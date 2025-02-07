This 5.3% Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer as Trump’s Tariffs Hit

In the ever-evolving world of energy, finding a stable investment can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. There is so much uncertainty, especially now with President Trump threatening to impose tariffs on Canada at a whopping 25%. While it’s now pushed down the line, the future remains unclear. Enter Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL), a Canadian stock that not only offers a robust 5.3% dividend yield but also stands as a beacon of stability amidst market fluctuations.

Pembina stock

Pembina has been a stalwart in the energy infrastructure sector since 1997, consistently delivering value to its shareholders. As of September 30, 2024, the Canadian stock has distributed approximately $14.8 billion in dividends, underscoring its commitment to returning value to investors.

In the third quarter of 2024, Pembina reported earnings of $385 million, marking an 11% increase compared to the same period the previous year. This growth was driven by higher volumes and increased ownership interests in key assets.

Looking ahead, Pembina’s 2025 guidance is promising. The Canadian stock anticipates adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) between $4.2 billion and $4.5 billion, reflecting higher contracted volumes and increased tolls on its conventional pipelines. This outlook aligns with the expected mid-single-digit volume growth in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

Offering value

Pembina’s strategic acquisitions further bolster its position. In September 2024, the Canadian stock announced plans to acquire midstream infrastructure assets from Veren for approximately $400 million. This deal is expected to enhance Pembina’s midstream operations and contribute an annual adjusted EBITDA of $50 million upon closing in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Canadian stock’s financial health is evident in its cash flow metrics. In the third quarter of 2024, Pembina achieved a record adjusted EBITDA of $1.019 billion and adjusted cash flow from operations totalling $724 million, or $1.25 per share. These figures highlight Pembina’s strong cash-generating capabilities, which support its attractive dividend yield.

Furthermore, analysts remain optimistic about Pembina’s future. The consensus 12-month price target is $61.50, suggesting a potential upside of over 17% from current levels. This optimism is grounded in Pembina’s solid operational performance and strategic growth initiatives.

Stability in times of trouble

In a market often swayed by geopolitical events and policy changes, such as tariffs, Pembina’s focus on essential energy infrastructure provides a defensive investment opportunity. The Canadian stock’s diversified asset base and long-term contracts offer stability, making it less susceptible to external shocks.

Moreover, Pembina’s commitment to sustainable growth is evident in its strategic planning. The Canadian stock remains on track to achieve a 4% to 6% compound annual growth rate in fee-based adjusted EBITDA per share from 2023 to 2026, reflecting its disciplined approach to capital allocation and project execution.

For investors seeking a reliable income stream, Pembina’s forward annual dividend rate of $2.76 per share, yielding approximately 5.3%, is compelling. The company’s history of dividend payments and its strong cash flows underpin this attractive yield.

Bottom line

Pembina Pipeline stands out as a prudent choice for investors aiming to navigate the complexities of the energy sector. Its robust financial performance, strategic growth initiatives, and commitment to shareholder returns make it a no-brainer addition to a defensive investment portfolio.