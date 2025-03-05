Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $2,000? Buy These 2 Canadian Stocks as Trump’s Tariffs Rock the Market

Got $2,000? Buy These 2 Canadian Stocks as Trump’s Tariffs Rock the Market

These two Canadian stocks are prime opportunities for investors looking to put even $2,000 to good use.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor

Source: Getty Images

With market turbulence often on the horizon, savvy Canadian investors are on the lookout for resilient opportunities to grow their portfolios. If you’re sitting on $2,000 and pondering where to invest, two mid-cap Canadian stocks might just be the ticket.

Tamarack Valley

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSX:TVE), a Calgary-based oil and gas company, has been making waves in the energy sector. The Canadian stock specializes in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

In its recent earnings report for the full year ending December 31, 2024, Tamarack reported revenues of $1.34 billion, a slight decrease from the previous year’s $1.42 billion. However, net income saw a significant boost, climbing to $162.2 million from $94.2 million in the prior year. This uptick in profitability is a positive indicator for investors.

The company’s commitment to shareholder value is evident. Tamarack achieved a total shareholder return of 21%, facilitated by a 6% share buyback and a 2% increase in base dividends. Furthermore, the recent insider buying activity, with Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquiring 84,734 shares valued at approximately $385,500, signals confidence in the company’s future prospects

Looking ahead, Tamarack continues to focus on efficient operations and strategic acquisitions to bolster its asset base. With a disciplined approach to capital allocation and a commitment to sustainable practices, the company aims to navigate market fluctuations effectively, making it a compelling option for investors seeking exposure to the energy sector.

WELL Health

On the healthcare front, WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) has emerged as a leader in digital health innovation. The Canadian stock operates primary healthcare facilities and provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software and services, thereby positioning itself at the intersection of healthcare and technology.

In the third quarter of 2024, WELL Health reported record revenue of $251.7 million, marking a 23% year-over-year increase driven by robust organic growth. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) also saw a healthy rise, reaching $32.7 million – a 16% improvement compared to the same period last year.

The Canadian stock’s growth strategy includes strategic acquisitions to expand its service offerings and geographic reach. Since December 2024, WELL has completed seven acquisitions, adding approximately $100 million in annualized revenue. Notably, these acquisitions were financed through cash without issuing new shares, reflecting prudent capital management.

WELL Health’s commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery through technology positions it well for future growth. As the demand for digital health solutions continues to rise, the Canadian stock should capitalize on this trend, offering investors exposure to a burgeoning sector.

Foolish takeaway

Both Tamarack Valley Energy and WELL Health Technologies present intriguing opportunities for Canadian investors. Tamarack offers exposure to the energy sector with a focus on shareholder returns and operational efficiency. In contrast, WELL Health provides a gateway into the rapidly evolving digital healthcare space, backed by strong financial performance and strategic growth initiatives.

Allocating $2,000 between these two Canadian stocks could provide a balanced approach, combining the stability of energy assets with the growth potential of digital health. So, whether you’re an energy enthusiast or a tech-savvy healthcare supporter, these Canadian mid-cap stocks offer avenues to potentially bolster your investment portfolio amidst market turbulence.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

Here Are My Top 2 TSX Tech Stocks to Buy Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in quality TSX tech stocks such as Vitalhub and MDA Space should allow Canadian investors to generate outsized gains…

Read more »

Tech Stocks

Small-cap Dividend Stock: Amerigo Resources Needs Some Love

| Iain Butler

The discussion highlights how TSX stocks are trading at a historic discount to the S&P 500 due to market shifts,…

Read more »

Data center servers IT workers
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Dropping PayPal Stock and Buying This Tech Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

PayPal stock certainly is a great long-term winner, but if you want growth, this tech stock might be better.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

Billionaires are Selling Amazon Stock and Betting on This TSX Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Amazon stock is certainly a great stock, but billionaires are trimming back their big wins, and moving towards stability.

Read more »

cloud computing
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Tech Stocks Poised for Wondrous Wins in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These tech stocks should surge in 2025 and are setting themselves up to do just that.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Tech Stocks

Prediction: 10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Winners

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why these two rallying TSX stocks could reward patient investors handsomely over the next 10 years.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Meta Stock and Buying This TSX Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two tech stocks might seem similar, but one offers way more risk while another offers pretty much nothing but…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Tech Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy in March 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadian investors should consider gaining exposure to quality TSX stocks such as Docebo and NFI right now.

Read more »