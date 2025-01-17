Member Login
Got $10,000? 1 Dividend Stock for $56 in Monthly Passive Income

This dividend stock is a great jumping-off point, but there are still a few considerations if you’re looking for safe monthly income.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations

Investing in dividend stocks can be a fantastic way to generate monthly passive income. Imagine having a steady stream of cash flowing into your account every month without much effort, allowing you to either reinvest the money or use it to cover everyday expenses. Dividend-paying stocks represent companies that share a portion of their profits with shareholders regularly, making them a popular choice for income-focused investors.

Considering Crombie

When considering a dividend stock, it’s essential to evaluate a few factors. First, look at the dividend yield, which is the annual dividend payment as a percentage of the stock price. For instance, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRR.UN) currently offers a forward annual dividend yield of 6.69%, significantly above the market average. This indicates that for every $10,000 invested, you could potentially earn $669 annually, or about $56 monthly, in passive income.

Next, examine the payout ratio, which tells you how much of a company’s earnings are allocated to dividends. A high payout ratio, like Crombie’s 4,853.79%, may raise a red flag because it suggests the company is paying out more than it earns, possibly by leveraging debt or tapping reserves. However, consistently strong cash flow, such as Crombie’s $239.96 million in operating cash flow, can support high payouts sustainably.

Another critical consideration is the company’s financial health. Crombie’s total debt-to-equity ratio of 122.9% is relatively high, but its operating margin of 42.8% and profit margin of 23.68% demonstrate efficient operations. Investors should weigh these metrics against potential risks like rising interest rates, which could affect the cost of servicing debt.

Performance

The dividend stock’s past performance can provide valuable insights. Crombie has shown steady revenue growth, with a 4.1% year-over-year increase in the most recent quarter. Its five-year average dividend yield of 6.02% indicates consistent payouts, appealing to long-term investors. However, its recent quarterly earnings dropped by 4.4% year over year, highlighting the importance of monitoring trends.

Looking ahead, the future outlook for Crombie and similar dividend stocks depends on factors such as market demand, operational efficiency, and economic conditions. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) like Crombie often benefit from stable rental income, making them resilient in uncertain markets. Crombie’s diversified property portfolio and strategic partnerships position it well for steady cash flow.

A good start

Why $10,000 is a great starting point for dividend investing boils down to scalability and diversification. A lump sum allows you to buy enough shares of a stock to generate noticeable income. For example, with Crombie’s annual dividend rate of $0.89 per share, $10,000 could purchase approximately 758 shares at the current price of $13.18, earning you $675 annually.

Plus, investing $10,000 in dividend stocks can help you create a diversified portfolio. Instead of allocating the entire amount to a single stock, you could spread it across different sectors, such as real estate investment trusts, utilities, and financials. This diversification reduces risk and ensures a more stable income stream.

Bottom line

Ultimately, dividend investing is a balance of research, risk tolerance, and financial goals. With stocks like Crombie providing a mix of strong yields, reliable cash flow, and future growth potential, your $10,000 can become a powerful tool for generating monthly passive income. Just remember to revisit your portfolio regularly and reinvest dividends for compound growth — a strategy that can supercharge your wealth over time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

