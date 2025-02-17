Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $30,000? Transform a TFSA Into a This Cash-Gushing Machine

Got $30,000? Transform a TFSA Into a This Cash-Gushing Machine

Put that TFSA to work with this one top-notch dividend stock.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Canadian dollars are printed

Source: Getty Images

So, you’ve got $30,000 burning a hole in your pocket, and you’re eyeing that Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) like it’s a golden goose. Well, what if I told you that with a savvy investment, you could turn that TFSA into a veritable cash machine? Enter Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CHP.UN). Let’s dive into why this mid-cap marvel might be your ticket to tax-free income bliss.

The stock

Choice Properties REIT is no small fry in the Canadian real estate scene. With a market capitalization of approximately $9.82 billion, it’s a heavyweight in owning, managing, and developing a diverse portfolio of commercial and residential properties across the country. Their bread and butter? High-quality real estate that attracts reliable tenants, ensuring steady cash flows.

In their third-quarter report for 2024, Choice Properties reported a net loss of $663 million. Before you raise an eyebrow, it’s essential to understand that this loss was primarily due to non-cash adjustments related to the fair value of its exchangeable units and influenced by fluctuations in unit prices. On the brighter side, its funds from operations (FFO) per unit saw a 3.2% increase, reaching $0.258. This uptick indicates robust operational performance, even amidst accounting quirks.

Occupancy rates are a solid indicator of a REIT’s health, and Choice Properties boasts an impressive 97.7% occupancy as of September 30, 2024. This high rate underscores the trust’s ability to attract and retain tenants, translating to consistent rental income. Moreover, they’ve achieved leasing spreads of 15.3%, contributing to a same-asset cash net operating income growth of 3%.

That sweet dividend

For income-focused investors, dividends are the name of the game. Choice Properties offers a forward annual dividend of $0.76 per unit, yielding around 5.6% at writing. With ex-dividend dates typically at the end of each month and payments in the middle of the following month, you can anticipate regular, tax-free income flowing into your TFSA.

Looking ahead, Choice Properties is forecasted to grow its revenue at an annual rate of 2.2%. While this growth rate might not set the world on fire, it’s a testament to the trust’s stable and sustainable business model. For investors seeking steady, predictable returns, this outlook aligns well with income-generation goals.

Bottom line

By allocating your $30,000 TFSA contribution to Choice Properties REIT, you stand to benefit from both regular dividend income and potential capital appreciation. The tax-free nature of the TFSA means that every dollar earned stays in your pocket, enhancing the compounding effect over time. Reinvesting dividends can further accelerate your portfolio’s growth, turning your TFSA into the cash-gushing machine you’ve envisioned.

Investing is never a one-size-fits-all endeavour. While Choice Properties REIT offers a compelling blend of income and stability, it’s crucial to assess how it fits within your broader financial goals and risk tolerance. Consulting with a financial advisor can provide personalized insights tailored to your situation. However, for those seeking to transform their TFSA into a reliable income generator, CHP.UN presents a promising opportunity worth considering.

So, why not let Choice Properties be the cornerstone of your TFSA strategy? With its solid track record and attractive dividend yield, your $30,000 could be the start of a beautiful, income-generating relationship.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for a Decade

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) and another high-yield dividend payer are worth banking on for the long haul.

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

Restaurant Brands International: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Kay Ng

Investors should look more closely at QSR stock and potentially buy on the recent weakness.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Maximizing Returns with Your 2025 TFSA Contribution Room

| Robin Brown

The TFSA is a top tool for maximizing investment returns. Here are two stocks that could be a great buy…

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Telus Stock at $20?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 40% from all-time highs, Telus is a beaten-down TSX dividend stock that trades at a discount to consensus price…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Here’s Exactly How $15,000 in a TFSA Could Grow Into $200,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians with sizeable TFSA balances today have utilized the full potential of the investment vehicle.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Canadian Stock I’d Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't get complicated. Consider this Canadian stock as a long-time buy.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

A Top-Performing U.S. Stock That Canadian Investors Really Should Own

| Adam Othman

This top US tech stock is something you cannot miss out on, and there’s another from Canada that you need…

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

3 Premium TSX Dividend Stocks Worth Loading Up On

| Chris MacDonald

These three premium TSX dividend stocks remain among the best bets for long-term investors seeking stable total returns.

Read more »