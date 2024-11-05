The 2 Best Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now

Blue-chip stocks can be some of the best stocks to have in any portfolio. But when they’re trending upwards, investors should grab hold.

If you’re looking for two standout blue-chip stocks on the TSX, Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) and Nutrien (TSX:NTR) should be on your radar. Both companies bring unique strengths to the table. Brookfield’s consistent growth in the asset management space and Nutrien’s strategic role in agriculture have recently shown positive momentum. Here’s why these stocks deserve a spot in your portfolio.

Brookfield

Starting with Brookfield Asset Management, this powerhouse recently posted impressive third-quarter earnings, reporting $0.38 per share. This beat analyst expectations of $0.36. This surprise uptick reflects a 5.56% earnings beat, contributing to BAM’s recent 32.4% gain this year — well above the broader market. This blue-chip stock specializes in alternative asset management and has grown its fee-bearing capital by an impressive 23%, hitting $539 billion.

Brookfield’s business model thrives on its diversified assets, including sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and private credit. These sectors are not only resilient but positioned for future growth as the world transitions toward green energy and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Recently, Brookfield announced plans to simplify its corporate structure. It’s now moving its head office to New York and aiming for broader index inclusion. This strategic shift could attract more institutional investors, further boosting its share price.

Nutrien

Next, let’s talk about Nutrien, a global agricultural giant providing essential crop inputs like fertilizers. Nutrien stock has seen recent stock gains, with a 4.44% increase, hitting $70.50 per share. The blue-chip stock has a market cap of $33.4 billion, making it one of the most valuable stocks in its sector. Although Nutrien has faced some challenges with revenue growth, its operating margin remains solid at 15.75%. Thus proving its efficiency in a volatile market.

Nutrien’s profitability and strong balance sheet make it an attractive choice for dividend investors. Currently, it offers an attractive forward annual dividend yield of 4.42%. This is notably higher than the TSX average. Its solid dividends and forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.08 indicate that Nutrien is reasonably priced for its value, offering income and growth potential.

Both winners

What sets these two blue-chip stocks apart is their resilience in different economic climates. Brookfield’s asset management thrives on long-term investments across diverse sectors, thus making it less vulnerable to short-term market swings. Meanwhile, Nutrien remains essential to global food production, providing stability even during economic downturns, as agriculture is a necessity worldwide.

The latest headlines also highlight individual achievements. Brookfield reported record fee-related earnings, showcasing its ability to capitalize on current investment trends, particularly in private credit and energy transition sectors. Nutrien stock has shown strong cash flows, with an operating cash flow of $5 billion, thus allowing it to maintain robust dividend payouts and reinvest in growth opportunities.

Both stocks offer distinct advantages for investors. Brookfield is for those looking for exposure to alternative assets, particularly with the recent shift toward sustainable investing. Nutrien, however, is a stable dividend stock that benefits from rising global demand for agricultural products, especially as the global population grows.

Bottom line

Brookfield Asset Management and Nutrien represent two strong blue-chip stocks on the TSX, each catering to different investment goals. Brookfield is perfect for growth-focused investors seeking exposure to alternative assets, while Nutrien appeals to income-focused investors who value dividends and stability in the agricultural sector. Together, these make a balanced, diversified addition to any long-term portfolio.