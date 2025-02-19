Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 18% to Buy and Hold for Decades

1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 18% to Buy and Hold for Decades

There’s nothing like solid monthly dividend income, but a dividend stock making a rebound? That’s pure gold.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Asset Management

Source: Getty Images

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:AP.UN) has been a key player in Canada’s urban office space market, providing high-quality properties in major cities. Despite recent stock price fluctuations, the dividend stock continues to reward investors with a substantial dividend yield. As of writing, Allied is down 18% from its 52-week high of $20.74, presenting an intriguing opportunity for long-term investors looking for stable income and potential upside.

The numbers

The dividend stock recently reported its fourth-quarter (Q4) 2024 earnings, showing a 6.5% increase in net operating income compared to the same period the previous year. Rental income has also been on the rise, with in-place net rent increasing 5.4% to $25.40 per square foot. These numbers highlight Allied’s ability to maintain growth despite the headwinds facing the commercial real estate sector. However, the company did post a net loss of $257.65 million for the quarter, which, while significant, was still an improvement over the $499.34 million loss recorded in Q4 2023. For the full year, revenue stood at $592.04 million, up from $563.98 million the previous year.

Despite these financial challenges, Allied is focused on strengthening its portfolio and optimizing occupancy levels. The dividend stock set a goal of increasing both occupied and leased areas to at least 90% by the end of 2025, citing strong leasing momentum. Plus, upcoming development completions are expected to contribute an extra $13 million in annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) next year. These strategic initiatives suggest that management is actively working to enhance the dividend stock’s profitability while maintaining its core focus on premium urban workspaces.

The challenges

Allied does face challenges, particularly in Vancouver, where increased vacancy rates have weighed on its performance. Furthermore, recent acquisitions have placed temporary financial strain on the dividend stock, impacting its bottom line. However, Allied remains confident that these strategic investments will pay off in the long run as the company aligns with the broader trend of urban office space demand stabilizing after a period of uncertainty.

For income-focused investors, Allied’s dividend remains a major attraction. The dividend stock offers a forward annual dividend rate of $1.80 per share, translating to a yield of approximately 10.63% at writing. While the payout ratio appears high, the dividend stock’s ongoing efforts to optimize cash flow and improve operational efficiency indicate that the dividend remains a priority. Allied’s dividend track record also underscores its commitment to returning value to shareholders, even during periods of market volatility.

The company’s long-term outlook remains strong, particularly as major cities continue to attract businesses seeking well-located, high-quality office space. Allied’s emphasis on sustainability, innovation, and urban development gives it a competitive edge, setting it apart from many other real estate investment trusts in Canada. Additionally, with its relatively low price-to-book ratio of 0.43, the dividend stock appears to be trading at a discount.

Bottom line

The company’s financials may show some short-term volatility, but its strong assets and commitment to long-term growth make it an attractive investment for those willing to ride out market fluctuations. For investors seeking a reliable Canadian dividend stock with the potential for steady income and long-term appreciation, Allied Properties REIT stands out as a compelling choice. While its stock has faced challenges in recent years, its strong fundamentals, strategic growth initiatives, and attractive dividend yield make it worth considering for a buy-and-hold strategy. Those willing to take a long-term perspective could find this REIT to be a rewarding addition to their portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Top-Tier Stocks for That $7,000 Contribution

| Andrew Button

Canadian stocks like Brookfield (TSX:BN) are looking good in 2025.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest Your TFSA Contribution for Steady Dividends

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This unique TSX close ended fund has been paying a steady $0.10 share distribution for a decade now.

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Financial Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Discover three top financial stocks poised for growth in 2025—offering strong earnings, dividends, and market opportunities for Canadian investors

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Utility Stocks for Stability in 2025

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks have raised their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Average $104.38 per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA can be a powerhouse that works for you, and this dividend stock is exactly how to make it…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA 2025: 1 TSX Stock to Turn Your $7,000 Contribution Into a Dividend Powerhouse

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for a dividend stock that will keep on growing in your TFSA? Consider this top-notch option.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Investors: 2 Top Stocks for Yield Lovers

| Joey Frenette

Staying invested is oftentimes the best game plan.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Stocks That Led Their Sectors in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Four Canadian stocks that topped their sectors in 2024 are likely to carry over their momentum this year.

Read more »