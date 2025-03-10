3 Canadian Stocks I Loaded Up on in 2024 for Long-Term Wealth

Member Login
I’ve long appreciated the investments in these three top Canadian stocks, and I plan to make more gains in 2025!

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
In 2024, I set my sights on three promising investments. Each offered unique opportunities to bolster my long-term wealth strategy. Of course, what’s right for me isn’t right for everyone. But when looking into these three Canadian stocks, it’s hard to see the downside.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP), Canada’s e-commerce darling, continued its upward trajectory in 2024. The Canadian stock’s recent earnings report showcased a revenue surge of 31.2% year-over-year, reaching $8.9 billion. This impressive growth translated to a net income of $2 billion, with a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.24. Such robust figures highlight Shopify’s resilience and adaptability in the ever-evolving digital marketplace.

The Canadian stock’s performance mirrored the company’s financial health. Trading between $72.36 and $183.53 over the past 52 weeks, Shopify’s shares demonstrated significant appreciation. As of writing, the Canadian stock was priced at $147.80, reflecting investor confidence and the company’s strong market position.

Looking ahead, Shopify’s commitment to innovation and expanding its merchant base positions it well for sustained growth. The increasing shift towards online retail and the company’s strategic initiatives suggest a bright future for this tech titan – hence, why I plan to load up.

WELL Health

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL), a leader in Canada’s healthcare sector, also caught my attention. The Canadian stock’s latest corporate update revealed that its Canadian clinics experienced organic growth of 24% in 2024, with same-clinic revenue growth at 12%. This robust performance underscores WELL Health’s dedication to enhancing healthcare delivery through technology.

Financially, WELL Health reported trailing 12 months (TTM) revenue of $957.7 million, with a net income of $73.4 million. The Canadian stock’s operating cash flow stood at $126.8 million, indicating strong liquidity and operational efficiency. As of writing, WELL Health’s stock was trading at $5.43, within a 52-week range of $3.41 to $7.36.

The future looks promising for WELL Health, especially with its strategic spin-offs and focus on digital healthcare solutions. Analysts anticipate continued revenue growth, making it a compelling choice for long-term investors. And, of course, myself!

VXC

To diversify my portfolio further, I invested in the Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:VXC). This exchange-traded fund (ETF) offers exposure to global equities, excluding Canadian stocks, providing a broad investment spectrum. As of writing, VXC was trading at $65.39, with a 52-week range between $54.88 and $67.81. The ETF’s diversified holdings across various sectors and regions make it a solid choice for mitigating country-specific risks.

The ETF’s performance has been steady, reflecting the global markets’ overall health. Its diversified approach ensures exposure to both established and emerging markets, aligning with my goal of achieving balanced long-term growth.

Bottom line

Incorporating these investments into my 2024 portfolio has been a strategic move towards building long-term wealth. Shopify’s dominance in e-commerce, WELL Health’s innovative approach to healthcare, and VXC’s global diversification collectively offer a robust foundation for future financial growth.

As with any investment, it’s crucial to monitor these Canadian stocks’ performances and stay informed about market trends. However, based on recent achievements and future prospects, I remain optimistic about the potential returns from these selections.

All considered, 2024 presented ample opportunities to strengthen my investment portfolio. By focusing on companies and funds with solid fundamentals and growth potential, I’ve set the stage for sustained wealth accumulation in the years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in the Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Ex Canada Index ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

