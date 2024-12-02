Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Fairfax Financial Stock a Buy for its 1.1% Dividend Yield?

Is Fairfax Financial Stock a Buy for its 1.1% Dividend Yield?

Is Fairfax worth adding to your portfolio?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books

Source: Getty Images

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) has garnered attention as a potential dividend investment. Yet, is it worth adding to your portfolio? Let’s take a detailed look at its recent performance, dividend history, and future outlook to help you decide.

Into earnings

Fairfax stock delivered a solid performance in the third quarter of 2024, reporting net earnings of $1.03 billion. This represents a substantial achievement, driven by higher adjusted operating income and significant net gains on investments — particularly bonds and common stocks, which totalled $1.29 billion. These results underscore Fairfax stock’s ability to navigate challenging markets effectively, thanks to its diversified investment strategy.

Fairfax stock’s underwriting operations remain robust, achieving a consolidated combined ratio of 93.9% — a key indicator of profitability in the insurance industry. A combined ratio below 100% signifies underwriting profits, and Fairfax stock’s ability to consistently maintain this ratio highlights its strong operational discipline. Gross premiums written also saw an impressive 13.9% year-over-year increase, supported by Fairfax’s acquisition of Gulf Insurance, a move that reflects its commitment to strategic growth.

What about the dividend?

Fairfax stock has a track record of rewarding its shareholders through consistent and growing dividends. The company announced a 50% increase in its annual dividend to $15.00 per share in January 2024, up from $10.00 the previous year. This increase underscores Fairfax stock’s financial strength and its management’s confidence in generating sustainable long-term cash flows. However, despite this growth, the current dividend yield hovers around 1.10%, which is modest compared to many of its peers.

One reason for this modest yield lies in Fairfax’s low payout ratio of around 9.17%. While this means the dividend yield isn’t high, it also indicates significant room for future growth, as the company retains a substantial portion of its earnings to reinvest or strengthen its balance sheet. For long-term investors, this strategy aligns with sustainability and the potential for consistent dividend hikes in the coming years.

Showing strength

Fairfax stock’s financial health remains a highlight. The company holds a strong cash position of $8.69 billion as of the most recent quarter and has shown a commitment to optimizing its capital structure. Looking at its valuation, Fairfax stock trades with a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) of 8.69 and a forward P/E of 9.35, making it relatively attractively priced for a company of its calibre. Its price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 1.42 suggests that the market recognizes Fairfax’s intrinsic value while still leaving some room for upside. These metrics show that Fairfax offers a compelling mix of value and growth potential, especially for investors who prioritize fundamentals over speculative bets.

The future outlook for Fairfax appears bright. The stock has a proven track record of strategic acquisitions and effective risk management. Therefore, it is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities in both insurance and investment markets. Its diverse portfolio across insurance, reinsurance, and investment holdings provides a balanced approach to growth and stability, catering to both conservative and growth-oriented investors.

Bottom line

Fairfax stock is an attractive option for dividend investors seeking a reliable and growing income stream. While its current yield may not be the highest, its consistent dividend growth, low payout ratio, and strong financial performance suggest long-term sustainability. It has robust underwriting performance, strategic acquisitions, and disciplined financial management, providing Fairfax stock with a compelling case for inclusion in a dividend-focused portfolio. Still, as with any investment, potential buyers should align their decisions with their financial goals and risk tolerance. Keep in mind that Fairfax’s strength lies in its long-term vision.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $5,000 Per Year in Tax-Free Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Adding these two top dividend stocks could help you create a reliable income-generating portfolio within your TFSA.

Read more »

woman looks out at horizon
Dividend Stocks

Is Manulife Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Manulife stock (TSX:MFC) has had one heck of a year. But is that set to continue in 2025 and beyond?

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Expect a 2.7% CPP Inflation Boost Next Year

| Andrew Button

A 2.7% inflation bump means more nominal income. Investing in ETFs like the BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV) provides a…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These are large-cap TSX stocks with fundamentally strong businesses and growing earnings bases that support their distributions.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Is Granite REIT stock a buy for its 4.3% dividend yield?

| Kay Ng

Granite REIT stock appears to be a good buy for monthly income and long-term price appreciation at current levels.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Defensive Stocks to Buy Now for Stability

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Defensive stocks are some of the best buys for long-term holders, though without the flash. Which is why now is…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

High Yields Over 6%? Top 2 REITs to Buy in December

| Joey Frenette

Consider H&R REIT (TSX:HR.UN) and another top REIT to land a generous dividend yield close to 6%.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $400 Per Month?

| Kay Ng

How much you need to invest to make $400/month in passive income depends on the yield of your investment portfolio.

Read more »