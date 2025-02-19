Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » How Should a Beginner Invest in Stocks? Start With This Index Fund

How Should a Beginner Invest in Stocks? Start With This Index Fund

By starting with a broadly diversified index fund, you’re setting yourself up for a simple and cost-effective investment strategy.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Man data analyze

Image source: Getty Images

Starting your journey as a stock investor can feel overwhelming. With a vast array of investment strategies and countless stocks to choose from, where should you even begin? The good news is that you don’t need to pick individual stocks or time the market to start growing your wealth. One of the best ways to start is with index funds — specifically, the S&P 500.

Why the S&P 500 is a smart choice

The S&P 500 index is often considered the gold standard for passive investors. It tracks the performance of 500 of the largest and most influential companies in the U.S., making it a solid representation of the economy. According to The Wall Street Journal, “Over the past decade, only 27.1% of actively managed funds benchmarked to the S&P 500 beat it on average each year.” This means that even professional fund managers often struggle to outperform the market.

Investing in the S&P 500 index fund allows you to passively own a slice of top-performing companies like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Tesla, which together make up a nice portion of the index’s value. For instance, Apple leads the pack, accounting for about 7.1% of the S&P 500. By holding shares in an index fund that tracks this group, you gain diversified exposure to the U.S. economy with minimal effort.

Simple and diversified: Why index funds work for beginners

When it comes to investing, simplicity is key for beginners. Index funds, especially those that track major benchmarks like the S&P 500, allow you to invest in a broad swath of companies without needing to pick individual stocks. The S&P 500 itself is highly diversified, with the largest sectors being information technology (31%), financials (14%), consumer discretionary (11%), and healthcare (11%).

Additionally, you don’t have to worry about making frequent decisions or market timing. Many investors choose a strategy called dollar-cost averaging, which involves investing a fixed amount regularly. This allows you to buy more shares when prices are low and fewer when they are high, helping to smooth out the impact of market volatility over time. You can also buy on meaningful pullbacks when the market offers opportunities.

Another easy-to-use investment vehicle is an exchange-traded fund (ETF), which tracks an index like the S&P 500. ETFs are essentially index funds that trade on stock exchanges, giving you the flexibility to buy or sell throughout the trading day. Both index funds and ETFs are excellent low-cost options, with fees typically much lower than actively managed funds.

Starting in Canada: A solid option for new investors

For Canadian beginners, a great place to start with a Canadian focus is with Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSX:VCN). This fund offers broad exposure to the Canadian stock market, including large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks. It mirrors the performance of the FTSE Canada All Cap Domestic Index, which makes it an excellent choice for investors looking to invest in Canada.

The fund is weighted with 35% in financials, 17% in energy, and 11% in technology, among other sectors. Over the past decade, it has delivered an annualized return of about 8.9%. With a management expense ratio of just 0.05%, VCN is one of the most cost-effective ways for Canadians to gain broad exposure to their domestic market. The fund also pays a quarterly cash distribution, yielding approximately 2.6%, adding the potential for regular income.

The Foolish investor takeaway

By starting with an index fund like the S&P 500 or the Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap ETF, you’re setting yourself up for a simple, diversified, and cost-effective investment strategy that will serve you well for years to come. Whether you’re in the U.S. or Canada, passive investing through index funds is a fantastic way for beginners to start building wealth without the complexity of stock picking.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Amazon and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

top TSX stocks to buy
Stocks for Beginners

2 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some brilliant growth stocks to add to your portfolio? These two are top picks that can provide decades…

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Dividend Stocks

Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock for $901.60 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock offers up immense passive income, and on a monthly basis! So what are you waiting for?

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Dropping Tesla Stock and Buying This TSX Stock in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tesla stock may have been the darling of last year, but with shares plunging from highs, billionaires are looking at…

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy Kinaxis Stock While It’s Below $170?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Kinaxis stock has gone through some hiccoughs, but don't let that keep you from missing out on one amazing deal.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Stocks for Beginners

1 Bright Canadian Stock Ready to Surge in 2025 and Beyond

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are retail stocks, and then there's Artizia, a Canadian stock that seems to just be getting started.

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Tech Stocks

The Top Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three growth stocks are primed and ready to explode, and yet still provide value attributes for today's investor.

Read more »

view of skyscapers from below
Dividend Stocks

Got $10,000? Invest in This Dividend Stock for $881.40 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all real estate dividend stocks are the same, which is evident in an investment in a strong stock like…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Stocks for Beginners

The Top Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy With $2,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three growth stocks are perfect if you're looking for a long-term turnaround, with passive income to boot.

Read more »