Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA: 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

TFSA: 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

These Canadian stocks are top notch for investors wanting to gain access to a diversified portfolio for the long run.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

Creating a diversified portfolio in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the smartest moves for long-term financial growth. By spreading your investments across various sectors and industries, you reduce the impact of any single investment’s downturn — all while positioning yourself to capture opportunities in multiple areas. It’s like creating a buffet: no one dish dominates, and every choice complements the rest. So, let’s look at some options.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) is a powerhouse in the waste management industry, a sector that thrives regardless of economic conditions. Waste disposal is a necessity, making WCN a dependable choice for stability. In its most recent quarter, WCN reported a 13.3% year-over-year increase in revenue to $2.34 billion, surpassing analysts’ expectations.

The Canadian stock’s diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 also beat projections, showcasing strong operational efficiency. With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 24.10, Waste Connections offers a combination of reliability and steady growth. It even sweetens the deal with dividends, offering an annual payout of $1.76 per share. Over the past five years, WCN has consistently outperformed, making it a staple for any defensive portfolio.

WSP Global

Next, we have WSP Global (TSX:WSP), a leader in engineering and consulting services. Infrastructure spending worldwide is booming, and WSP is perfectly positioned to benefit. The Canadian stock’s latest earnings report revealed a 10.7% increase in quarterly revenue, climbing to $15.23 billion over the past twelve months.

Even more impressive is WSP’s growing backlog, now valued at $13.8 billion, which represents over a year of guaranteed revenue. Its forward P/E ratio of 27.10 reflects the market’s confidence in its ability to continue delivering value. WSP’s solid dividend payout ratio of 29.13% ensures it balances reinvestment for growth with rewarding shareholders, making it a great pick for TFSA investors focused on both income and appreciation.

Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN) is a gem for those looking to add some mining exposure to their portfolios. This Canadian stock specializes in base metals like copper, zinc, and nickel. Essential for global electrification and renewable energy projects.

Lundin has had a strong year, with quarterly revenue growing 8.1% year over year to $4.15 billion as of September 2024. The Canadian stock currently offers a forward P/E of 13.39, suggesting it’s undervalued relative to its future earnings potential. Lundin’s dividend yield of 2.77% adds an income layer, while its lean debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97% keeps it financially sound. For those bullish on the transition to green energy, Lundin Mining is a strategic pick.

Brookfield Renewable

On the renewable energy front, Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) shines brightly. With one of the largest renewable energy portfolios globally, BEP.UN provides exposure to hydroelectric, wind, and solar power assets. The Canadian stock’s revenue surged by 24.7% year over year to $5.77 billion in its most recent quarter, reflecting its ability to capitalize on the growing demand for clean energy.

BEP.UN also offers a generous forward annual dividend yield of 5.82%, making it a favourite among income investors. Its recent investments in storage solutions and diversified energy production solidify its position as a key player in the transition to sustainable energy. For TFSA investors, BEP.UN offers a mix of income and growth — all while aligning with the ESG (environmental, social, and governance) trend.

Bottom line

Together, these four companies provide a perfect storm of diversification. A diversified portfolio not only reduces risk. It also maximizes your opportunities to capture upside across sectors. As an investor, your job is to review and rebalance periodically, ensuring your holdings still align with your goals. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned investor, this quartet is a solid start for any TFSA strategy. By investing in reliable, growth-oriented companies like these, you set yourself up for long-term success. All while enjoying the tax-free benefits of your TFSA. As always, consult with a financial advisor to ensure these choices align with your risk tolerance and investment horizon.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and WSP Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Stocks for Beginners

Is Royal Bank of Canada Stock a Buy for its 3.3% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Royal Bank stock has long been one of the best buys on the TSX, and that remains the case after…

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

How to Invest in Canadian AI Stocks for Long-Term Gains

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for top tech stocks, these AI stocks are certainly ones to consider for long-term gains.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Bullish on CAPREIT Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CAPREIT stock is a solid option for investors looking to get a great deal for future growth from dividends and…

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

Is BCE Stock a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE stock has a long and storied history as a stable dividend provider. But is this dividend stock hitting a…

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 16% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A recent stock price dip could make this stock an excellent buy-and-hold candidate for patient investors.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? 4 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income doesn't have to be tricky or complicated, especially with these top dividend stocks that weather any storm.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Tech Stocks

3 Monster Stocks to Hold for the Next 3 Years

| Puja Tayal

Stocks can generate better returns if you stay invested. These stocks are in a downturn but have the potential to…

Read more »

Lights glow in a cityscape at night.
Dividend Stocks

Is Allied Stock a Buy for Its 9.9% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Allied stock is one great dividend stock for monthly income, but if that's all it offers, is the stock still…

Read more »