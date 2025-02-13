Member Login
Home » Investing » These ETFs Are My 2 Favourites to Buy for 2025

These ETFs Are My 2 Favourites to Buy for 2025

These two top ETFs may be going through some volatility right now, but both are due for huge returns in the future.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
ETF chart stocks

Image source: Getty Images

As we step into 2025, many investors are looking for exchange-traded funds (ETF) – ones that provide a balance between growth and stability, especially given the current market environment. After reviewing several options, I’ve narrowed it down to two top Canadian ETFs for the year ahead. Those being BMO Clean Energy Index ETF (TSX:ZCLN) and Evolve Cyber Security Index Fund – Hedged Units (TSX:CYBR). Both of these ETFs offer unique exposure to high-growth sectors while maintaining solid long-term potential.

ZCLN

ZCLN focuses on the fast-growing clean energy sector, which is expected to thrive as global sustainability efforts increase. The ETF provides exposure to companies in renewable energy, wind, solar, and other green technologies. As governments around the world continue to push for green energy solutions, this ETF stands to benefit from a transition towards sustainable energy sources. At writing, ZCLN has been trading at $12.22, with a slight decrease of 1.1%, reflecting a minor pullback. However, its 2.1% yield and emphasis on utilities make it a reliable pick for long-term growth.

The ETF’s holdings reflect a diverse selection of companies. In fact, over 61% of its assets are allocated to utilities, which has been a consistent driver of performance. Despite recent market turbulence, the future outlook for clean energy remains optimistic, as governments and businesses continue to prioritize sustainability, thus creating strong growth potential for this ETF throughout 2025.

CYBR

On the flipside, cybersecurity remains an ever-increasing concern in our digitized world, making CYBR an attractive option. This ETF is designed to provide exposure to companies in the cybersecurity sector – an industry expected to see massive growth in the coming years. CYBR is positioned in a sector where the demand for security solutions is only going to increase. As businesses ramp up their digital infrastructures, protecting these assets from cyber threats will be paramount. And CYBR is poised to capitalize on this trend.

At $56.00, CYBR has seen a healthy 1.7% increase recently, reflecting positive sentiment in the cybersecurity sector. The ETF’s performance has been solid, with a year-to-date return of 4.4%. However, it’s important to note that cybersecurity stocks tend to have a high level of volatility, making it essential for investors to stay informed on market movements. Despite this, the future outlook for cybersecurity remains robust as both government and corporate sectors continue to invest heavily in protecting sensitive data. The hedge against currency risk adds an extra layer of security for Canadian investors.

With nearly 94% of CYBR’s assets allocated to technology, the fund is highly concentrated in this high-growth sector. The ETF’s focus on leading cybersecurity companies ensures that it benefits from the continued digital transformation and increased global reliance on cloud services, artificial intelligence (AI), and remote work. For those looking to tap into the future of technology, CYBR provides an excellent opportunity to ride the wave of increased cybersecurity spending.

Foolish takeaway

Looking back at past performance, both ETFs have demonstrated strong resilience. ZCLN has been a standout performer in the renewable energy space, driven by its diverse mix of energy companies. While there have been periods of volatility, the long-term trend towards sustainability and green energy continues to support the fund’s positive outlook. Meanwhile, CYBR has delivered consistent growth due to the increasing emphasis on cybersecurity in the digital age. Its high concentration in tech stocks means it’s more susceptible to short-term fluctuations, but its long-term potential is clear.

Therefore, combining these two ETFs gives investors exposure to high-growth sectors. All while maintaining a balanced approach. ZCLN offers a long-term growth opportunity in the renewable energy space, while CYBR provides a way to tap into the technology and cybersecurity boom. Whether you’re looking for growth, income, or a blend of both, these two ETFs are strong picks for 2025. By investing in these funds, you’re positioning yourself to benefit from two of the most promising and resilient industries on the market today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

This 6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Grab on to monthly dividends with this undervalued dividend stock offering years of income.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

4 Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The supposed secrets of TFSA millionaires are out in the open; just follow them and be one, too.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Got $25,000? Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks may be down slightly but are in stable sectors only due to rise. And with these dividends?…

Read more »

rain rolls off a protective umbrella in a rainstorm
Dividend Stocks

2 Unbeatable Dividend Stocks to Buy if the Market Goes Down

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two renewable energy stocks offer major wins for investors, especially those looking for passive income.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These blue-chip dividend stocks have solid fundamentals and growing earnings bases that support their payouts.

Read more »

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Technology Stocks for 2025

| Adam Othman

The tariff developments, thanks to a new president south of the border, might have a say in how Canadians should…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Dividend Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Buy for its 6% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge is a top TSX dividend stock that offers shareholders a tasty yield of 6%. Is the energy giant a…

Read more »

Engineers walk through a facility.
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $420 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock can create massive passive income, and it is paid out every single month!

Read more »