Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Growth Stocks Wall Street Might Be Sleeping on, But I’m Not

3 Growth Stocks Wall Street Might Be Sleeping on, But I’m Not

Don’t miss your chance to load up on these three beaten-down stocks.

Posted by
Nicholas Dobroruka
Nik has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2020. After studying marketing at University in his hometown of Montréal, Nik decided to pack up and move west to Vancouver. By day, Nik is a digital media ninja, specializing in Programmatic advertising. By night, you can find him either Mountain biking in Vancouver’s famous North Shore trails or writing for TMF Canada. Tech, digital payments, and renewable energy are three areas that Nik enjoys following and writing about.
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market may be soaring right now but there are still plenty of deals out there. The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up more than 15% in 2024. Even so, there’s no shortage of discounts on the TSX to take advantage of today.

I’ve put together a basket of three beaten-down Canadian stocks that have seen better days. All three stocks are not far removed from delivering market-crushing returns, yet all three are currently trading far below all-time highs.

I wouldn’t recommend these three companies to an investor who’s looking for short-term returns in the stock market. These three picks could be in for more pain before they return to their market-beating ways. But for those who are willing to be patient, these three companies deserve serious consideration at these prices.

Stock #1: Lightspeed Commerce

It’s been a wild ride for Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) shareholders, of which I am one, over the past couple of years. Shares are down more than 80% below all-time highs from 2021 and are trading close to the price that the company went public at in 2019.

For investors who have been able to time it well, Lightspeed could have been an incredible investment. But for any long-term investors who have added to their positions over time, it’s been a disappointing investment.

Putting aside the recent performance of the tech stock, the business itself is poised for double-digit revenue growth rates for years to come, which is why I continue to hold my shares.

It’s worth noting that the company is currently exploring options for a potential sale. For long-term bag holders, that might mean not being able to close your position in positive territory. But for new Lightspeed shareholders, a near-term sale could result in a short-term gain.

Stock #2: WELL Health Technologies

The pandemic sent telehealth stocks like WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) soaring for huge short-term gains. At one point in 2020, shares of WELL Health were up more than 400%. Today, the growth stock is down 50% from all-time highs yet is up close to 200% from pre-pandemic prices.

Demand for virtual health care surged during the pandemic, which understandably has since largely slowed down. But even with the slowdown in demand, I remain extremely bullish on the long-term growth potential of the telehealth space.

WELL Health Technologies offers investors direct exposure to the telehealth space. And at a share price that’s currently below $5, that exposure comes at an extremely low cost to entry.

Stock #3: Air Canada

Fresh off an impressive quarterly report, Air Canada (TSX:AC) shareholders finally have something to cheer about. The company not only beat revenue and earnings expectations but also raised full-year guidance and announced a share-buyback program, which led to the stock popping close to 15% on the day that earnings were released.

Contrary to most of its North American peers, Air Canada does have a track record of delivering market-beating returns. That’s what makes Canada’s largest airline such an interesting buy today. 

Shares are down more than 50% below all-time highs, which were set before the pandemic. The stock might take some time before setting new all-time highs and returning to its market-beating ways, but there’s finally some positive momentum to be bullish about.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has positions in Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

think thought consider
Tech Stocks

Is CGI Stock a Buy Even With No Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CGI stock may not have a dividend to speak of. But does that necessarily mean you should ignore this top…

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

Why Now Is the Time to Invest in Canadian AI Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for one of the most solid Canadian AI stocks out there? This one is probably your best…

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

Why AI Stocks Should Be in Every Canadian Investor’s Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI stocks continue to be one of the best options out there for long-term investing, especially when considering Canadian options.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Tech Stocks

1 “Magnificent 7” Stock I’d Buy Over Nvidia Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Meta Platforms stock is a better choice for Canadian investors compared to Nvidia in November 2024.

Read more »

A data center engineer works on a laptop at a server farm.
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer Data Centre Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Data centres are going to be a huge growth opportunity in the next decade. And these are the top buys.

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

Is OpenText Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText stock has fallen in the last few years, but that could mean this top tech stock remains an undervalued…

Read more »

AI microchip
Tech Stocks

Celestica Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Celestica's stock price has rallied 950% in the last five years. Will the AI boom send it even higher in…

Read more »

data analyze research
Tech Stocks

2 Ridiculously Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Well Health Technologies is a cheap growth stock to buy for its record-breaking results, massive revenue growth, and profitability.

Read more »