Member Login
Home » Investing » Where Will Barrick Gold Stock Be in 5 Years?

Where Will Barrick Gold Stock Be in 5 Years?

Recent global events, including inflation and geopolitical concerns, could ensure the price of gold and this stock remain strong over the next five years.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti

Source: Getty Images

Barrick Gold Corporation (TSX: ABX) is one of the world’s largest gold mining companies, with operations spanning multiple continents. As gold remains a popular investment during periods of economic uncertainty, many investors wonder where Barrick Gold stock will be in the next 5 years. Predicting stock movements involves analyzing key factors such as gold prices, production growth, cost management, and global economic conditions. In this article, we will explore what the future may hold for Barrick Gold stock through 2029.

The price of gold is one of the biggest determinants of Barrick Gold’s stock performance. Historically, gold has served as a hedge against inflation and economic instability. Given recent global events, including inflation concerns and geopolitical tensions, gold demand could remain strong over the next five years.

If inflation persists and central banks continue accommodative monetary policies, gold prices may rise, benefiting Barrick Gold. On the other hand, if interest rates stabilize or increase, gold prices could face downward pressure, affecting mining profitability. Most analysts predict that gold will remain a valuable asset class, but price fluctuations will be crucial in determining Barrick Gold’s stock trajectory.

Production growth and expansion projects

Barrick Gold has a robust portfolio of mining assets and is constantly working to expand production through exploration and acquisitions. Over the next 5 years, the company is expected to focus on increasing its output while maintaining cost efficiency.

Barrick is investing in high-quality mines, such as the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture, and expanding projects in Africa and Latin America. Continued investment in technology and sustainable mining practices can improve operational efficiency and lower costs.

In addition, the company’s ability to replenish reserves through exploration will be key to maintaining long-term production levels. If Barrick can successfully increase production and reduce costs, it can experience strong earnings growth, driving its stock price higher.

Dividend policy and shareholder returns

Barrick Gold has a history of returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. Over the next five years, investors will closely monitor the company’s dividend policy. If Barrick maintains a strong cash flow position, dividend payments could increase, making the stock more attractive to income investors.

In addition, share buybacks can enhance shareholder value if the company finds its stock undervalued. The ability to balance growth investments with shareholder returns will be a key factor in Barrick’s stock performance. Moreover, a commitment to rewarding shareholders could contribute to stock price appreciation over time.

Where will Barrick Gold stock be in 5 years?

Predicting exact stock prices is challenging, but based on current trends, Barrick Gold has the potential to perform well if gold prices remain stable or increase. Key drivers of Barrick’s stock performance include:

  • Gold Prices: A rise in gold prices could push Barrick’s stock higher.
  • Production Growth: Expanding operations and improving efficiency will support earnings growth. 
  • Cost Control: Maintaining low production costs will improve profit margins.
  • Macroeconomic Conditions: Economic uncertainty could drive investor demand for gold.
  • Shareholder Returns: A strong dividend policy and buybacks could enhance investor confidence.

Bottom line

Overall, if Barrick successfully executes its strategy and external factors remain favourable, its stock could see steady appreciation over the next five years. However, investors should remain aware of risks such as gold price volatility and regulatory challenges when making investment decisions.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Kinross Gold: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Kinross Gold (TSX:K) stock: Buy the dip as gold nears $3k? 2025 investment opportunities outlook and analysis

Read more »

construction workers talk on the job site
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Top Materials Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Adam Othman

These three materials stocks can be excellent bets to consider for long-term investors.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Metals and Mining Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling D-Wave Quantum and Picking Up This TSX Stock Instead

| Brian Paradza, CFA

TSX mining stock Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN) is attracting billionaire-backed confidence.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Mining Stocks for 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

Several factors, including global economic stability and trade policies, could play an important role in driving Canadian mining stocks in…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Metals and Mining Stocks

Trump’s Tariffs: 2 Canadian Stocks That Could Explode in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian stocks may not just do well; they could explode under Trump's tariffs.

Read more »

todder holds a gold bar
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Ways to Bet on Gold if Precious Metals Surge

| Joey Frenette

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) and another shining gold stock to buy for the year.

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Stock Set to Skyrocket as Trump’s Trade War Heats Up

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This one Canadian stock is set to skyrocket, even amidst US tariffs.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Metals and Mining Stocks

How Investors Should Think About the Drop in the Canadian Dollar

| Puja Tayal

The Canadian dollar has dropped to a 21-year low against the U.S. dollar. Is there an investment opportunity?  

Read more »