Invest for Tomorrow: 3 TSX Stocks to Build Lasting Wealth

Want stability and long-term growth? These three TSX stocks have proven their worth time and time again.

Investing for the future is all about making smart choices today. If you’re looking to build lasting wealth, the TSX offers some compelling options. But with so many options on the TSX today, it can be difficult to know where to start. Today, let’s take a closer look at three standout companies. Those are WSP Global (TSX:WSP), Colliers International Group (TSX:CIGI), and Trisura Group (TSX:TSU).

WSP

First up is WSP Global, a titan in the engineering and professional services realm. It’s been on quite a roll lately. In the latest earnings report, WSP showcased impressive numbers. Its revenues for the quarter reached $4.7 billion, marking a 25.3% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

This surge is a testament to their ability to secure larger, more complex projects, positioning them for continued growth and margin improvement. Its net earnings attributable to shareholders stood at $166.9 million, up from $130.6 million in the previous year. It’s clear that WSP is not just keeping up. It’s setting the pace.

Colliers

Now, let’s turn our attention to Colliers International Group, a global leader in real estate services and investment management. Colliers has been making waves with its robust financial performance. In its recent quarterly results, it reported GAAP operating earnings of $231.4 million – a notable increase from $188.2 million in the prior year quarter.

Its engineering revenues totalled $1.2 billion, reflecting a 25% uptick. This consistent growth underscores Colliers’ resilience and adaptability in a dynamic market, thus making them a solid choice for long-term investors.

Trisura

Last but certainly not least is Trisura Group, a specialty insurance provider that’s been quietly but steadily climbing the ranks. Its third-quarter 2024 results were nothing short of impressive. Trisura reported net income of $36.1 million, a significant jump from $14.8 million in the same quarter the previous year.

Its insurance revenue grew by 10.5%, reaching $807.6 million. This growth is driven by disciplined underwriting and expansion with distribution partners, supporting an 18.6% operating return on equity. With a growing pipeline of opportunities, Trisura is poised for continued success.

Future outlook

So, what does the future hold for these companies? For WSP, the outlook is bright. Management anticipates strong growth and margin improvement, thanks to their success in winning larger, more complex projects. This strategic positioning is expected to drive sustained performance in the coming years.

Colliers, with its global presence and diversified services, is well-placed to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the real estate sector. Its consistent financial growth suggests a promising trajectory ahead. As for Trisura, analysts forecast earnings and revenue growth of 17.8% and 8% per annum, respectively. A focus on niche markets and disciplined approach positions it well for future expansion.

Bottom line

If you’re aiming to invest for tomorrow, these three TSX stocks offer compelling opportunities. WSP Global, Colliers International Group, and Trisura Group have demonstrated strong past performance and have promising outlooks, especially for investors considering long-term investments. By considering these companies, you’re not just investing in stocks. You’re investing in a future of lasting wealth.