Member Login
Home » Investing » Should You Buy BCE Stock for its 11.7% Dividend Yield?

Should You Buy BCE Stock for its 11.7% Dividend Yield?

Down over 50% from all-time highs, BCE stock pays shareholders a forward dividend yield of almost 12%. Is the TSX stock a buy?

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Man data analyze

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in a portfolio of fundamentally strong dividend stocks should help you generate a stable stream of passive income in addition to long-term capital gains. However, it’s crucial to understand that not every dividend-paying stock is a good investment. In fact, most companies that offer an above-average dividend yield to shareholders should be further analyzed to see if the payouts are sustainable across business cycles.

Dividends are not guaranteed and can be revoked anytime, especially if a company’s financial metrics deteriorate. So, you need to evaluate if the dividend-paying company generates a stable stream of cash flow, which is enough to sustain operations, service interest payments, and pay shareholders dividends.

Given these factors, let’s see if you should buy BCE (TSX:BCE) stock for its double-digit dividend yield.

Is BCE a good dividend stock to own in 2024?

Valued at a market cap of $31 billion, BCE is a Canada-based telecom giant. It provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, internet access, and streaming services, among others.

Earlier this year, I identified Canada’s telecom giant BCE as a high-risk investment due to its unsustainable payout ratio. Back in March 2024, BCE offered shareholders a forward yield of 8.8%. However, the company’s payout ratio has risen from 105% in 2021 to 111% in 2023.

Moreover, a report from Veritas Investment emphasized BCE’s payout ratio could surpass 131% in 2024. Now, the payout ratio for BCE is much higher as it excludes capital leases while calculating free cash flows. According to Veritas, capital leases are required to purchase and maintain critical assets such as cell towers and satellites, and they should be included when calculating the free cash flow.

So, if we adjust for capital leases, BCE’s payout ratio is much higher at 155% in 2023, up from 115% in 2020. Alternatively, BCE claimed that its payout ratio would move below 100% next year once its fibre expansion is completed. However, Veritas maintains that the ratio will again surpass the 100% threshold due to capital lease expenses.

Today, BCE stock is down 55% below all-time highs, offering a tasty dividend yield of 11.7%.

What’s next for the TSX stock?

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, BCE saw a 1.8% year-over-year decline in sales. While product revenue fell by 14.3%, mobile phone contracted sales were down 25% compared to the year-ago period. The company’s wireless service revenue was also down 1% due to competitive pricing pressures.

BCE reported a non-cash media asset impairment charge of $2.1 billion as it continues to experience weakness in the traditional advertising market.

With a high net debt leverage ratio of 3.7 times, BCE’s weak performance in Q3 meant its operating cash flow fell by 6.1% year over year. It cautioned investors that higher severance and interest payments are impacting cash flow as earnings narrowed by 7.4% in the September quarter from the year-ago period.

BCE confirmed it would maintain a dividend of $3.99 per share in 2025. However, dividend growth will be paused until the payout and leverage ratios improve.

Analysts tracking BCE stock expect free cash flow to improve to $3.6 billion in 2026, up from $3.1 billion in 2023. Comparatively, its annual dividend expense is over $3.6 billion, making BCE a high-risk investment right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividends Stocks Due to Double up on Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks are some of the best options for a strong outlook, but even more for a cheap…

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

Want 5% Yield? 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today

| Sneha Nahata

These high-yield TSX stocks have a growing earnings base and sustainable yield to support future payouts.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

This 8.3% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is a prime target for investors wanting more income every month to bolster their TFSA for life.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock is Set to Beat the TSX Again and Again

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Strong long-term growth opportunities as well as a strong track record will fuel outperformance for this dividend stock.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

BNS Stock vs Enbridge: Better Dividend Stock to Buy?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Let’s assess which among these two high-yielding dividend stocks would be a better buy right now.

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

BCE Stock or Rogers Stock: Are Either a Smart Buy for Canadians?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two telecom stocks are strong options, or at least they have been in the past. But what does the…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Pullback

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have raised their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Key Canadian Dividend Stocks to Compound Wealth Over 2025

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian dividend stocks are excellent options for those intending to build wealth in 2025 and beyond.

Read more »