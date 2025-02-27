Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Stock on Sale: Why Now’s the Perfect Time to Invest

1 Stock on Sale: Why Now’s the Perfect Time to Invest

Cargojet stock remains well below its 52-week highs — never mind its all-time highs. But more growth could be on the way.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
sale discount best price

Image source: Getty Images

If you’re on the lookout for a stock that’s currently on sale, Cargojet (TSX:CJT) might just be the ticket. This Canadian air cargo company has been quietly delivering impressive financial results. All the while, its stock price has taken a dip, making now a potentially opportune time for investors to take notice. Cargojet’s position as Canada’s leading overnight air cargo provider, combined with its expanding international footprint, gives it a unique advantage in the logistics space, especially as global trade and e-commerce continue to grow.

The numbers

Cargojet stock’s latest earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2024 revealed a significant surge in both revenue and profitability. The company posted total revenues of $293.2 million for the quarter, up from $221.9 million in the same period the year before. This growth was driven by a 29.8% increase in revenue from its domestic network, ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance) services, and charter services. These together brought in $250.7 million. For the full year, Cargojet stock surpassed the billion-dollar mark in revenue, reaching $1 billion in total sales — a 14.1% jump from the $877.5 million recorded in 2023.

What’s particularly striking is how Cargojet stock turned its financial performance around. In the fourth quarter alone, the company reported net earnings of $71.2 million. A significant improvement compared to a net loss of $34.9 million in the same quarter of 2023. For the entire year, net earnings came in at $108.4 million, nearly tripling the $37.3 million reported in 2023. This sharp increase in profitability reflects the company’s ability to control costs while capitalizing on higher demand for its services.

Operational efficiency played a significant role in this success. Cargojet stock achieved a 16% growth in block hours flown during the fourth quarter, reflecting increased utilization of its aircraft fleet. This efficiency not only supports current performance but also positions the company well for future growth. By optimizing its operations, Cargojet stock can meet rising demand without the need for significant capital expenditures. This is a crucial advantage in an industry where margins can be tight.

Value to be had

Despite these strong financials, Cargojet stock has been under pressure. As of writing, the stock was trading at $103.67, well below its 52-week high of $144.97. This drop appears disconnected from the company’s underlying performance, making it an attractive entry point for long-term investors. Cargojet’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio currently sits at 15.5, significantly below historical averages and industry peers, suggesting the market may be undervaluing the stock.

Yet, looking ahead, Cargojet stock is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory. The company has been expanding its international reach while maintaining its dominance in the Canadian overnight cargo market. Partnerships with major e-commerce players, including Amazon, provide a steady stream of revenue — all while opening doors to further growth opportunities. The company’s ability to secure long-term contracts ensures stability, while its focus on efficiency and customer satisfaction continues to drive operational improvements.

Cargojet stock’s financial health further strengthens its investment case. With net cash from operating activities reaching $328.6 million in 2024, the company has ample liquidity to invest in growth initiatives while maintaining financial flexibility. While Cargojet stock does carry some debt of approximately $755 million as of the most recent quarter, its healthy cash flow and consistent profitability make this manageable. The current dividend yield of 1.35% also provides an additional incentive for income-focused investors.

Bottom line

Of course, no investment is without risk. The air cargo industry can be sensitive to economic conditions, and fluctuating fuel prices can impact margins. However, Cargojet stock’s long-term contracts, operational efficiency, and strong market position help mitigate these risks. The company’s ability to navigate past challenges while continuing to grow revenues and profits demonstrates resilience, making it an appealing choice for investors seeking long-term growth.

In the end, Cargojet stock stands out as a high-quality company currently trading at a discount. With strong earnings, solid financial health, and a positive future outlook, the current dip in share price offers an attractive buying opportunity. For investors willing to hold for the long term, Cargojet stock could deliver not just steady returns but also significant capital appreciation as the market recognizes the company’s true value.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Top-Tier Canadian Stocks That Just Bumped Up Dividends (Again!)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadian stocks were winners before, but with increases in dividends, they look like no-brainer buys.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

1 TFSA Stock That’s a Screaming Buy for March

| Andrew Button

Vanguard Emerging Markets ETF (TSX:VEE) is a screaming buy in March.

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Dividend Stocks

Key Canadian Dividend Stocks to Compound Wealth Over 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With earnings pouring in, these two dividend stocks have been providing solid reasons to buy.

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

Here Are the Best Canadian Stocks to Hold for Generations

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two matured industry titans are Canada’s top “generational hold” stocks.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

An 11.7% Dividend Yield Today! But Here’s Why I’m Buying This Stock for the Long Term

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to its eye-popping dividend yield, BCE’s expanding fibre internet and 5G wireless services, growing business technology services, and…

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Dividend Stocks

2 Forgotten Dividend Giants Ready to Rebound in a Shifting Market

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two dividend giants are well-positioned for rebound after a forgettable performance in 2024.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks That Keep Growing Through Every Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't want to worry about the future of the market? These five blue-chip stocks will see you through any volatility.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The future is here, and BIP stock is on board, offering many ways to get in on the action.

Read more »