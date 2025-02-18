Should You Buy Kinaxis Stock While It’s Below $170?

Kinaxis stock has gone through some hiccoughs, but don’t let that keep you from missing out on one amazing deal.

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) has become a major player in supply chain management, helping businesses navigate increasingly complex logistics through artificial intelligence (AI)-driven software solutions. Yet with Kinaxis stock trading below its 52-week high, investors are left wondering if this is an opportunity to buy before the next rally. Given its solid growth, strong customer base, and innovative technology, Kinaxis stock presents a compelling case for long-term investors.

The numbers

The company reported strong financial results in its most recent earnings release. Revenue increased 12% year over year to US$121.5 million, with its Software as a Service (SaaS) segment growing 16% to US$78.6 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 32% to over US$30 million, reflecting a 25% margin. While revenue continues to expand, earnings per share (EPS) saw a slight decline, falling 8.6% year over year. Some investors view this as a temporary setback rather than a sign of deeper issues, as Kinaxis stock continues investing in AI-powered solutions to drive future growth.

Shares of Kinaxis are currently trading at around $168, down from a 52-week high of $190.17. While the stock has seen volatility, its long-term trend remains positive. The company’s valuation remains elevated compared to traditional tech firms, with a forward price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 36.2. Yet this is typical for high-growth SaaS stocks. Its enterprise value-to-revenue ratio of 6.6 also suggests a reasonable valuation given its industry and growth rate.

Future outlook

Kinaxis stock is aggressively expanding into international markets, particularly in Europe and Asia, where supply chain disruptions have increased demand for AI-driven logistics software. Its Maestro AI tool is one of its latest innovations, allowing companies to automate supply chain decisions and improve forecasting. The transition toward a subscription-based revenue model also provides stability, as recurring SaaS income is less vulnerable to economic cycles.

There are some risks to consider. Leadership transitions could create short-term uncertainty, with CEO John Sicard set to retire and Chief Sales Officer Claire Rychlewski leaving as well. Plus, competition from enterprise giants remains a challenge, as these firms are also investing heavily in AI-driven supply chain solutions. Economic slowdowns could also impact IT spending, potentially slowing Kinaxis stock’s growth.

Despite these risks, Kinaxis remains well-positioned for the future. The company has a strong balance sheet, with $294.6 million in cash and only $50.3 million in total debt. Its current ratio of 1.9 suggests it has more than enough liquidity to navigate economic uncertainty and fund future expansion. This financial strength allows Kinaxis stock to continue investing in innovation while maintaining stability in its operations.

Foolish takeaway

Investors looking for a high-growth mid-cap stock with strong fundamentals may find Kinaxis stock attractive at its current valuation. The company’s ability to consistently grow revenue while maintaining profitability speaks to its long-term potential. The stock’s recent dip could provide a buying opportunity for those who believe in its business model and industry leadership.

For those who prefer to wait, upcoming earnings will provide a clearer picture of whether Kinaxis stock can maintain its momentum. If growth remains steady and management reassures investors regarding the leadership transition, the stock could regain lost ground quickly. However, if headwinds persist, there may be more volatility ahead.

Ultimately, Kinaxis stock represents a strong investment case for those willing to handle some short-term uncertainty in exchange for long-term growth. With a leading position in AI-powered supply chain software and a growing international footprint, the company is well-equipped to thrive in the evolving logistics landscape. Whether now is the right time to buy depends on your risk tolerance, but for long-term investors, Kinaxis stock remains one worth watching.