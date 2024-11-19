Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Soaring Stocks I’d Buy Now With No Hesitation

2 Soaring Stocks I’d Buy Now With No Hesitation

Suncor stock is one stock that’s soaring as the company’s drive for operational efficiencies continues to generate impressive results.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
Start line on the highway

Source: Getty Images

With the TSX Index near record levels, there are plenty of stocks that are soaring these days. In this article, I’d like to highlight two that I believe continue to have good upside.

Suncor: 33% return

Suncor (TSX:SU) is Canada’s leading integrated oil and gas giant, with a long history of shareholder value creation. Today, Suncor stock is soaring as the company has been on a mission to improve operational execution and efficiency. In fact, the stock has soared 33% so far this year and 73% in the last three years.

The driver of this price action has been clear: it has a new management team and a focus on safety and efficiency. The results of this have been nothing short of impressive.

In Suncor’s latest quarter (Q3/2024), earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.59, and free cash flow came in at $2.2 billion. The results were driven by record refinery utilization of 105% and strong production. They compare favourably to last year and reflect increases of 34% and 9%, respectively.  

With this, Suncor has finally reached its debt target, which means that the company will now return 100% of free cash flow to shareholders. As a result, management increased Suncor’s quarterly dividend per share by 5% to $0.57.

The bullish quarter reflects Suncor’s continued momentum. Yet the stock still trades at a pretty significant discount — a mere 11 times this year’s expected earnings. Looking ahead, Suncor is well-positioned to continue to provide shareholders with attractive returns.

Well Health Technologies: 30% return

Another stock that’s soaring high is Well Health Technologies (TSX:WELL). This stock is not as well established as Suncor, but it’s one that I would also buy now.

Well Health stock has rallied an impressive 30% so far this year. This has been driven by consistent record-breaking results and continued strong demand. In fact, in its latest quarter (Q3 2024), Well Health continued this trend with its 23rd consecutive quarter of record-breaking results.

It’s also being driven by Well Health’s improving cash flow generation and profitability. In Well Health’s latest quarter, its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased to $32.7 million — its best-ever quarterly EBITDA.

Because these results exceeded expectations once again, management increased its guidance. This reflects the continued momentum that the company is experiencing.

Looking ahead, Well Health is positioned to continue to grow at a healthy pace. This will coincide with continued debt reduction and increased cash flows and profitability. In fact, the company’s long-term goal is to capture $4 billion in revenue, which is 10 times the current level and would still only be a mere 5% market share. Also, of the 20,000 clinics in Canada, Well Health owns only 200. This market is prime for consolidation, and Well Health has its sights set on it.

The bottom line

Both Suncor and Well Health stocks have soared recently, and for good reasons. I expect that both will continue to be driven higher by the strong momentum in their respective businesses.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has a position in Suncor and Well Health Technologies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Canadian flag
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Alert: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Immediately

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A high yield doesn't necessarily mean a stock is great, but in the case of these three, that's the truth.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Best Gold Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian gold stocks that can yield some eye-popping returns in the long run.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Is Magna International Stock a Buy for its 4.4% Dividend Yield?

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides its 4.4% dividend yield, Magna’s solid fundamentals and long-term growth prospects make its stock really attractive for long-term investors.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend-Growth Stocks Canadians Should Watch in November

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have raised their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Stocks for Beginners

2 Gloriously Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to growth stocks, these two still offer a cheap share price based on future outlook for every…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Alert: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking for high yields of 5-7%? You could consider buying these relatively low-risk Canadian dividend stocks at their…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Retirement

The Average TFSA at Age 50: Where Do You Stack Up?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is a great way to save for retirement and during it, but what if you're still short of…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now 

| Puja Tayal

These high-yield dividend stocks are trading at a discount due to short-term challenges. However, long-term growth potential is strong.

Read more »