Passive-Income Alert: 3 Top Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 5%

Identifying reliable dividend stocks that can deliver income and growth potential is like striking gold. In this article, I have identified three such standout companies that include Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP), TC Energy (TSX:TRP), and Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEP.UN), each of which offers shareholders a forward dividend yield of over 6%.

What makes these companies particularly interesting isn’t just their generous payouts and positioning in the evolving energy landscape. From traditional oil and gas to renewable energy infrastructure, these dividend heavyweights offer investors a steady stream of dividend income and exposure to long-term industry trends.

Whitecap Resources stock

Valued at a market cap of $6.2 billion, Whitecap Resources is an oil and gas company that acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its strategic acquisitions in the Montney and Duvernay regions position Whitecap for long-term production growth, while strong free cash flow generation should enable debt reduction and enhance shareholder returns via dividends and buybacks.

Whitecap owns and operates premium assets in Canada’s most productive oil basins. Its low-decline production base requires less capital to maintain output, and a strong balance sheet offers flexibility for accretive acquisitions.

Whitecap is positioned to benefit from multiple industry tailwinds. For example, structural supply constraints in global oil markets will support oil prices in the near term, while growing demand for Canadian oil exports should drive capacity requirements.

Analysts tracking Whitecap stock expect its adjusted funds from operation per share to increase to $3.13 per share in 2025, up from $2.89 per share in 2024. Comparatively, it pays shareholders an annual dividend of $0.73 per share, translating to a forward yield of almost 7%.

These payouts have risen by over 300% in the last five years. Given consensus price target estimates, Whitecap stock trades at a 30% discount in 2025.

TC Energy stock

Valued at a market cap of $72 billion, TC Energy is among the largest companies in Canada. The energy infrastructure giant is fairly insulated from fluctuations in oil prices as 80% of its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) is tied to inflation-linked long-term contracts.

TC Energy owns a widening portfolio of cash-generating assets, allowing it to enhance its dividend payout yearly. The company’s growth story is far from over, given it has allocated billions of dollars toward capital expenditures through 2028, which should drive future cash flow and dividends higher. Currently, it offers you a forward yield of over 5%.

Analysts tracking TC Energy expect adjusted earnings per share to surpass $4 in 2026. So, priced at 18 times forward earnings, the TSX dividend stock is reasonably valued given its tasty dividend yield and rising payout. In the past decade, TC Energy has raised its dividends by 7.2% annually.

Brookfield Renewable stock

The final TSX stock on the list is Brookfield Renewable, which offers investors a yield of 6%. With a development pipeline of 134 gigawatts of renewable projects, Brookfield Renewable is among the largest clean energy companies globally.

Interestingly, Brookfield is part of the artificial intelligence megatrend as it has inked several power-purchase agreements to power data centers through clean energy.

With a global scale of operations across regions, Brookfield’s long-term cash flows are also contracted and tied to inflation, enabling it to generate steady earnings across market cycles.

Brookfield Renewable benefits from a first-mover advantage and an expanding addressable market, making it a top investment choice right now.

Industry tailwinds such as the global push for decarbonization, government incentives and policies, and corporate commitments should result in market-beating gains for BEP investors over the next decade. Analysts remain bullish and expect the TSX stock to surge more than 20% in the next 12 months.