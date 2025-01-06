Member Login
Home » Investing » Passive-Income Alert: 3 Top Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 5%

Passive-Income Alert: 3 Top Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 5%

Are you looking for reliable passive income? Discover three top TSX dividend stocks yielding over 5%: Whitecap Resources, TC Energy, and Brookfield Renewable. Find out why these energy sector leaders deserve a spot in your income portfolio.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
grow money, wealth build

Image source: Getty Images

Identifying reliable dividend stocks that can deliver income and growth potential is like striking gold. In this article, I have identified three such standout companies that include Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP), TC Energy (TSX:TRP), and Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEP.UN), each of which offers shareholders a forward dividend yield of over 6%.

What makes these companies particularly interesting isn’t just their generous payouts and positioning in the evolving energy landscape. From traditional oil and gas to renewable energy infrastructure, these dividend heavyweights offer investors a steady stream of dividend income and exposure to long-term industry trends.

Whitecap Resources stock

Valued at a market cap of $6.2 billion, Whitecap Resources is an oil and gas company that acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its strategic acquisitions in the Montney and Duvernay regions position Whitecap for long-term production growth, while strong free cash flow generation should enable debt reduction and enhance shareholder returns via dividends and buybacks.

Whitecap owns and operates premium assets in Canada’s most productive oil basins. Its low-decline production base requires less capital to maintain output, and a strong balance sheet offers flexibility for accretive acquisitions.

Whitecap is positioned to benefit from multiple industry tailwinds. For example, structural supply constraints in global oil markets will support oil prices in the near term, while growing demand for Canadian oil exports should drive capacity requirements.

Analysts tracking Whitecap stock expect its adjusted funds from operation per share to increase to $3.13 per share in 2025, up from $2.89 per share in 2024. Comparatively, it pays shareholders an annual dividend of $0.73 per share, translating to a forward yield of almost 7%.

These payouts have risen by over 300% in the last five years. Given consensus price target estimates, Whitecap stock trades at a 30% discount in 2025.

TC Energy stock

Valued at a market cap of $72 billion, TC Energy is among the largest companies in Canada. The energy infrastructure giant is fairly insulated from fluctuations in oil prices as 80% of its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) is tied to inflation-linked long-term contracts.

TC Energy owns a widening portfolio of cash-generating assets, allowing it to enhance its dividend payout yearly. The company’s growth story is far from over, given it has allocated billions of dollars toward capital expenditures through 2028, which should drive future cash flow and dividends higher. Currently, it offers you a forward yield of over 5%.

Analysts tracking TC Energy expect adjusted earnings per share to surpass $4 in 2026. So, priced at 18 times forward earnings, the TSX dividend stock is reasonably valued given its tasty dividend yield and rising payout. In the past decade, TC Energy has raised its dividends by 7.2% annually.

Brookfield Renewable stock

The final TSX stock on the list is Brookfield Renewable, which offers investors a yield of 6%. With a development pipeline of 134 gigawatts of renewable projects, Brookfield Renewable is among the largest clean energy companies globally.

Interestingly, Brookfield is part of the artificial intelligence megatrend as it has inked several power-purchase agreements to power data centers through clean energy.

With a global scale of operations across regions, Brookfield’s long-term cash flows are also contracted and tied to inflation, enabling it to generate steady earnings across market cycles.

Brookfield Renewable benefits from a first-mover advantage and an expanding addressable market, making it a top investment choice right now.

Industry tailwinds such as the global push for decarbonization, government incentives and policies, and corporate commitments should result in market-beating gains for BEP investors over the next decade. Analysts remain bullish and expect the TSX stock to surge more than 20% in the next 12 months.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

The CRA Is Watching: TFSA Investors Should Avoid These Red Flags

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) keeps a watchful eye on Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs). That’s to ensure they’re used as…

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

Earn $500 Monthly With These 3 Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three dividend stocks would help earn a stable passive income of over $500 monthly.

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

S&P 500 at All-Time Highs: Why Canadians Should Shop Local Instead

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock is cheaper than its U.S. peers.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Energy Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Discover why Total Energy Services' strong Q3 results, strategic expansion in Asian LNG markets, and cheap valuation make it a…

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy TELUS Stock While it’s Below $20?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TELUS (TSX:T) is trading below $20 per share, catching the attention of dividend seekers and long-term investors.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Create $191.75 Per Month in Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for long-term gains? Monthly dividend stocks can be your best option, and this is a sure winner.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These top dividend stocks have growing earnings base, robust dividend growth history, and visibility over future payouts.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

New TFSA Contribution Room in 2025: Where to Invest the $7,000 Limit

| Adam Othman

If you wish to play it safe and utilize your 2025 TFSA contribution room with a stock you can safely…

Read more »