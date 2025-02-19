1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 18% to Buy and Hold for Decades

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:AP.UN) has been a key player in Canada’s urban office space market, providing high-quality properties in major cities. Despite recent stock price fluctuations, the dividend stock continues to reward investors with a substantial dividend yield. As of writing, Allied is down 18% from its 52-week high of $20.74, presenting an intriguing opportunity for long-term investors looking for stable income and potential upside.

The numbers

The dividend stock recently reported its fourth-quarter (Q4) 2024 earnings, showing a 6.5% increase in net operating income compared to the same period the previous year. Rental income has also been on the rise, with in-place net rent increasing 5.4% to $25.40 per square foot. These numbers highlight Allied’s ability to maintain growth despite the headwinds facing the commercial real estate sector. However, the company did post a net loss of $257.65 million for the quarter, which, while significant, was still an improvement over the $499.34 million loss recorded in Q4 2023. For the full year, revenue stood at $592.04 million, up from $563.98 million the previous year.

Despite these financial challenges, Allied is focused on strengthening its portfolio and optimizing occupancy levels. The dividend stock set a goal of increasing both occupied and leased areas to at least 90% by the end of 2025, citing strong leasing momentum. Plus, upcoming development completions are expected to contribute an extra $13 million in annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) next year. These strategic initiatives suggest that management is actively working to enhance the dividend stock’s profitability while maintaining its core focus on premium urban workspaces.

The challenges

Allied does face challenges, particularly in Vancouver, where increased vacancy rates have weighed on its performance. Furthermore, recent acquisitions have placed temporary financial strain on the dividend stock, impacting its bottom line. However, Allied remains confident that these strategic investments will pay off in the long run as the company aligns with the broader trend of urban office space demand stabilizing after a period of uncertainty.

For income-focused investors, Allied’s dividend remains a major attraction. The dividend stock offers a forward annual dividend rate of $1.80 per share, translating to a yield of approximately 10.63% at writing. While the payout ratio appears high, the dividend stock’s ongoing efforts to optimize cash flow and improve operational efficiency indicate that the dividend remains a priority. Allied’s dividend track record also underscores its commitment to returning value to shareholders, even during periods of market volatility.

The company’s long-term outlook remains strong, particularly as major cities continue to attract businesses seeking well-located, high-quality office space. Allied’s emphasis on sustainability, innovation, and urban development gives it a competitive edge, setting it apart from many other real estate investment trusts in Canada. Additionally, with its relatively low price-to-book ratio of 0.43, the dividend stock appears to be trading at a discount.

Bottom line

The company’s financials may show some short-term volatility, but its strong assets and commitment to long-term growth make it an attractive investment for those willing to ride out market fluctuations. For investors seeking a reliable Canadian dividend stock with the potential for steady income and long-term appreciation, Allied Properties REIT stands out as a compelling choice. While its stock has faced challenges in recent years, its strong fundamentals, strategic growth initiatives, and attractive dividend yield make it worth considering for a buy-and-hold strategy. Those willing to take a long-term perspective could find this REIT to be a rewarding addition to their portfolio.