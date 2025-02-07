Member Login
Home » Investing » This 5.3% Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer as Trump’s Tariffs Hit

This 5.3% Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer as Trump’s Tariffs Hit

This dividend stock offers investors strong income should Canada be hit by Trump’s tariffs.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Man data analyze

Image source: Getty Images

In the ever-evolving world of energy, finding a stable investment can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. There is so much uncertainty, especially now with President Trump threatening to impose tariffs on Canada at a whopping 25%. While it’s now pushed down the line, the future remains unclear. Enter Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL), a Canadian stock that not only offers a robust 5.3% dividend yield but also stands as a beacon of stability amidst market fluctuations.

Pembina stock

Pembina has been a stalwart in the energy infrastructure sector since 1997, consistently delivering value to its shareholders. As of September 30, 2024, the Canadian stock has distributed approximately $14.8 billion in dividends, underscoring its commitment to returning value to investors.

In the third quarter of 2024, Pembina reported earnings of $385 million, marking an 11% increase compared to the same period the previous year. This growth was driven by higher volumes and increased ownership interests in key assets.

Looking ahead, Pembina’s 2025 guidance is promising. The Canadian stock anticipates adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) between $4.2 billion and $4.5 billion, reflecting higher contracted volumes and increased tolls on its conventional pipelines. This outlook aligns with the expected mid-single-digit volume growth in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

Offering value

Pembina’s strategic acquisitions further bolster its position. In September 2024, the Canadian stock announced plans to acquire midstream infrastructure assets from Veren for approximately $400 million. This deal is expected to enhance Pembina’s midstream operations and contribute an annual adjusted EBITDA of $50 million upon closing in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Canadian stock’s financial health is evident in its cash flow metrics. In the third quarter of 2024, Pembina achieved a record adjusted EBITDA of $1.019 billion and adjusted cash flow from operations totalling $724 million, or $1.25 per share. These figures highlight Pembina’s strong cash-generating capabilities, which support its attractive dividend yield.

Furthermore, analysts remain optimistic about Pembina’s future. The consensus 12-month price target is $61.50, suggesting a potential upside of over 17% from current levels. This optimism is grounded in Pembina’s solid operational performance and strategic growth initiatives.

Stability in times of trouble

In a market often swayed by geopolitical events and policy changes, such as tariffs, Pembina’s focus on essential energy infrastructure provides a defensive investment opportunity. The Canadian stock’s diversified asset base and long-term contracts offer stability, making it less susceptible to external shocks.

Moreover, Pembina’s commitment to sustainable growth is evident in its strategic planning. The Canadian stock remains on track to achieve a 4% to 6% compound annual growth rate in fee-based adjusted EBITDA per share from 2023 to 2026, reflecting its disciplined approach to capital allocation and project execution.

For investors seeking a reliable income stream, Pembina’s forward annual dividend rate of $2.76 per share, yielding approximately 5.3%, is compelling. The company’s history of dividend payments and its strong cash flows underpin this attractive yield.

Bottom line

Pembina Pipeline stands out as a prudent choice for investors aiming to navigate the complexities of the energy sector. Its robust financial performance, strategic growth initiatives, and commitment to shareholder returns make it a no-brainer addition to a defensive investment portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Dividend Stocks

Trump’s Tariffs: 1 Canadian Stock to Dump and 1 to Buy Immediately

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

As Trump threatens tariffs on Canada, these are two top stocks to watch.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

These top Canadian stocks could give a big boost to your hard-earned TFSA savings in the long run.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Prediction: These Could Be the Best-Performing Value Stocks Through 2030

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite short-term challenges, these top Canadian value stocks could outperform the broader market by a wide margin in the coming…

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

Where Will BCE Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite facing big short-term challenges, BCE stock’s strong market position, steady dividend, and long-term vision make it worth watching.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Want Safe Dividend Income in 2025? Invest in the Following 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks!

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of great income stocks, but this trio can provide growth potential and safe dividend income for…

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Power Up Your Defences: Canadian Utility ETFs for Steady Income

| Puja Tayal

It is time to power up your defence strategy to withstand market uncertainty around a looming trade war with Canadian…

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Railway Stocks for 2025

| Andrew Button

The Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) isn't the only railroad stock in town.

Read more »

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some stocks to buy for monthly income? Here's a pair of great stocks that can provide both income…

Read more »