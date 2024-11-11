7.4% Dividend Yield? Yes Please! I’ll Buy This Dividend Stock for Decades

This top dividend stock not only has a top dividend yield, it’s offering decades of income for investors right now!

There are top dividend stocks, and then there is Olympia Financial Group (TSX:OLY) – a stock that stands out with its impressive 7.4% dividend yield, making it a prime candidate for income-focused investors looking for both immediate returns and long-term potential. Known for its robust business model and steady growth in Canada, Olympia has been recognized in the prestigious TSX30, a list showcasing the top-performing companies on the TSX.

Olympia’s 139% increase in dividend-adjusted share price over the past three years demonstrates its commitment to rewarding shareholders. But there’s even more to consider. Let’s delve into the reasons why Olympia Financial is a buy now and a hold for the foreseeable future.

Into earnings

First, Olympia’s recent earnings underscore its financial strength and ability to generate consistent income. With trailing 12-month revenue of $103.2 million and net income of $24.4 million, Olympia’s profitability is impressive. Its profit margin stands at 23.6%, reflecting its efficiency in turning revenues into profits. The dividend stock’s diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $9.48 indicates strong earnings relative to its share price, contributing to its compelling price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.3.

Olympia’s operational performance has consistently benefited from a high return on equity (ROE) of 70.9%, thus showcasing its management’s effectiveness in deploying shareholder funds. This ROE significantly surpasses industry averages, indicating that Olympia is not only generating profit but also effectively growing shareholder value over time. Coupled with a return on assets (ROA) of 35.9%, Olympia’s resourcefulness is evident, strengthening the case for long-term investment.

Strong performance

In terms of past performance, Olympia’s recent recognition in the TSX30 speaks volumes about its upward trajectory. This achievement places it among Canada’s elite performers and highlights its sustained growth over recent years. Market capitalization growth by 99% further cements Olympia’s reputation as a stable and expanding entity within the Canadian financial sector.

One of the most attractive aspects for income investors is Olympia’s 7.4% dividend yield, which is well-supported by its healthy cash flow. With a payout ratio of 55.1%, Olympia ensures that it rewards shareholders generously, all while retaining enough capital for further growth and expansion. For dividend investors, this yield is highly appealing, especially given Olympia’s history of maintaining reliable payouts even during turbulent market conditions.

Future favourite

Looking to the future, Olympia’s expansion into currency exchange, global payments, and self-directed registered plans sets it up well to meet the evolving needs of Canadian investors. This diversification allows the dividend stock to tap into various revenue streams, thereby reducing its reliance on any single service and increasing its resilience in the face of economic shifts. Furthermore, its recent management changes indicate a focus on modernization, with new leadership likely bringing fresh perspectives to enhance Olympia’s growth strategy.

Olympia’s balance sheet also tells a compelling story of fiscal responsibility and stability. With $25.4 million in cash and just $4.3 million in debt, Olympia’s low debt-to-equity ratio of 11.3% reflects its conservative approach to leverage. This is an excellent sign for long-term investors. The financial stability helps ensure that Olympia can continue its dividend payments while having the flexibility to pursue strategic investments or acquisitions.

Another advantage for Olympia investors is its low beta of 0.3, indicating that it is significantly less volatile than the broader market. This is particularly attractive for those looking to add a stable, income-generating asset to their portfolios without exposing themselves to excessive risk. Olympia’s stable performance, even in volatile market conditions, is ideal for investors with a long-term mindset.

Bottom line

Altogether, Olympia Financial is a solid buy for investors seeking high, reliable dividends and a dividend stock that’s built for resilience. Its steady past performance, strong balance sheet, and growth potential make it a compelling choice for those looking to secure a long-term position. By holding Olympia Financial for decades, investors can benefit from its robust dividend yield and growth potential, thereby making it a key addition to any income-focused portfolio.