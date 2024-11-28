Member Login
Retirees: What the CPP Enhancement Is, Plus How to Use it

The CPP enhancement can be a great way to boost income but can still leave some retirees falling short. Investors can bring in more income from this ETF!

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.

Source: Getty Images

The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) enhancement is a government initiative aimed at bolstering retirement income for Canadian workers. Introduced in 2019, this enhancement is being phased in over several years to gradually increase both the contribution rates and the benefits received. The primary goal is to ensure that future retirees have a more substantial and reliable source of income during their retirement years. So, let’s learn more!

The details

Prior to the enhancement, the CPP replaced about 25% of a worker’s average earnings. With the enhancement, this replacement rate is set to rise to 33.33% of average work earnings received after 2019. Furthermore, the maximum limit of earnings protected by the CPP will increase by 14% between 2024 and 2025. This means that individuals contributing to the CPP after 2019 can expect higher benefits upon retirement, with the most significant increases benefiting those who contribute for a longer duration under the enhanced plan.

For retirees, the CPP enhancement translates to higher monthly pension payments, provided they contributed to the CPP during the enhancement period. The exact increase in benefits depends on the amount and duration of contributions made after 2019. It’s important to note that individuals who retired before 2019 or did not contribute during the enhancement period will not see changes in their CPP benefits.

How to catch up

While the enhanced CPP provides a more robust foundation for retirement income, many retirees seek additional avenues to increase their earnings. One such option is investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF (TSX:XQLT). This ETF aims to track the performance of U.S. large- and mid-capitalization stocks that exhibit positive quality characteristics, such as high return on equity, stable year-over-year earnings growth, and low financial leverage.

The ETF has demonstrated strong performance, with a year-to-date return of approximately 31.61% and a one-year return of about 33.03% at writing. Over a three-year period, it has achieved an average annual return of 12.45%. These figures show that XQLT has been a solid performer, offering investors the potential for capital appreciation.

Plus, XQLT distributes dividends to its investors. The current dividend yield stands at 0.70%, providing a modest income stream in addition to potential capital gains. Dividends are typically paid quarterly, allowing investors to benefit from regular income distributions.

Earn even more

Looking ahead, the outlook for XQLT remains positive, especially considering its focus on quality U.S. companies. The ETF’s strategy of investing in firms with strong financial health and consistent earnings growth positions it well to navigate various market conditions. However, as with any investment, it’s essential to consider market volatility and economic factors that could impact performance.

For retirees considering an investment in XQLT, it’s crucial to assess individual financial goals, risk tolerance, and investment horizons. While the ETF offers exposure to high-quality U.S. equities, it’s important to remember that past performance does not guarantee future results. Diversifying investments and consulting with a financial advisor can help tailor a retirement portfolio that aligns with personal objectives.

Bottom line

The CPP enhancement aims to provide Canadians with a more secure retirement by increasing pension benefits through higher contributions. To further supplement retirement income, investing in ETFs like XQLT can offer exposure to quality U.S. companies, potential capital appreciation, and dividend income. As always, it’s advisable to conduct thorough research and seek professional financial advice to make informed investment decisions that suit individual retirement plans.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in iShares Msci Usa Quality Factor Index ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

