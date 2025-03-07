Member Login
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Maximizing Your TFSA: Smart Investment Moves for 2025

Maximizing Your TFSA: Smart Investment Moves for 2025

Are you wondering how to invest your TFSA cash during a Trump presidency? Here are some tips to maximize your TFSA through the volatility.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin has worked as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and daughters.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

The TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) is perfect for long-term investments. When you pay no tax on gains or income, you better make sure those gains and income grow massively. By paying no tax, you can maximize the wealth-creation process.

Maximize your TFSA by owning stocks that constantly compound

The power of compounding can only happen if you pick stocks in great businesses and give them plenty of time to grow. The best stocks are those that can reinvest a large amount of their earnings over and over. The challenge right now is that the economy and the stock market are incredibly volatile.

Build a TFSA portfolio by averaging into a position

The best thing you can do is draw up a list of high-quality stocks you hope to own. When the market sells off on the next tariff or Trump worries, buy a third of a position.

Wait a few months, if things start to stabilize, you can either add more or just wait. We are only a couple of months into this presidency, so there are sure to be more dips and dives.

Over the year, you can gradually average into a full position. Hopefully, the year will give you opportunities to build a strong portfolio with a generally low-cost base.

If you are wondering what kind of high-quality stocks would be ideal for adding to a long-term, buy-and-hold TFSA portfolio, here are two to look at adding throughout the year.

Visa: A U.S. stock but a great value creator

Visa (NYSE:V) is one of the great compounding stocks in the world. It’s an ideal TFSA stock. It hosts the infrastructure rails for commerce across the world. This network is irreplaceable. Visa is likely to be around and highly relevant far beyond most people’s lifetimes.

The company is incredibly profitable. It has 50% profit margins, which is just outstanding. For a decade, it has compounded revenues and earnings per share by a respective 10% and 15% rates.

This TFSA stock is rarely cheap or a bargain. However, worries about the economy could pull this stock down. It could be a great time to add to this growing quality company.

Keep in mind that dividends from U.S. stocks are liable for withholding tax, even in a TFSA. Capital gains are safe, and that is the main part of the return you are looking for with Visa. However, it is something to keep in mind when owning U.S. stocks in a TFSA.

Constellation Software: No better Canadian compounder than this

If you are only interested in owning Canadian stocks in your TFSA, Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is an anchor in any portfolio. If you haven’t noticed, its stock price has only risen in the face of the Trump tariff crisis.

Investors are running to Constellation as a safe-haven stock for several reasons. First, it is one of the best-performing stocks in Canadian history. It has compounded returns by 25% annually over the past 10 years and by 35% over the past 18 years.

Second, with nearly 1,000 operating companies under its fold, Constellation is diversified by sector, industry, and geography. It operates niche software businesses that tend to be economically essential to its customers. It is a resilient stock in any economy.

Third, its companies are domiciled around the world. Consequently, tariff threats, even against software, should not overly affect its business.

Like Visa, it is not the cheapest stock after its recent rise. However, if it takes any type of dip in the market, it would be the perfect addition to any TFSA.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown owns Constellation Software and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

CGI: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

CGI stock has been a consistent star performer. Expect the company to continue to succeed in 2025 by continuing to…

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

3 Made-in-Canada AI Champions Shaping the Future of Tech

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three Canadian AI champions I think long-term investors would be remiss to ignore in this current macroeconomic backdrop.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Building Your TFSA: Why Canadian Stocks Should Still Be Your First Choice

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

From tax benefits to strong long-term growth potential, these 2 stocks should be among the Canadian stalwarts you make a…

Read more »

Representation of deep learning neural networks and connectivity
Tech Stocks

Top Canadian AI Stocks to Buy for 2025

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two top Canadian AI stocks many investors may be sleeping on right now and why they look like…

Read more »

Concept of big data flow, analysis, and visualizing complex information for artificial intelligence
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian AI Stocks Poised for Significant Gains

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian AI companies are growing rapidly due to high demand and have the potential to deliver significant capital gains.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Tech Stocks

1 TFSA Stock That’s a Screaming Buy for March

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadian investors should consider holding quality growth stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices in a TFSA.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Tech Stocks

Got $2,000? Buy These 2 Canadian Stocks as Trump’s Tariffs Rock the Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian stocks are prime opportunities for investors looking to put even $2,000 to good use.

Read more »

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

Here Are My Top 2 TSX Tech Stocks to Buy Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in quality TSX tech stocks such as Vitalhub and MDA Space should allow Canadian investors to generate outsized gains…

Read more »