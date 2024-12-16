Member Login
3 TSX Stocks That Could Triple in 5 Years

If you want TSX stocks that are going to explode in the next few years, you need to think ahead and get away from the noise.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Thinking ahead is one of the best ways to make long-term income, especially when it comes to investing. The ability to spot opportunities in burgeoning industries and align with them early can lead to significant financial gains. Instead of reacting to market trends once they’re fully established, forward-thinking investors position themselves in companies and sectors poised for growth.

This approach is particularly rewarding when you can identify industries undergoing transformative change. Where innovation, demand, and adaptability meet. Let’s explore why this strategy is valuable and examine three TSX-listed companies that could potentially triple in value over the next five years.

Lightspeed stock

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) is a shining example of a forward-looking investment in the tech industry. The TSX stock specializes in providing cloud-based commerce solutions tailored to the needs of retailers and restaurants. Its platform enables businesses to manage everything from inventory to customer engagement, offering seamless integration in an increasingly digital world.

Recent earnings underline its potential. Lightspeed reported quarterly revenue growth of 20.4%, bringing its trailing twelve-month revenue to $1.01 billion. While the company is not yet profitable, its strategic investments in innovation and acquisitions are driving market share expansion. With $659 million in cash reserves and minimal debt, Lightspeed is well-equipped to weather short-term challenges and capitalize on long-term opportunities. Its valuation metrics, including a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of 32.15, suggest the stock is still reasonably priced relative to its growth potential.

Headwater

Energy remains a critical sector, and Headwater Exploration (TSX:HWX) is a standout among Canadian oil and gas companies. With a focus on high-margin projects, Headwater has demonstrated consistent profitability, reporting $184.59 million in net income over the last 12 months.

Its profit margin of 37.65% is impressive, reflecting efficient operations and cost control. The TSX stock also boasts a rock-solid balance sheet, with minimal debt and $136.59 million in cash reserves. Headwater’s 6.61% dividend yield provides a steady income stream for investors while they wait for the stock to appreciate. As global energy demand remains robust and Headwater continues to explore sustainable production methods, the company is positioned for significant growth.

Black Diamond

Meanwhile, Black Diamond Group (TSX:BDI) offers an entirely different angle, thriving in the infrastructure and modular solutions industry. The TSX stock provides workforce accommodations, modular buildings, and related services to businesses and governments. This sector is particularly relevant as infrastructure projects ramp up globally, requiring flexible and cost-effective solutions.

Black Diamond has shown resilience in challenging market conditions, maintaining strong financial performance. It had a year-over-year revenue dip slightly. Yet the company’s enterprise value-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) ratio of 8.95 indicates solid operational efficiency. Black Diamond is not just a stable performer. It has a track record of innovation and adaptability that could drive exponential growth in the years ahead.

A winning combination

Why could these companies triple in value over five years? It starts with the industries they operate in. Lightspeed benefits from the global shift toward e-commerce and integrated business solutions, a trend that continues to accelerate. Headwater thrives in an environment of rising energy needs and sustainable resource management. Black Diamond taps into the growing demand for modular infrastructure, offering scalable solutions that meet modern needs. These sectors are not just growing. They are transforming, offering companies within them a chance to redefine their markets.

Each company’s financial foundation supports its growth story. Lightspeed’s strong cash reserves and expanding revenue base indicate a long runway for growth. Headwater’s profitability and dividend yield make it attractive for both income-focused and growth-oriented investors. Black Diamond’s strategic positioning in the infrastructure boom ensures it can capitalize on large-scale projects. Together, these companies represent a diversified portfolio of opportunities across technology, energy, and infrastructure.

Looking ahead, these TSX stocks embody the principle of investing in tomorrow. These aren’t just about short-term gains but about being part of long-term stories that will shape the economy and society. By choosing companies like Lightspeed, Headwater, and Black Diamond, you’re aligning your portfolio with innovation, resilience, and adaptability. Thinking ahead is more than a strategy. It’s a mindset that enables you to build wealth while participating in the exciting evolution of industries.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

