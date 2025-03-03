Member Login
Home » Investing » My Top Picks: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Stress-Free Passive Income

My Top Picks: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Stress-Free Passive Income

These Canadian dividend stocks have a growing earnings base to generate stress-free dividend income for years.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
senior relaxes in hammock with e-book

Source: Getty Images

Leading Canadian stocks from the energy, utility, and banking sectors are known for their resilient dividend payments regardless of the economic situation. The durability of their payouts and solid fundamentals make these Canadian dividend stocks compelling investments for generating stress-free passive income. Against this background, here are my top picks for income investors.

My top pick from the energy sector

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is one of the most dependable dividend stocks in the energy sector. The oil and gas producer has a solid dividend growth and payment history. Moreover, it offers a healthy yield and is well-positioned to continue growing its dividend payments in the future.

The Canadian energy giant has consistently increased its dividend for the past 25 consecutive years at an average annual growth rate of 21%. The company’s solid payouts and consistent dividend growth reflect its ability to grow its earnings and distributable cash flows across all economic and commodity cycles. Canadian Natural Resources pays a quarterly dividend of $0.563, reflecting a high yield of 5.1%. Besides regular income, Canadian Natural Resources has delivered significant capital gains over the past five years.

The company’s focus on high-return projects, efforts to improve costs and reduce debt, and sustainable free cash flow generation will likely support its future payouts. Further, the Canadian energy company is poised to benefit from its diversified production mix, low maintenance capital requirements, and long-life, low-decline asset base. Additionally, its strategic acquisitions and a strong balance sheet will likely accelerate its growth, enabling Canadian Natural Resources to deliver strong free cash flow, pay and increase dividends, and push its stock higher.

My top pick from the utility sector

Utility companies are known for their resilient business model, regulated operations, and predictable cash flows, which support their solid dividend payments. Within the sector, Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU), with its long track record of delivering earnings and dividend growth, stands out as the top pick for generating stress-free income.

Canadian Utilities has consistently grown its dividends for 52 consecutive years, which reflects the resiliency of its payouts and management’s focus on rewarding its shareholders. This utility giant’s rate-regulated business generates low-risk earnings, supporting its quarterly distributions. Besides consistently paying and increasing its dividends, Canadian Utilities stock offers a yield of 5.2%.

Canadian Utilities is well-positioned to drive its earnings and future payouts, supported by its regulated and contracted assets. Ongoing investments in regulated assets will further expand its rate base and enable it to generate substantial low-risk earnings to support higher dividend payments. Further, its contracted assets are likely to generate steady income led by multi-year contractual arrangements and a high-quality, diverse customer base.

My top pick from the banking sector

The leading Canadian banking stocks have been popular for paying dividends for over a century. One among them is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), which has paid dividends for 167 consecutive years. Moreover, Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% since 1998, the highest growth among its peers. Besides solid dividend growth, it offers a decent yield of over 4.8% and has a sustainable payout ratio of 40–50%.

The bank’s ability to generate steady earnings and maintain a conservative payout ratio supports its dividend growth.

Its diversified revenue streams, expansion of loans and deposit base, and operating efficiency position it well to deliver solid earnings. Furthermore, Toronto-Dominion Bank’s solid balance sheet and accretive acquisitions will accelerate its growth, supporting higher payouts.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Money-Making Machine With Just $50!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock looks like a major winner for TFSA investors, so if you only have $50 to spend on…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $4,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadian stocks offer a perfect mix of diverse investments and income, offering major gains, even with just $4,000.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

Invest $25,000 in These Dividend Stocks for $1,423.88 in Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks offer income, but not just for a few years. They could offer decades of income.

Read more »

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Down 43% to Buy and Hold for a Long Haul

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFI stock has seen shares plunge almost in half recently, but now the stock might just be oversold.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Turn $45,000 Into $236/Month Tax-Free to Help With Expenses

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to substitute active income with passive income to take care of some expenses? Here’s a tax-free method…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These blue-chip dividend stocks have growing earnings bases that enable them to consistently pay and increase their dividends.

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Fortis Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Kay Ng

Where Fortis stock will be in five years highly depends on the market sentiment at that time. Investors can target…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend-Growth Champions That Could Keep Raising Payouts in Any Market

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian stocks with consistent dividend growth are excellent buys to boost your passive income and strengthen your portfolios.

Read more »