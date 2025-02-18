Member Login
2 Brilliant Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

Don’t let the market’s short-term uncertainty keep you on the sidelines. Here are two excellent companies to buy and hold for the long term.

Nicholas Dobroruka
Nik has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2020. After studying marketing at University in his hometown of Montréal, Nik decided to pack up and move west to Vancouver. By day, Nik is a digital media ninja, specializing in Programmatic advertising. By night, you can find him either Mountain biking in Vancouver's famous North Shore trails or writing for TMF Canada. Tech, digital payments, and renewable energy are three areas that Nik enjoys following and writing about.
dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

It’s completely understandable for investors to be riding a rollercoaster of emotions right now. With all of the short-term uncertainty in the stock market today, it begs the question if now is a smart time to invest.

In the short term, at least for investors’ peace of mind, it might be best to sit patiently on the sidelines. It’s anybody’s guess as to how the S&P/TSX Composite Index will fare in the coming weeks and months. The same can certainly be said about U.S.-based indices as well.

But for those with long-term time horizons, volatile market periods provide some of the best buying opportunities you’ll come across. Now could be an excellent time for you to pull the trigger on a company that’s on your watch list.

With that in mind, I’ve reviewed two top Canadian stocks that should be on your radar. Both picks have a proven track record, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is fresh off an impressive quarterly report, which the market reacted very positively toward.

Shares of Shopify are up close to 20% year to date and more than 50% over the past 12 months. Even so, the growth stock continues to trade below all-time highs, which were last set in late 2021.

Quarterly revenue growth came in at 31%. Management also forecasted a growth rate in the mid-20s for the upcoming quarter, which was in line with analyst’s expectations.

Shopify continues to see growth in many areas of the business. Two notable areas are the company’s continued international expansion and its growth in enterprise-level clients. 

Those two areas are key reasons why I believe in Shopify’s ability to continue driving double-digit revenue growth rates for years to come.

At its current valuation of a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 80, Shopify is certainly not a cheap stock. That being said, it hasn’t really ever been a cheap stock, nor would I expect it to be one soon.

If you’re in it for the long haul and willing to add to your position over time, now’s as good a time as any to invest in this tech stock.

Brookfield

In comparison to Shopify, there’s far less to get excited about with Brookfield (TSX:BN). That being said, there’s nothing wrong with being boring when it comes to investing. 

Brookfield is a $130 billion global asset manager. While the stock may not be able to compete with Shopify’s growth rates, it is second to none when it comes to diversification.

The asset management company has investments not only spread across the globe but industries too. With focuses on real estate, renewable energy, and infrastructure, to name a few, you’re sure to add some diversification to your portfolio with this company.

What’s impressive about Brookfield is that the company’s diversified portfolio hasn’t prevented it from being a market-beater in recent years. Excluding dividends, shares are up 75% over the past five years, compared to the broader Canadian market’s return of 40%.

If you’ve got some cash to spare but are unsure of which stock to invest in, you cannot go wrong with Brookfield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

