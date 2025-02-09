What to Know About Canadian Mining Stocks for 2025

Canada’s mining industry is always full of surprises, and 2025 is shaping up to be another big year. From gold and silver to copper, commodity prices are volatile, demand is evolving, and new trade policies could all play an important role in shaping the sector’s outlook. If you’re thinking about investing in mining stocks this year, you’ll want to know what’s driving the market and where the biggest opportunities are.

So, what should investors be watching? Which metals have the strongest growth potential, and which mining stocks could lead the pack? In this article, I’ll break down everything you need to know about Canadian mining stocks in 2025 so you can make informed investment decisions.

Why invest in mining stocks in 2025?

In 2024, most mining stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange performed well, outperforming the broader market, as growing demand for metals continued to push commodity prices higher. As we move into 2025, several factors suggest that mining stocks could remain attractive investments, especially for long-term investors.

According to an Ernst & Young report, capital investment could be one of the biggest challenges for miners but also a key opportunity in 2025. With demand for critical minerals like copper, lithium, and nickel rising due to the global energy transition trends, mining companies are under pressure to scale up production while maintaining financial discipline. In simple words, this means we may see an increase in mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and new financing strategies to secure the necessary funds for expansion in the coming years.

However, another big factor that could play an important role in deciding commodity prices this year is global economic stability and trade policies, especially between major commodity-consuming nations like China, the U.S., and Europe.

While demand for gold and silver remains strong due to global economic uncertainty and inflation hedging, I expect base metals prices to remain volatile due to a potential shift in U.S. policies under the new administration. These factors make 2025 slightly uncertain but exciting for Canadian mining stocks.

A top Canadian mining stock to invest in right now

Based on its long-term fundamentals and improving financial growth trends, Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) could be a solid bet for investors in 2025. If you don’t know it already, it’s one of the biggest names in the gold mining industry, with a strong global presence. ABX stock is currently trading at $23.89 per share with a market cap of $41.3 billion. At this market price, it also offers an annualized dividend yield of around 2.3%.

Despite some challenges, the company’s financial growth trends show steady growth. In the third quarter of 2024, Barrick’s total revenue rose 17.7% year over year to US$3.4 billion with the help of Pueblo Viejo’s expansion and a sequential increase in its copper production. More importantly, its adjusted quarterly earnings climbed by 25% to $0.30 per share due mainly to higher realized commodity prices.