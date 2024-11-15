Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Nutrien Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

Is Nutrien Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

Nutrien stock should continue to be a top option for years to come, but only at the right price.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Tractor spraying a field of wheat

Source: Getty Images

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock’s recent third-quarter (Q3) 2024 earnings report revealed both strengths and challenges, making it a stock worth considering closely as we look into 2025. The company posted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39, which fell short of analyst expectations at $0.44. Meanwhile, revenue also came in slightly lower than anticipated at $5.35 billion. So, let’s dive in and see if it should make a comeback any time soon.

Hurdles

Over the course of this year, Nutrien stock has declined by about 10%, reflecting some of the hurdles it has encountered. This drop contrasts with the broader S&P 500, which has seen a gain, signalling that Nutrien stock’s challenges have created real headwinds. The stock’s current trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio sits at 32.75. High for a company dealing with growth obstacles. However, the forward P/E ratio is more favourable at 11.95, suggesting that investors expect an improvement in earnings and profitability. This could make Nutrien stock a more attractive option moving forward.

Despite some short-term struggles, Nutrien holds a significant position as one of the largest global providers of potash, a key mineral in agriculture. Management is keenly aware of the importance of this role and has accelerated its timeline to achieve $200 million in operational efficiencies by 2025. This move should strengthen Nutrien’s competitive position, even as it navigates a high-cost operating environment. The company’s revised guidance to increase potash and nitrogen sales volumes also suggests confidence in its ability to maintain revenue stability in its core fertilizer segments.

The bright side

One of Nutrien stock’s bright spots has been its retail segment in North America, which achieved a 10% year-over-year growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). However, this positive performance has been somewhat overshadowed by a slower recovery in Brazil and softer crop nutrient sales overall. Nutrien stock’s dependency on international markets, particularly Brazil, introduces an element of risk. Economic conditions abroad can directly affect its bottom line, making growth in certain regions more challenging.

Nutrien stock’s financial health remains reasonably strong, especially in terms of its cash flow and dividends. The company’s debt-to-equity ratio of 59% is manageable, given the substantial free cash flow it generates. Dividend-seeking investors may find Nutrien’s forward annual yield of 4.45% appealing. However, the high payout ratio of 145% does indicate that significant dividend growth may be limited unless profitability improves significantly. Nevertheless, this attractive yield could provide a steady income stream for shareholders as they ride out Nutrien stock’s current market challenges.

Improvements

Another notable development for Nutrien stock is its increased potash sales volume guidance. This it raised to a range of 13.5 to 13.9 million tonnes. This upward adjustment is an encouraging sign that Nutrien’s core product remains in high demand. Even if some other segments have faced pressure. However, nutrient prices in other segments, such as nitrogen and phosphates, have been less favourable. This means that while potash could drive profitability, other areas may lag, impacting the company’s overall growth.

In a bid to improve free cash flow, Nutrien stock plans to lower its capital expenditures in 2025 to around $2.1 billion, down from an expected $2.3 billion this year. This reduction aims to bolster the company’s financial flexibility, allowing for more strategic growth investments without overextending its finances. By optimizing capital expenditures, Nutrien stock hopes to maintain a solid cash position. And keep shareholders satisfied even as it navigates volatile markets.

Looking ahead

Looking to the future, Nutrien stock’s robust market position, operational efficiency initiatives, and strong dividend yield make it a solid choice for long-term investors who can tolerate some short-term fluctuations. For those focused on income, the dividend alone provides a compelling reason to hold onto the stock. Meanwhile, the company’s continued focus on strategic growth and cost-cutting offers promise for sustained value in the long run.

Right now, Nutrien stock represents a balanced mix of strengths and hurdles as we approach 2025. The company’s high yield, cost-cutting initiatives, and growth prospects in its core segments may make it worthwhile for current investors to “Hold.” New investors might consider waiting for more earnings stability before buying. Yet Nutrien’s future seems cautiously optimistic, with potential for both income and long-term growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three high-yield Canadian stocks are the best buys today, especially for TFSA investors.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

This 7.4% Dividend Stock Offers Monthly Passive Income!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A dividend isn't everything, but when it's flowing in on a monthly basis, you've got my attention.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Beat The TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Income-focused investors can beat the TSX with one outperforming, high-yield dividend stock.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

This 7.8 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Adam Othman

Other than REITs, few companies offer monthly dividends. However, the ones that do (and REITs) can be good, easily maintainable…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

This 6.4% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Andrew Button

Granite REIT (TSX:GRP.UN) pays cash each month.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Run

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay solid dividends and should deliver decent long-term total returns.

Read more »

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

Buy These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Today and Sleep Soundly for a Decade

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

High-yield stocks like Enbridge have secular trends on their side, as well as predictable cash flows and a lower interest…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Invest $9,000 in This Dividend Stock for $59.21 in Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly passive income can be an excellent way to easily increase your over income over time. And here is a…

Read more »