This 10.18% Dividend Stock Is My Pick for Immediate Income

This dividend stock offers an impressive dividend yield, but is that enough for investors to consider long term?

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSX:LIF) offers an enticing dividend yield of approximately 10.18%, making it a compelling option for investors seeking immediate income. This impressive yield is supported by the company’s unique business model and its strategic interests in the iron ore sector. So, let’s get into what LIORC has to offer.

Stellar position

LIORC holds a 15.1% equity stake in the Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) and benefits from a 7% gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced, sold, and shipped by IOC. Additionally, it receives a 10¢ per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced and sold by IOC. This structure ensures a steady revenue stream, which underpins its robust dividend payouts.

In the third quarter of 2024, LIORC reported royalty revenue of $41.5 million, a 12% decrease compared to the same period in 2023. Equity earnings from IOC were $9.7 million, down from $23.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net income per share stood at $0.53, reflecting a 32% decrease year over year. These declines were primarily due to lower iron ore prices and reduced global steel production during the period.

Despite these challenges, LIORC’s financial performance has shown resilience. For instance, in the first quarter of 2024, the dividend stock achieved royalty revenue of $56.0 million. Thus marking a 20% increase over the first quarter of 2023. Equity earnings from IOC during this period were $34.3 million, up from $21.8 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Net income per share was $0.93, a 36% increase year over year, demonstrating the company’s capacity to capitalize on favourable market conditions.

Future focus

Looking ahead, LIORC’s prospects are closely tied to the global iron ore market and steel production trends. While there is some uncertainty regarding future demand, particularly from major consumers like China, LIORC’s strategic investments and royalty arrangements position it well to benefit from any market upswings.

It’s worth noting that LIORC’s dividend payouts are closely linked to its earnings and cash flow. This can be influenced by fluctuations in iron ore prices and production volumes. The dividend stock’s dividend payout ratio stands at 81.33%. Thus suggesting that a significant portion of its earnings is distributed to shareholders. This high payout ratio underscores the dividend stock’s commitment to returning value to investors. Yet, it also highlights the importance of monitoring commodity market trends.

Investors should also consider the broader economic factors that could impact LIORC’s performance. Recent forecasts have indicated potential declines in commodity prices, including iron ore, which could affect the dividend stock’s revenue and, consequently, its dividend payouts. However, LIORC’s diversified revenue streams through royalties and equity stakes provide a buffer against market volatility.

Bottom line

LIORC’s substantial dividend yield, supported by its unique business model and strategic interests in the iron ore sector, makes it an attractive option for income-focused investors. While there are market risks to consider, the dividend stock’s resilient financial performance and commitment to shareholder returns provide a compelling case for investment. As always, potential investors should conduct thorough due diligence and consider their individual investment goals and risk tolerance before making investment decisions.