term outlook remains strong, thus making Magna a solid option for those seeking industrial exposure.

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) is a top player and essential stock in the agriculture space, specializing in potash and fertilizers. Despite recent revenue challenges with a 13% decline in quarterly revenue growth, Nutrien offers a dividend yield of 4.5%, which is quite attractive. The growing global demand for agricultural products supports Nutrien’s long-term potential, thereby making it an excellent pick for those looking for exposure to the agriculture sector.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia, Brookfield Asset Management, Canadian National Railway, Enbridge, Fortis, Magna International, and Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

1 High-Yield Dividend ETF to Buy to Generate Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors don't have to invest in a single, risky, high-yield dividend stock. An ETF can provide the best answer to…

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Dividend Stocks

3 Secrets to Becoming a TFSA Millionaire

| Kay Ng

Here are some great tips to get you started on your journey to becoming a TFSA millionaire!

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Dividend Stocks

Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold During Market Volatility

| Daniel Da Costa

Diversify your portfolio with these safe Canadian utility stocks, plus one more diversified play.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Is TELUS Stock a Buy for Its 7% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TELUS stock looks pretty enticing with a 7% dividend yield. But what else should investors consider?

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

Pensioners: 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Boost Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows, consistent dividend growth, and healthy dividend yields, these three stocks are ideal for retirees.

Read more »

resting in a hammock with eyes closed
Dividend Stocks

Top Picks: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Stress-Free Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These top Canadian dividend stocks have been consistently rewarding their shareholder with higher dividend payments.

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Dividend Stocks

Is First Capital REIT a Buy for its 4.8% Dividend Yield?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Discover why First Capital REIT's 4.8% yield and strong Q3 results make it a compelling choice for dividend investors!

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Dividend Stocks

Is Magna International Stock a Buy for Its 4.6% Dividend Yield?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its healthy growth prospects, attractive valuation, and high dividend yield, Magna International would be an excellent buy.

Read more »