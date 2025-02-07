Member Login
Invest $20,000 in These 2 Canadian Stocks to Beat Trump’s Trade War

Are you looking for security during uncertain times? These two Canadian stocks offer it in spades.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
In the ever-evolving landscape of global trade, investors are often on the lookout for resilient Canadian stocks that can weather geopolitical storms. With the spectre of trade tensions looming, particularly those influenced by policies from south of the border, it’s prudent to consider Canadian stocks that not only stand firm amidst uncertainty but also promise robust returns. Enter Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP): two stalwarts of the Canadian market poised to navigate and thrive during such tumultuous times.

ATD stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard, headquartered in Laval, Quebec, has grown into a global leader in the convenience store sector. With over 16,000 stores worldwide, operating under familiar banners like Circle K, the Canadian stock’s expansive footprint is a testament to its strategic acumen. This vast network not only provides a steady revenue stream but also insulates the company from region-specific economic fluctuations.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, Couche-Tard reported revenues of $17.4 billion, marking a 6% increase from the previous year. This uptick was primarily driven by acquisitions and enhanced performance in their wholesale fuel segment. Gross profit also saw a commendable rise, reaching $3.2 billion. A 7.3% improvement compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2024. These figures underscore the company’s adeptness at scaling operations and integrating new assets seamlessly.

Couche-Tard’s growth strategy has long been anchored in strategic acquisitions. Recently, the company entered a binding agreement to acquire 270 company-owned and operated convenience retail and fuel sites under the GetGo Café + Market brand from Giant Eagle. This move not only expands its U.S. footprint but also diversifies its portfolio in key markets. Such acquisitions are instrumental in bolstering the Canadian stock’s market position and driving future revenue growth.

CPKC

On the transportation front, Canadian Pacific Kansas City stands as a formidable entity. The Canadian stock’s unique rail network connects Canada, the United States, and Mexico, offering unparalleled access across North America. This tri-national connectivity positions CPKC advantageously, especially in scenarios where trade policies may shift, as it can adeptly reroute and manage logistics to mitigate potential disruptions.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, CPKC reported revenues of $3.9 billion, a 3% increase from the same period in the previous year. Operating income also saw an 8% rise, reaching $1.56 billion. These positive trends highlight the Canadian stock’s operational efficiency and its ability to capitalize on increased demand for rail transportation across the continent.

Future outlook

Trade wars and tariffs can pose significant challenges to companies with international operations. However, both Couche-Tard and CPKC have demonstrated resilience in the face of such adversities. CPKC’s chief marketing officer noted that past tariffs had limited impact due to the complexity of supply chains. Thus suggesting that the Canadian stock’s integrated network can absorb and adapt to policy changes effectively. Similarly, Couche-Tard’s diversified global presence allows it to offset potential downturns in specific regions with gains in others, ensuring a balanced revenue stream.

Looking ahead, both companies exhibit promising prospects. CPKC is poised to benefit from ongoing infrastructure investments and the increasing need for efficient freight solutions across North America. The Canadian stock’s strategic initiatives aim to enhance capacity and service reliability, positioning it well to capture a larger market share in the logistics sector.

Couche-Tard, however, continues to explore growth avenues, including potential acquisitions and the expansion of its product offerings. The Canadian stock’s focus on innovation, such as the introduction of new store formats and the integration of advanced technologies for inventory management, underscores its commitment to staying ahead of market trends and consumer preferences.

Bottom line

For investors contemplating a $20,000 allocation, an equal distribution between these two stocks could offer a balanced exposure to both the retail and transportation sectors. This strategy not only diversifies risk but also taps into the growth trajectories of two industry leaders. It’s essential, however, to stay informed about each company’s developments and the broader economic landscape to make timely and informed investment decisions.

In times of geopolitical uncertainty, investing in companies with robust fundamentals and strategic foresight becomes paramount. Alimentation Couche-Tard and Canadian Pacific Kansas City exemplify such enterprises. The proven track records, coupled with adaptive strategies, make each a compelling choice for investors aiming not just to weather the storm but to emerge stronger on the other side.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

