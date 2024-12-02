Member Login
Home » Investing » Return of the Roaring 20s? 1 E-Commerce Stock Potentially Set to Soar in 2025

Return of the Roaring 20s? 1 E-Commerce Stock Potentially Set to Soar in 2025

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock could rise even higher on the back of Black Friday catalysts.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
rising arrow with flames

Source: Getty Images

The so-called “roaring 20s” environment may be in for a return as central banks look to reduce interest rates further into 2025. Undoubtedly, it’s tough to tell how quickly the Bank of Canada will trim rates from here, given the tariff threats that could easily take a further bite out of the loonie. In any case, a slower rate-cut schedule or pause of sorts seems likelier, in my opinion, as the U.S. Federal Reserve (or the Fed) looks to catch up with rate reductions of their own.

Either way, Fed chairman Jerome Powell made it loud and clear that the Fed is in no rush to cut rates and further reductions could be “gradual.” Indeed, it’s tough to tell whether the Fed will cut more times than the Bank of Canada next year, given the unique slate of risks.

Either way, I do think that the Canadian and U.S. economies can fare well, even if the rate cuts come in just a tad more infrequently.

Black Friday and Boxing Day of 2024 could be solid.

With consumers fresh off spending on Black Friday 2024, questions linger as to where retail sales head from here. Indeed, there have been notable signs that the consumer is still willing to spend if there’s a good deal to be had. And though only time will tell how they react after Black Friday and Boxing Day, I do think that the years of inflation and tough times could be conducive to higher consumer spending at some point down the road.

Of course, there are always risks that could present themselves, causing consumers to put their wallets away and delay big purchases for a while longer. Either way, I think the e-commerce firms are looking pretty enticing at current valuation multiples. Though I have no idea if a “roaring 20s” environment will kick off again, I must say I’m a fan of the longer-term trajectory as the e-commerce firms move past what can only be described as a rough patch.

Also, it’s really hard to tell what stocks are set to soar over a near-term timeframe, given all the unknowns and potential pitfalls we may not see today. So, if you’re going to bet on an e-commerce stock, do be ready for bumps in the road, which may include a new year sell-off of sorts, as you look to invest for the long haul.

In short, the following name, I believe, appears timely going into the new year. However, I view them as best held for at least four years.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock has been riding higher in recent weeks, thanks in part to an incredible quarterly earnings result which, I believe, is not just a one-off. Going into 2025, I think Shopify could have even more surprisingly good results, especially if digital retail picks up traction.

Recently, Scotia Capital analysts said that Shopify was one of the names that could see even more Black Friday upside. I couldn’t agree more. If digital retail is coming back in a big way, it will be tough to stop SHOP stock in its tracks. As always, buying after melt-ups in a stock accompanies a high degree of risk.

However, if you’re in it for the long run, SHOP stock still seems worth nibbling into, especially as some bullish analysts, like Kevin Krishnaratne, look for the name to “move higher to close out the year.”

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

game gamble
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify stock has been making a comeback, but more could be on the way in 2025. Let's take a look.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks With Potential Multi-Fold Returns in a Decade

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given the favourable environment and their growth initiatives, these three growth stocks can deliver superior returns in the long run.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

Who Will Be the AI Winners of 2024? Here Are the Top Contenders

| Brian Paradza, CFA

From Nvidia stock's dominance to Palantir's rise, meet the top artificial intelligence (AI) stocks shaping the AI revolution!

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These growth stocks may seem a bit risky at top heights, but don't count them out for future earnings as…

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

This AI Stock Is a Screaming Buy, and Nobody’s Noticing Yet

| Jitendra Parashar

As BlackBerry continues to integrate AI technology in its cybersecurity as well as IoT solutions, its stock could deliver solid…

Read more »

A worker uses a laptop inside a restaurant.
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Puja Tayal

Shopify stock is moving aggressively in the holiday season. Here are two strategies to make money from this stock in…

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Tech Stocks

1 Tech Stock That Has Created Millionaires and Will Continue to Make More 

| Puja Tayal

If you have been procrastinating about investing in this tech stock, you are losing the opportunity to make millions.

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

CRA Money: The Best Benefit to Claim in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This benefit is one of the most broad ones you can claim from the CRA, yet many of us are…

Read more »