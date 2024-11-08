Member Login
Home » Investing » Is BNS Stock a Buy for its Dividend Yield?

Is BNS Stock a Buy for its Dividend Yield?

Bank of Nova Scotia is up nearly 30% in the past year. Are more gains on the way?

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.

Source: Getty Images

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is up about 28% in the past year. Dividend investors are wondering if BNS stock is still undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock

Bank of Nova Scotia trades near $75 per share at the time of writing. Investors who bought BNS around $55 last October are already sitting on nice gains. The stock was as high as $93 in early 2022 before central banks started to aggressively raise interest rates in an effort to get inflation under control, so there could be more upside.

The sharp rise in interest rates triggered fears in the market that the central banks would have to drive the economy into a deep recession to get inflation back down to the 2% target. This led to the drop in share prices in the bank sector that occurred through 2022 and much of 2023.

The turnaround began last fall when sentiment shifted from fears of more rate hikes to anticipation of rate cuts. Bargain hunter also sensed that the economy was going to hold up, despite the pressures on households and businesses. Banks, including Bank of Nova Scotia, have increased their provisions for credit losses (PCL) due to more clients running into troubles with higher interest charges. However, the overall loan book remains solid and unemployment has not spiked, which was an earlier concern.

Now that the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve are cutting interest rates, investors should see PCL level off in the next few quarters. If the economy stays healthy and interest rates decline through next year, banks might even shift to PCL reversals, as occurred after the pandemic crash when borrowers avoided defaulting on loans that the banks had identified as at risk.

Risks

Donald Trump plans to implement broad-based tariffs of at least 10% when he moves back into the White House next year. This could drive up inflation in the United States and would potentially put strains on the Canadian economy. In that scenario, interest rates could remain elevated for longer than expected in the United States, likely forcing the Bank of Canada to slow down its pace of rate cuts. This would extend financial pressure on businesses and households. In Canada, people who bought houses in 2020 on five-year fixed-rate mortgages with historically low interest rates will have to renew at higher rates in 2025. If unemployment spikes at the same time, Bank of Nova Scotia and its peers could see defaults move higher.

Opportunity

Bank of Nova Scotia’s new chief executive officer cut staff by about 3% last year to reduce expenses and has shifted the growth program away from South America to the United States and Canada. Management recently announced an investment of US$2.8 billion to take a 14.9% stake in KeyCorp, a U.S. regional bank. The move gives Bank of Nova Scotia a platform to expand in the American market. Bank of Nova Scotia has also created a senior executive position to lead an expansion in Quebec where the bank wants to increase its presence.

Time to buy BNS stock?

Volatility is expected in the coming months, but BNS stock should be attractive right now for a buy-and-hold dividend portfolio. Investors who buy BNS stock at the current level can get a solid 5.7% dividend yields and simply wait for the new growth strategy to deliver results. Pullbacks would be an opportunity to add to the position.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Bank Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: TD Bank or Manulife Financial?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Manulife continues to see momentum in its business and stock price, while TD Bank stock remains down and out.

Read more »

how to save money
Bank Stocks

This 5.9% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Andrew Button

First National Financial (TSX:FN) has a 5.9% yielding dividend that is paid out monthly.

Read more »

cloud computing
Tech Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Manulife vs CIBC

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want the best stocks? These two are certainly the best options. But which is the better buy?

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Bank Stocks

Is National Bank of Canada Stock a Buy for its 3.3% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While National Bank stock might seem to have a lower dividend yield, its upside could offer a valuable way to…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Bank Stocks

Canadian Bank Stocks: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Walker

There are opportunities and risks on the horizon for the Canadian banks.

Read more »

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

Where Will TD Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) has taken a beating over the last year. Where will it be in another five?

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Bank Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 28% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

This top Canadian dividend stock is underperforming its large peers this year, but a turnaround could be on the horizon.

Read more »

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

Is BMO Stock a Buy for its 4.8% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadians are looking to cut back, and BMO stock is on board. But it could also be a top stock…

Read more »