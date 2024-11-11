Member Login
This 9.22% Dividend Stock Pays Out Constant Cash

This 9.22% Dividend Stock Pays Out Constant Cash

This dividend stock already has a solid base, but there’s likely to be even more growth in the years to come for dividend seekers.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Published
| More on:
Canadian dollars are printed

Source: Getty Images

If you’re on the lookout for a steady income stream from dividend stocks, Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSX:BRE) on the TSX might just be your next investment gem. Bridgemarq operates as a leading provider of services to real estate brokers, supporting over 21,000 realtors through popular franchises like Royal LePage and Johnston & Daniel. Here’s why BRE could be a compelling addition to your dividend portfolio, with consistent earnings and a reliable future outlook.

Earnings support

Firstly, let’s talk about BRE’s impressive dividend yield, currently around 9.2%. This level of yield is hard to come by, especially from a dividend stock with steady cash flow in an established market. With a dividend payout of $0.1125 per share, BRE provides consistent income for shareholders. Making it an attractive choice for income-focused investors.

Looking at recent earnings, BRE has delivered impressive growth, with revenue rising a significant 207% year over year. This boost shows that demand for BRE’s services is strong despite a sometimes volatile real estate market. Coupled with a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.85, the dividend stock demonstrates solid value. Particularly given its small market cap of approximately $138 million, which gives it room to grow.

BRE’s history of earnings growth is another bright spot. Over the last three years, its earnings per share (EPS) have increased by a compound annual growth rate of 34%. For a company in the real estate services sector, this type of earnings growth is noteworthy. Showing that BRE has effectively captured market demand.

Balanced books

In terms of profitability, BRE’s operating margin of 4.98% and profit margin of 11.11% indicate strong operational performance. Although its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin has recently declined slightly, this is likely due to a temporary increase in operating expenses rather than a long-term concern. As long as revenue growth continues, the margins should stabilize.

The balance sheet is also reassuring. With a total cash of $75.64 million and an operating cash flow of $19.4 million, the dividend stock is financially sound. This cash cushion provides flexibility for the dividend stock to navigate any market fluctuations. While continuing its dividend payments. Furthermore, its debt-to-equity ratio is manageable, thus making it a lower-risk option for long-term investors.

Looking ahead

As to future outlook, BRE is well-positioned in the Canadian real estate market, a sector that has shown resilience despite economic uncertainties. With a strong network of realtors and established franchises, BRE benefits from consistent service fees. This translates to predictable revenue and cash flow. As the housing market evolves, BRE’s services will likely remain essential.

Institutional investor confidence is another positive sign, with 4.01% of shares held by institutions. Insider ownership is also stable, meaning that those closest to the dividend stock are invested in its success. This adds a layer of alignment between the management and shareholders.

Bottom line

Given BRE’s established market position, consistent dividend history, and strong revenue growth, this stock could be a reliable cash generator in any portfolio. The dividend stock’s commitment to regular dividends and a stable cash position provides a steady income stream that many investors crave.

BRE offers an appealing mix of a high dividend yield, solid financials, and a promising outlook. If you’re looking for a steady performer in the real estate sector with reliable cash flow, BRE could be a valuable addition to your investment strategy.

