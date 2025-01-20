Got $25,000? Transform a TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

Member Login
If you’re looking to make a TFSA that just pumps out cash, this diverse portfolio is your prime option.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Canadian dollars are printed

Source: Getty Images

Turning a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) into a cash-gushing machine with $25,000 is an exciting and achievable goal. The key is to focus on high-quality dividend stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that can provide consistent income and long-term growth. With the tax-free benefits of the TFSA, your earnings can compound over time without the burden of taxes on dividends or capital gains. This allows you to maximize the potential of your investments and create a portfolio that supports your financial goals.

Dig into dividends

Dividend investing is a powerful strategy for creating passive income. Companies that regularly pay dividends tend to be financially stable, with predictable earnings and a commitment to sharing profits with shareholders. In Canada, several TSX-listed companies stand out as exceptional dividend-paying options. For example, Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) offers an impressive dividend yield of around 5.8%. Despite a challenging year, the bank has maintained its dividend payments, supported by strong fundamentals and a history of resilience.

Energy stocks are also worth considering, given their reliability and potential for substantial dividends. Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a prime example, with a dividend yield close to 8%. Enbridge has consistently delivered reliable payouts, even in the face of fluctuating energy markets. The company’s recent earnings and projections for 2025 reflect strong demand for oil and gas, bolstering investor confidence in its ability to sustain and grow dividends. Similarly, Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) offers a dividend yield of around 5% and recently raised its quarterly dividend, showcasing the company’s strong cash flow and commitment to shareholders.

Go broad

In addition to individual stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETF) are an excellent tool for diversification and income generation. ETFs allow you to spread your investment across multiple companies and sectors, reducing risk while still earning steady dividends. iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI) is a strong choice, offering exposure to top dividend-paying stocks across Canada. Its performance has been solid, with consistent returns and regular distributions.

Another option is Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY), which focuses on high-yield Canadian companies and provides a diversified stream of income. These ETFs simplify the investment process while ensuring broad exposure to reliable dividend payers.

A diverse portfolio

To build a truly effective TFSA portfolio, it’s important to think long-term and consider the growth potential of your investments. Enbridge’s projected core profit increase for 2025, for example, indicates the company’s capacity for continued strong performance. Similarly, Suncor’s recent dividend hike and plans for increased production suggest a promising future. Investing in companies and ETFs with a positive outlook ensures that your portfolio remains robust and capable of weathering market fluctuations.

When managing your TFSA, diversification is a critical strategy. Relying too heavily on a single stock or sector can expose your portfolio to unnecessary risk. By combining individual stocks like Bank of Nova Scotia, Enbridge, and Suncor with ETFs such as iShares High Dividend ETF, you create a balanced portfolio that can withstand market volatility. This blend of assets allows you to capture the best of both worlds: the targeted potential of individual stocks and the broad stability offered by ETFs.

Staying informed about market trends and company performance is another important aspect of managing a TFSA. Earnings reports, economic data, and industry news can all impact your investments. By keeping up to date, you can make informed decisions and adjust your strategy as needed. For instance, understanding Enbridge’s profit projections or Suncor’s dividend policy can help you determine whether to increase your holdings or explore alternative options. An informed investor is better equipped to navigate the complexities of the market and make the most of their TFSA.

Foolish takeaway

By thoughtfully selecting a mix of dividend-paying stocks and ETFs and staying engaged with your portfolio, you can turn your TFSA into a powerful cash-generating machine. The combination of tax-free growth, consistent dividends, and long-term appreciation creates a compelling opportunity to build wealth and enjoy financial freedom. With the right strategy, patience, and a focus on quality investments, your TFSA can provide a steady stream of income for years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

