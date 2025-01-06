Member Login
1 Bright Canadian Stock Ready to Surge in 2025 and Beyond

This tech stock isn’t just set to soar in 2025 but can provide long-term gains for every investor.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG) is shaping up to be one of the most promising stocks on the TSX for 2025 and beyond. Known for its innovative logistics and supply chain solutions, Descartes has consistently demonstrated its ability to adapt and thrive in a fast-evolving industry. With a strong track record of financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and a commitment to innovation, this Canadian stock has analysts and investors alike predicting a surge in its stock performance.

Into earnings

Recent earnings have been particularly impressive. In its third-quarter fiscal year 2025 report, Descartes recorded revenues of $168.8 million, a 17% increase compared to the same period last year. This growth wasn’t just confined to revenue. Net income soared to $36.6 million, a remarkable 37% year-over-year rise. Such growth is a testament to the Canadian stock’s robust business model and ability to generate value for shareholders, even in uncertain market conditions. With a profit margin of over 21% and an operating margin exceeding 28%, Descartes demonstrates operational efficiency that rivals some of the best in the industry.

The Canadian stock’s market performance reflects its financial strength. Its market cap of $14.08 billion underscores the scale of its operations and investor confidence in its future. Over the past year, the stock has delivered a beta of 0.74, highlighting its relative stability compared to broader market volatility.

Strategic acquisitions have played a pivotal role in Descartes’s growth story. Over the past year, the company completed five major acquisitions. These acquisitions were not only seamless but also strategically aligned with Descartes’s mission to enhance its service offerings and expand into high-growth areas. For instance, the acquisition of Box Top, a freight management software company, has already started to show positive results.

Looking ahead

Investors are also excited about the Canadian stock’s future outlook. Analysts project earnings per share (EPS) to grow from $1.64 to $1.98 in the next fiscal year, a 20.73% increase. This projected growth isn’t just theoretical. Forward-looking metrics like a price-to-earnings-to-growth ratio of 2.58 and a forward P/E of 51.02 further reinforce the idea that Descartes is well-positioned for sustained growth.

One of the most exciting aspects of Descartes’s business model is its commitment to innovation. The Canadian stock specializes in cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions, a sector that is becoming increasingly critical. Descartes’s technologies enable real-time tracking, data analytics, and predictive modelling. These capabilities are indispensable in today’s globalized and often disrupted supply chains.

Moreover, Descartes’s financial management is another factor that boosts investor confidence. The Canadian stock reported $252.65 million in cash and just $7.25 million in debt in its most recent quarter. This low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55% ensures financial flexibility, allowing Descartes to invest in growth opportunities without over-leveraging its assets. Furthermore, it was able to generate significant free cash flow at $176.8 million over the trailing 12 months, thus highlighting its capacity to fund operations and reward shareholders simultaneously.

Bottom line

In the coming years, Descartes is expected to deepen its market penetration and expand its offerings to meet the ever-changing demands of the logistics sector. Its strong management team, focused on long-term value creation, has laid out a strategic vision that prioritizes both organic growth and acquisitions. This dual approach ensures that Descartes remains competitive. All while continuing to deliver exceptional value to its stakeholders.

This Canadian stock is not just ready to surge but is built for sustained success. Its impressive financial results, strategic growth initiatives, and focus on innovation make it a compelling choice for investors looking to tap into the growth potential of the logistics and supply chain industry. With 2025 on the horizon, Descartes is a name to watch and possibly one to add to your portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

