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Is Your Premium Credit Card Still Worth the Annual Fee?

Scotiabank’s premium-card offering currently charges $150 annually, includes six lounge visits, and waives the typical 2.5% foreign-exchange markup.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • A $150 annual fee breaks even on foreign-exchange savings alone at roughly $6,000 of annual foreign-currency spending.
  • Credit-card interest can quickly erase the value of rewards if you carry a balance.
  • Scotiabank just reported record adjusted quarterly earnings and a 14.2% adjusted return on equity.

A $150 annual fee can feel insignificant when a credit card promises airport lounges, travel insurance, bonus points, and enough perks to make boarding Zone 5 feel luxurious.

Then another year passes. You used one lounge visit, forgot about the insurance, and earned points on purchases you would have made anyway. Suddenly that premium card deserves an annual performance review.

The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada recommends doing exactly that. Estimate the rewards and benefits you actually receive, then subtract the annual fee.

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax

Source: Getty Images

Find the breakeven point

Start with benefits you can put a real dollar value on. Take a credit card with a current annual fee of $150. Let’s say it includes six complimentary airport lounge visits and doesn’t charge the typical 2.5% foreign-transaction fee on foreign-currency purchases.

Then add lounge visits you genuinely would have purchased, rewards actually redeemed, and insurance coverage you would otherwise pay for. For instance, don’t assign $300 of value to airport lounges if you normally bring a sandwich and sit at the gate.

Furthermore, premium cards often package several useful benefits together. The trouble is duplication. Your workplace benefits may already include travel medical coverage. Another card might provide rental-car insurance. A bank account could rebate part or all of your annual credit-card fee. Those benefits still have value, but only if the premium card saves you money you otherwise would have spent.

Follow the bank

Those annual fees also explain why banks want customers using more than a basic chequing account. Premium cards, rewards programs, investments, mortgages, and banking packages can deepen the relationship and generate more fee income over time.

That brings me to Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS). Scotiabank owns the Scene+ loyalty program with partners and operates banking, wealth management, capital markets, and international businesses. Its strategy increasingly focuses on deeper customer relationships across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

A cross-selling strategy and the shift toward a North American corridor as central to Scotiabank’s turnaround as the latest results show progress. Third-quarter adjusted net income rose to a record $2.97 billion, while adjusted return on equity (ROE) reached 14.2%, clearing management’s medium-term 14% objective. Canadian Banking earnings increased 12%, helped by stronger revenue, margins, and fee income.

Considerations

The improvement hasn’t gone unnoticed, though. At $130.08, Scotiabank trades around 14 times forward earnings, well above the multiples investors could buy the stock for several years ago. The quarterly dividend of $1.14 provides a yield around 3.5%.

That’s still strong for investors building around Canadian dividend stocks, but valuation leaves less room for mistakes. International execution remains another risk. Reported International Banking earnings improved in the third quarter, yet constant-currency results were weaker. The turnaround needs to keep producing better returns, not just better headlines.

Therefore, investors should consider applying the same discipline to Scotiabank that they use when buying stocks in Canada. That’s to understand what you’re paying and what you’re getting.

Bottom line

Your premium credit card doesn’t earn its annual fee because the benefits page is long. It earns it when benefits you actually use exceed what you pay. Add your rewards, foreign-exchange savings, lounge visits, insurance, and credits from the last 12 months. Subtract the annual fee and any other costs.

If the number disappoints you, the fancy card in your wallet may be performing worse than the bank stock behind it.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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